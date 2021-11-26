Amazon's Echo Show 8 drops to an all-time low of $90 for Black Friday

We've seen the second-gen Amazon Echo Show 8's price rise and fall over the past few months, but the e-commerce giant waited until Black Friday to list it for its lowest price yet. You can now get the smart display for $90, $40 less than its original price of $130. The Echo Show 8 listing that comes with six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited also costs $90 at the moment, while the Blink Mini camera bundle that was originally being sold for $165 now only costs $95.

Buy Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) at Amazon - $90

In addition, you can get the bundle that comes with a battery base for $40 less at $140, while the bundle with an adjustable stand now only costs $112. The latter is currently $43 less than its original price. We praised the second-gen Echo Show 8 for its minimalist design and features that make it great for video calls in our review. It has a digital pan-and-zoom face-tracking feature that can follow you while you move around and ensure you're in the frame. The tool works on every video calling platform available for the device, including Skype and Zoom.

We also praised the device's beautiful display with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels and its sound quality that's better than the Echo Show 5. Unlike its smaller sibling, the bigger device has two speakers instead of one, giving it the capability to deliver surprisingly powerful bass and an impressive volume. Amazon's Echo Show 8 can serve as a great digital photo frame, alarm clock and kitchen tool to display recipes while cooking. But in case you're looking for something else, a bunch of other Amazon Echo devices went on sale a few days ago. They include the Echo speaker at $60, the smaller Echo Show 5 at $45 and the 1st-gen Echo Show 8 for $65.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.