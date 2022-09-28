U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,705.55
    +58.26 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,605.23
    +470.24 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,986.79
    +157.29 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.67
    +47.16 (+2.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.46
    +2.96 (+3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.00
    +33.80 (+2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    +0.56 (+3.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9742
    +0.0144 (+1.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7330
    -0.2310 (-5.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0895
    +0.0164 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9900
    -0.8010 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,554.00
    +535.83 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.58
    +16.79 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Amazon's Echo Show 15 gains support for Fire TV along with other Alexa updates

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

In addition to a new lineup of Alexa-enabled devices, Amazon at its fall event today also introduced a series of Alexa updates aimed at users of its Echo Show devices with a screen. The features include those focused on entertainment -- like bringing Fire TV to Echo Show 15 -- as well as others for personalizing the Alexa experience, staying in touch with family, and more.

The company has been working to push Alexa device owners to use the virtual assistant for more than just the basic tasks -- like setting alarms or timers, asking for the weather or news, or managing their smart home. Some of today's updates push into new areas that haven't gained as much traction, like shopping and communication, while others augment more standard features in new ways.

But one of the biggest updates is the addition of Fire TV on the existing Echo Show 15 in the U.S., allowing users to stream not only Amazon's own video content, but also from third-party providers like Paramount+ and Showtime for the first time. It will also now be able to access the content you want to see via Alexa, as you can simply ask the assistant to play a show by its title, rather than worrying about which service it's on. For instance, if you say "Alexa, play 'The Rings of Power,'" it will launch the program or pick up where you left off.

While thousands of streaming apps can be controlled via Alexa, Amazon says there are over 70 partners who have made an effort to more deeply integrate voice into their streaming apps to allow customers to do things like play, pause, stop, rewind, search and more.

Amazon prioritized bringing Fire TV to Echo Show 15 because it found that the device is already being used in customers' homes in some sort of central location, like the kitchen or family room, and over 70% of device owners had used it to watch videos in the last month.

The company could not yet say if it would make Fire TV available to other Echo Show devices in a later update.

A new Fire TV widget will be available, too, allowing users to view shortcuts to recently streamed apps, recently watched content, and their personal watchlist.

And to browse Fire TV, you can either use your voice, touch the screen, or even pair the device with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen.), Amazon notes. This remote -- the same that ships with Fire TV today -- will be offered as an add-on and later, in a bundle.

Outside of streaming Fire TV on the Echo Show 15, the Echo Show lineup more broadly will also gain other enhancements.

One is a new feature aimed at entertaining children, dubbed Creative AI. By following prompts on the screen, kids will be able to either choose or customize an animated character like a pirate, monster or astronaut, and Alexa will then create a story for them to watch with visuals and music. Kids can use included templates and other A.I features to customize the story so it's personalized to them.

Image Credits: Amazon

Another new feature will allow Echo Show device owners to use the device to share video messages with others in their home. This could serve as an alternative to leaving a Post-it note on a fridge, for instance. To use the feature, you can say something like "Alexa, make a video note" or "Alexa, record a sticky note." The message will be displayed on the Echo Show screen or viewed in the Alexa mobile app.

The company will try to encourage Echo Show users to shop through the device with a "Shop the Look" feature that will allow them to describe the fashion item they want to see, like "Alexa, show me green yoga pants," or "Alexa, show me similar pants with pockets."

Two other features aim to better personalize the device and its content to end users -- and are not limited to Echo Show, in fact.

One will allow multi-person households will be able to kick off Alexa Routines -- a way to combine tasks into a single voice command -- using the same start phrase as someone else in their household. For example, partners may both have a routine that begins by saying "Alexa, good morning." This feature will leverage Alexa Profiles to return personalized results within Routines for things like calendar updates, music, and traffic reports.

Alexa will also now include weather insights into users' calendar views and can send notifications about rain or snow up to 10 days out.

The company additionally ported the Echo Show's call captioning feature to the Alexa app in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil, supported in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, it said.

read more about Amazon's fall event, September 28, 2022
read more about Amazon's fall event, September 28, 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Blink adds its first wired floodlight camera

    Blink's small home security camera gets a pan-and-tilt base.

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Apple falls on fears of slowing iPhone 14 demand

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a report that the tech giant was ditching its plans to boost production of the latest iPhone fueled demand worries. Bloomberg earlier reported that Apple had told its suppliers to curtail efforts to increase the assembly of its iPhone 14 lineup by as many as 6 million units in the second half of the year on disappointing demand. "Weaker consumer demand is to be expected when utility bills are going up, interest rates are going up, mortgage costs are going higher ... discretionary spending is going to be curtailed by that," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth in London.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Announces IBM zSystems and LinuxONE Certification in Canada

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is now certified to sell and implement IBM zSystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.

  • Moore’s Law ‘alive and well’ as Intel CEO pushes back at Nvidia, launches budget gaming card

    Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.

  • Intel’s new app could bring Apple’s main features to Windows PCs and Android phones

    Sharing messages, taking calls, sending files, and sharing notifications will all be synced via the new Unison app

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Price

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Several tech giants are betting that the metaverse could turn out to be the next hot trend in technology. The metaverse is widely believed to be the next evolution of the internet, allowing people to experience the internet in 3D. Not surprisingly, the metaverse is expected to touch several sectors ranging from online education to gaming to social interactions to commerce.

  • This Top Cloud Computing Stock Is Starting to Look Like a Great Deal

    Fast growth is good, but profitability matters. Here's why Dynatrace is starting to look like a good deal. As giant corporations (Dynatrace's focus) migrate more of their operations to the cloud, they need a new set of tools to ensure these new IT capabilities and cloud-based apps operate properly.

  • 3 New Products That Have Me Excited for Nvidia's Future

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent products announced during its 2022 GTC event. Unfortunately, Nvidia's stock price continues to be highly volatile. So I explain why I still plan on holding all my shares.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • iPhone 14 Demand in China Weaker Than Expected, Jefferies Says

    The iPhone 14 was available in stores Sept. 16, and data on how the product has been selling has been rolling in. China is an important market for Apple.

  • Apple AirPod Pros Are More Than $70 Off on Amazon Right Now

    Amazon's new Prime Day early access sale is happening on October 11 and 12, 2022. There are already major discounts on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

  • Apple won’t boost production of iPhone 14 due to slower demand: report

    Apple Inc. is dropping plans to boost production of its latest iPhones this year after lower-than-expected demand, according to a new report. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday night that an expected surge in demand failed to materialize. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said suppliers have been told to pull back from efforts to ramp up assembly of about 6 million iPhone 14 units, settling on a goal of producing about 90 million iPhone 14s by the end of the year, about the same as iPhone 13 production last year, and in line with an outlook that Bloomberg reported in August.

  • Apple reportedly readjusts iPhone 14 production targets after slow demand

    Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup isn't proving to be as popular as the company would have hoped for. Apple's iPhone 14 was merely an iterative update over the iPhone 13 while the iPhone 14 Pro received more significant upgrades.