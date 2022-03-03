Amazon's Eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi system is $80 off for Prime members

If you're looking for a way to improve your home WiFi setup, Amazon's Eero mesh systems could do the trick. The most advanced version you can get right now is the Eero Pro 6, which covers up to 2,000 square feet with one router and supports gigabit internet. Prime members can get a two-pack for $80 off, bringing the final price down to $319. It's not the record low that we saw during the holiday shopping season ($299), but it's the best price we've seen in the new year.

Buy Eero Pro 6 (2 pack) at Amazon - $319

Only the two-pack has this discount, but it should be enough for even large homes. With the router and the access point, you'll get up to 3,500 square feet of coverage, with gigabit speeds and support for WiFi 6.

Setting up the Eero Pro 6 should be quite simple — you only need to download the companion mobile app, plug the system in, and follow the prompts. In addition to improving your WiFi setup, the device also has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, meaning you can connect compatible devices like lights, locks and more to it without buying a separate hub. And if they are Alexa-enabled gadgets, you'll be able to control them with your voice, too. If you already have a smart home system in place, the Zigbee feature many not be that appealing, but it will be handy for those that are just starting to bring IoT gadgets into their home.

