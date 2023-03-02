U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.50
    -15.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,754.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,902.25
    -59.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.70
    -9.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4790
    +0.3620 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,520.66
    +25.42 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.61
    -5.10 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,497.36
    -19.17 (-0.07%)
     

Amazon's cloud unit to invest $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com Inc, said on Wednesday it plans to invest $6 billion in Malaysia over the next 14 years to strengthen its cloud services infrastructure in the country.

This marks the company's latest move in its plan to build AWS Infrastructure Regions across southeast Asia.

The infrastructure hub will enable customers in the region to store data securely, the subsidiary said in a statement.

AWS' cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Last year, AWS had announced a $5 billion investment in Thailand.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

  • Australia's central bank pairs with industry on digital A$ projects

    Australia's central bank is launching 14 pilot projects with the financial industry to develop real world applications for a digital Australian dollar, with the focus on business use rather than a new public means of exchange. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said proposed uses for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) included offline payments, corporate bond and FX settlement, tokenised bills and even livestock auctions. Partners include Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Mastercard, along with a range of fin tech firms.

  • Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Shift4 Payments (FOUR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.44% and 1.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nvidia Stock In Buy Range After Breakout As AI Chips Drive A Beat-And-Raise Report

    After a tough 2022, Nvidia stock is staging a big rally. Nvidia earnings were better than feared. Is NVDA stock a buy?

  • Best AI Stocks: Bank Of America Makes Chip, Software Calls Amid ChatGPT Phenomenon

    Some surprise chip gear as well as cloud software analytics companies are among the best AI stocks, Bank of America says in a ChatGPT report.

  • Oil holds gains on China rebound, even as U.S. crude stocks rise

    Oil prices inched up in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous two sessions on signs of a strong economic rebound in China, the world's top oil importer, which offset worries about a rise in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.43 a barrel at 0231 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.76 a barrel. Both contracts rose about 1% in the previous session after data showed manufacturing activity in China in February grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade, adding to evidence of an economic rebound after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs.

  • Musk: 'AI stresses me out'

    Elon Musk has clashed often with securities regulators and highway safety authorities, but there's one area the Tesla and Twitter chief says the government should regulate now: Artificial Intelligence. "AI stresses me out," Musk said near the end of a more than three-hour presentation to Tesla investors about company plans. Tesla's own ambitious artificial intelligence efforts had a featured role in the presentation of Musk's "Master Plan 3", the third part of a series of papers on how to expand Tesla and convert the world to clean energy.

  • South Korea February factory activity shrinks for eighth month

    South Korea's factory activity contracted for an eighth month in February, a survey showed on Thursday, highlighting weak domestic and global economic conditions even though the downturn in output and orders eased slightly. The S&P Global's seasonally adjusted purchasing managers' index (PMI) for South Korean manufacturers stood at 48.5 in January, unchanged from December and remaining below the 50-mark since July, 2022. Sub-indexes showed output fell for a tenth month but at a slightly milder pace than a month before, while new orders shrank for an eighth month, with its pace also easing.

  • Record retail theft puts pressure on Australian supermarket giants

    Retail theft has hit record levels in Australia, government statistics show, putting pressure on grocery giants Woolworths Group Ltd and Coles Group Ltd that are already struggling with soaring supply costs and freight blockages. Store theft rose 23.7% in New South Wales, the home state of a third of Australians, from 2021 to 2022, state government figures showed on Thursday, the fastest year-on-year increase since records began in 1995. Queensland, Australia's third-largest state, had the highest monthly rate of shop stealing on record this January, according to publicly available police data.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pet Project Is About to Lose a Lot More Money

    An internal presentation at Meta Platforms illuminated the company's plans for the future of its Quest headset — and its plan to pay for all the new advancements. Meta's Quest 3 headset will be remarkably thinner and more powerful than its predecessor, the Quest 2, tech news site The Verge reported. Meta's Vice President for VR Mark Rabkin emphasized to employees the need to prove to consumers that the extra features are worth the markup.

  • Meta can’t keep people interested in its headsets: Report

    Meta reportedly can't get people to stick with their Oculus headsets.

  • Intel (INTC) Unveiled Quantum Software Kit to Support Developers

    Intel (INTC) launched the Quantum Software Development Kit Version 1.0 to advance quantum computer development and create a community of quantum developers.

  • Tesla Investor Day: Here's how to watch and what to expect

    Tesla Investor Day is upon us, an occasion where shareholders and super fans will make their pilgrimage to the company’s Gigafactory Texas located near Austin — while the rest of us tune in via livestream on YouTube or Twitter — to hear exactly what CEO Elon Musk has planned for the future. Tesla Investor Day is scheduled to begin at 4 pm ET or for those on the ground in Austin, 3 pm CT. Historically, that doesn't mean Musk will be onstage at the top of the hour.

  • LG's 2023 OLED TVs arrive in late March starting at $1,399 (updated)

    LG is now shipping its 2023 OLED TVs, with the most affordable model starting at $1,2399.

  • Viasat (VSAT) Secures UK Regulator Nod for Inmarsat Buyout

    The buyout by Viasat (VSAT) will create a leading communications service provider with complementary assets and enhanced scale for offering affordable, secure and reliable connectivity.

  • Bernstein Sees 'Cautious' Ether Price Until Shanghai Upgrade

    Price action will be “cautious” into the upgrade as the market is worried about a potential supply overhang, the report said.

  • Polygon Rolls Out Zero-Knowledge, Privacy-Enhanced Identification Product

    Under the design for Polygon ID, a bar owner could theoretically use the credential-verification system to verify that a patron is of age, without ever having to look at any identification card.

  • Delta Gives Passengers Something Free Other Airlines Charge For

    Following its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile is on a mission to win over customers of AT&T and Verizon. Now that the carrier industry has largely followed T-Mobile's lead to do away with multi-year contracts to allow customers to pay month by month, there's more fluidity in the market base for carrier service. It's a tight marketplace, and T-Mobile is seemingly willing to fight for every customer.

  • The best soundbars for 2023

    Here’s a list of the best soundbars you can buy as chosen by Engadget editors, plus tips on what to look for while shopping.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Buyback Revs Up In 2023?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback is planned.

  • Want Better Customer Service? Join the (Membership) Club

    More companies are offering expedited customer care as a perk for their paid members, biggest spenders and most loyal fans, borrowing a strategy of airlines and credit card companies.