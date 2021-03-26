U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

Amazon's 64GB Fire HD 10 tablet is almost half price at $108

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

We've seen Amazon offer some solid deals on its Fire tablets this year, but its biggest (and arguably best) slate was left out. Now, the wait is over as the Fire HD 10 — with a bumper 64GB of expandable storage — is currently on sale for $108, or 43 percent off the original price, as part of a Deal of the Day promotion. So, if you've been thinking of grabbing a budget tablet, you'll have to move fast.

Buy the Fire HD 10 tablet on Amazon - $108

In terms of features, the slate's biggest asset is its 10.1-inch screen, making it great for streaming. The 1920 x 1200 resolution (224 pixels per inch) is also higher than its smaller siblings. And while it doesn't match the display quality of an iPad (2160 x 1620 resolution), you'd be paying around three times more for Apple's tablet. 

Inside the Fire HD 10, you'll find an octa-core 2GHz processor paired with 2GB of RAM, which Amazon says makes it 30 percent faster than its predecessor. Charging via USB-C, compared to micro-USB on the older model, gets you from zero to full power in three hours with the 15W fast charger — included in the deal along with a case. 

This being a Fire tablet, those new to the Amazon wheelhouse will have to get acquainted with its ecosystem. The likes of Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Kindle are center stage and there are no Google Play apps. Still if it's streaming you want, you can access all the main services (from Netflix to Disney+ to HBO Max).

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  • Porsche adds the Taycan EV to its car subscription service

    The Taycan 4S won't be available on the multi-vehicle plan at first, however.

  • Dislodging the Suez Canal Ship Said to Need at Least a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.Efforts to dislodge the massive Ever Given container vessel blocking the Suez Canal will take until at least next Wednesday, longer than initially feared, raising the prospect that the incident will trigger disruptions across global supply chains from oil to grains to cars.The task of re-floating the 200,000-ton ship, still firmly wedged across the vital maritime trading route, will require about a week of work and potentially longer, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. Rescue efforts had initially been expected to last only a couple of days.The extended disruption is going to stretch a container shipping industry that’s already operating at full capacity, threatening more delays for European companies that rely on a steady flow of Asian imports and for consumers who’ve grown fond of fast online purchases during the pandemic.The world’s busiest lane for merchandise trade -- between the U.S and China –- has faced nearly five months of bottlenecks at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that have importers waiting several weeks for arriving cargo or exporters unable to secure empty steel boxes needed for shipments abroad. The fear now is that Suez incident will exacerbate Europe’s logistical challenges -- canceled sailings, container shortages and higher freight rates.“The delays are likely to increase costs, adding to already widespread inflationary pressure on supply chains,” said Chris Rogers, lead trade analyst for S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Panjiva. “The short-term ripple effects will be an increased potential for stock-outs in consumer goods and the risk that just-in-time manufacturing supply chains that had already been roiled by Brexit and commodity shortages may face further interruptions.”Work since Tuesday by tugs and diggers -- equipment that’s tiny in comparison with the 400-meter long vessel -- has so far been unsuccessful, and the queue of waiting oceangoing carriers loaded with billions of dollars worth of oil and consumer goods has risen to more than 300 from 186 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.Should cargo need to be unloaded from the stranded vessel, or extensive repairs made to the canal itself, “then the downtime could certainly last at least two weeks,” according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of Equity Research for Energy Maritime at Jefferies LLC.Vessels that had been scheduled to traverse the Suez Canal are beginning costly and time-consuming detours around Africa as the shipping sector scrambles to keep deliveries moving. Shipping costs are also surging -- the price to ship a 40-foot container from China to Europe has almost quadrupled from a year ago -- adding a new burden to global supply chains already reeling from a pandemic that has sowed havoc with shortages and delays.South Korea’s HMM Co. instructed a container ship that departed the U.K. on Monday to divert around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the gridlock. At least seven liquefied natual gas vessels have had routes adjusted away from the canal, according to Kpler analyst Rebecca Chia, and major shippers including A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG are also studying detours.The canal blockage is currently holding up about 2 million barrels a day of oil flows, according to Braemar estimates, and snarling bulk carriers that ship products from wheat to iron ore. Global manufacturers are already preparing for delays to both the shipment of finished goods, and materials that are crucial to their production lines.A list of cargo aboard a HMM Co. vessel waiting outside the canal to return to Asia gives an indication of the sweep of industries caught up in the disruption, with goods on board including wood, machinery, frozen beef, paper, powered milk, furniture, beer, frozen pork, auto components, chocolate, and cosmetics.Caterpillar Inc., the largest U.S. machinery producer, said it is facing shipment delays and even considering airlifting products if necessary, while Japan’s Envision AESC, a supplier of electric vehicle batteries, said it relies on the Suez Canal for some imports of electrodes.Mark Ma, owner of Seabay International Freight Forwarding Ltd., a company in Shenzhen that handles Chinese goods including toys, pillows and mattresses sold on platforms such as Amazon.com Inc., said his company has 20 to 30 containers on the ships waiting to cross the blocked canal.“If it can’t be resumed in a week, it will be horrible,” said Ma. “We will see freight fares spike again. The products are delayed, containers can’t return to China and we can’t deliver more goods.”Vessels currently outside of the Red Sea planning to use the Suez Canal will need to decide whether to reroute around Africa, adding 10 to 15 days to their voyages, according to Giveans. Ships queuing on either end of the Suez Canal area are likely to wait to determine how long the passage will be closed before taking a decision to divert, he said.For the container lines that haul about 80% of global merchandise trade, a prolonged bottleneck between Europe and Asia risks throwing off ship schedules set months in advance so importers can plan their purchases, manage inventories and keep store shelves stocked or production lines running.The problem compounds with every day container ships have to wait. Vessels that arrive several days late can’t be emptied and reloaded in time to make the scheduled return journey. That leads carriers to cancel trips -- further constraining capacity and pushing up freight rates.Rerouting around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope would add 6,000 miles to the journey and something like $300,000 in fuel costs for a supertanker delivering Middle East oil to Europe. Shipbrokers report that oil traders are increasingly hiring tankers with “just-in-case” options to sail around Africa should the blockage drag on. Vessels traveling empty to collect oil in northwest Europe could get delayed, forcing the region’s exporters to seek alternative carriers, according to people involved in that market.What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeRates to charter oil tankers in some regions have climbed higher since the blockage first appeared. Suezmax vessels, which typically haul 1 million barrels through the canal, are now fetching about $17,000 a day, the most since June 2020. If more ships are forced to sail around the southern tip of Africa, that will boost rates as journey times increase.(Updates throughout with details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action

    Mastercard Inc on Thursday pushed back against attempts to add compound interest to a 14 billion-pound ($19.2 billion) British consumer class action during a specialist court hearing to certify and agree the scope of the historic case. On the first day of a two-day hearing at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), a Mastercard lawyer said that common law did not assume that interest would accrue on a compound basis on such claims. "The law is not the same as economic theory," he said.

  • Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

    Oil prices reversed a sharp sell-off a day earlier to rise 1% on Friday on mounting fears that it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss, with the outlook for demand dented by fresh coronavirus lockdowns in Europe. Brent crude was higher by 54 cents, or 0.9%, at $62.49 a barrel by 0432 GMT, after dropping 3.8% on Thursday.

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Chief May Have Little Time to Repair Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- If the experience of Sahap Kavcioglu’s most recent predecessors is any indication, Turkey’s new central-bank chief has little time left to win back the trust of foreign-exchange traders -- or he may lose it forever.In the past three instances when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the governor, the reaction of the currency markets in the first week of the new incumbent’s tenure set the tone for his entire term. Which is why the lira’s plunge this week -- notwithstanding Kavcioglu’s pledge to maintain policy continuity -- is so telling.When Murat Cetinkaya was appointed in 2016, he struggled to reverse an erosion of central-bank credibility that led to an early slide in the lira he was never able to reverse. Murat Uysal suffered a similar experience when he took over in 2019. But when Naci Agbal was appointed last November, he managed to reassure markets almost immediately that he was ready to enact the rate increases needed to tackle inflation. The lira rallied more than any other currency that week, and went on to post the world’s best performance during his term.If that pattern is any indication, traders may have already returned their verdict on Kavcioglu, seeing him as an Erdogan loyalist who will quickly ease policy in line with the president’s view that higher borrowing costs stoke inflation rather than control it. The lira has tumbled about 9% since he took over late last week, signaling concern that Turkey has lapsed back into the vagaries of the past five years, a period marked by currency meltdowns, rising inflation and negative real yields.TURKEY REACT: Cut You Lose Lira, Hike You Lose Central Bank JobKavcioglu sought to reassure markets on Sunday, pledging to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability and to stick to the central bank’s scheduled rate-setting meetings. On Tuesday though, Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, appeared to dial that back, reiterating the president’s desire for lower interest rates.Still, the new governor promised to stick to the single interest-rate framework adopted by his predecessor, state news agency Anadolu reported, citing a meeting between the monetary authority and commercial lenders on Wednesday.When trading began on Monday, the lira lost as much as 15% and ended the day about 8% weaker. One-week borrowing costs surged to a 100%, options volatility jumped to the highest since September 2018 and short traders raised wagers against Istanbul stocks.Erdogan refrained from comments about overhauling the central bank on Wednesday, bringing signs of relative calm to Turkish markets. The lira was little-changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index closed 2.6% higher.Turkey Spoils Emerging Bond Auctions, But No 2018 Contagion SeenPressure on central-bank chiefs to keep interest rates at, or close to all-time lows has already made Turkey an investment laggard. As the nation’s real yields flipped between world-beating highs and less than zero, the lira has missed out on a revival of confidence in emerging markets. Flows into the world’s developing economies have increased 29% in the past five years, while Turkey’s have declined 54%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.To be sure, borrowing costs in Turkey aren’t just a function of the multiple benchmark rates the nation has used from time to time. The weighted average cost of funding to banks has been more influential in allowing the central bank to tighten policy without outright hikes. By that measure, governors have created a more hawkish environment than the official rates suggest.Murat Cetinkaya (April 11, 2016 -- July 6, 2019)A member of the rate-setting panel before being elevated to the governorship, Murat Cetinkaya was seen as something of a compromise between the lower-rate school favored by Erdogan and the market-friendly approach advocated by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. But that brief period of calm evaporated as Erdogan quickly reasserted his influence over policy. A failed coup against the president just three months after Cetinkaya’s appointment didn’t help. The governor did tighten funding conditions in the first two years of his tenure, before the 2018 currency crisis prompted him to enact outright increases.But by then, the market appeared to have judged Cetinkaya a slow mover. His subsequent resolve, in which he oversaw 1,650 basis points of rate hikes, failed to restore his credibility, and when he was eventually removed, the lira had lost almost half its value.Murat Uysal (July 6, 2019 -- November 7, 2020)Turkey’s central bank had been on hold for months when Murat Uysal took over, and authorities had relied on fiscal stimulus to ride out the country’s first recession in a decade. Still, the specter of a double-dip recession was looming and the government wanted to kick-start growth by lowering interest rates as inflation was cooling. All this limited Uysal’s room for maneuver.Despite a promise to pursue independence from the government, Uysal didn’t enjoy the unqualified confidence of traders as he enacted stealth increases rather than lift the benchmark rate, deployed reserves and used state banks to support the lira. As inflation eased, he delivered a net 1,375 basis points of rate cuts. At the end of his tenure, the lira had lost a third of its value as global market turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic further pressured the currency.Naci Agbal (November 7, 2020 -- March 20, 2021)Naci Agbal’s term was a veritable honeymoon for traders as he simplified interest-rate policy, making it more predictable. A former finance minister and a household name in the country, Agbal had no prior experience of monetary policy. Yet he was seen as a welcome antidote to Uysal’s dovishness. And as Erdogan pledged to embrace more orthodox policies, confidence in the central bank’s ability to keep rates aligned with economic conditions soared.Agbal delivered 875 basis points of rate hikes during his four-month governorship, including a larger-than-expected 200 basis-point increase last Thursday. That day may have marked a high-point in confidence in the period since the 2016 coup attempt. The following day, he was fired.(Adds Kavcigolu’s pledge in sixth paragraph, updates Wednesday’s lira and stock moves in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance to Partner With Singapore-Based Platform CapBridge to Broaden Its Services

    The legally non-binding agreement indicates the two firms intend to build a strategic STO.

  • Kuwait’s State Oil Company to Seek Up to $20 Billion of Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The state oil company of Kuwait plans to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in funding, a person familiar with the matter said.Kuwait Petroleum Corp. will need the money to maintain the petrostate’s crude-production levels, said the person, who asked not to be named because the information is private.The borrowing plan underscores how badly Persian Gulf countries were impacted by the drop in crude prices last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread and energy demand plunged.The company remits almost everything it generates from crude sales to the OPEC member’s government. It then gets reimbursed in installments to fund capital expenditure, mainly for upstream operations and investments in oil fields. The firm may face a deficit of 6 billion dinars ($19.9 billion) over five years, though it hopes to minimize the gap by becoming more efficient, the person said.KPC plans to cover the shortfall by issuing debt, including on international markets. The situation will be reviewed every six months to assess the company’s needs and borrowing costs, the person said.Pandemic HitKuwait’s financial position -- like that of almost all major oil producers -- took a hit last year when the virus grounded planes and shut down businesses across the world. The government faced a cashflow crisis and it instructed KPC to transfer more than 7.5 billion dinars in dividends to the Treasury, but which the Supreme Petroleum Council had previously said could be retained.KPC has since reached a preliminary agreement to repay the sum over 15 years. That helps but won’t solve the company’s problem, the person said.The firm’s media office couldn’t be reached for comment.Wealth FundOil accounts for 90% of Kuwait’s revenue. The nation pumps around 2.4 million barrels of crude a day, making it the fourth-biggest member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.Kuwait is trying to cut spending to contain its economic slump. KPC has slashed capital-expenditure projections for the next five years by more than 30%. The company has hired a consultant to help merge eight subsidiaries into four to streamline operations. That’s expected to be completed by the end of 2022, the person said.Last month, the government sought permission from parliament to withdraw money from the sovereign wealth fund for the first time since the aftermath of the Gulf War in 1990.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules - sources

    Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce ministry met e-commerce players after allegations by retailers, which are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart create complex structures to bypass federal foreign investment rules and damage small traders. New Delhi has been considering revising e-commerce foreign investment rules for weeks.

  • Cboe Eyes More Crypto Offerings as Demand Rises: Report

    CEO Ed Tilly told Bloomberg Thursday Cboe has not "given up" on bitcoin futures despite prior aborted attempts in the space.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confidence in recovery

    The S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Wednesday on rising financial and industrial stocks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed optimism about the recovery outlook from the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." Wall Street's main indexes have flipped up and down this week as falling bond yields prompted beaten-down technology stocks to rise while energy and financial shares that have rallied this year on growing economic prospects sold off.

  • Massachusetts judge allows state lawsuit over Uber, Lyft driver status to proceed

    Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger did not rule on whether or not drivers are misclassified, but his decision allows Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to pursue her claims against Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc in court. Uber and Lyft deny that their drivers are misclassified, saying the vast majority enjoy the flexibility that comes with on-demand work.

  • TPG Chooses Banks for $594 Million Asian Pathology IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- TPG Capital Asia has picked banks to help prepare an initial public offering of its pathology business in the region that could raise as much as S$800 million ($594 million) in Singapore, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The private equity firm is working with Citigroup Inc. and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. on the planned first-time share sale of Pathology Asia Holdings Pte, said the people. Credit Suisse Group AG and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. are also working on the offering, they said, asking not to be named as the process is private. A listing in the city-state could take place as soon as the end of this year, the people said.Pathology Asia joins renewable energy firm Sunseap Group Pte, Thai Beverage Pcl’s brewery unit and City Developments Ltd.’s U.K. asset real estate investment trust in seeking an IPO in Singapore. The country has only seen one new listing this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Aztech Global Ltd. raised about $224 million in an offering this month.Deliberations are ongoing and the size and timing of the IPO could change, said the people. Representatives for Citi, CIMB, Credit Suisse, DBS and TPG declined to comment.TPG reached out to prospective advisers for proposals on the pathology unit IPO, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. The buyout firm has grown the business from its initial 39 pathology laboratories, which TPG purchased from Healthscope Ltd. in 2018 for A$279 million ($212 million), a person familiar with the matter has said. It is now worth about $2 billion, the person said.TPG Capital Asia manages about $9.9 billion in assets, according to its website. The arm of global buyout firm TPG has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Mumbai, and Singapore.Pathology Asia Holdings, originally formed out of the Healthscope purchase, includes the Quest Laboratories brand in Singapore and Vietnam, and Gribbles Pathology in Malaysia. It announced the acquisition of Singapore’s Innovative Diagnostics Pte in 2018, and bought a minority stake in Australian drug testing company Safe Work Laboratories Pty the following year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent’s Ma Grapples with $170 Billion China Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s clampdown on its most powerful internet firms is clouding the prospects for Tencent Holdings Ltd. and its $120 billion financial services operation just as it’s casting around for new sources of growth.China’s top watchdogs have stepped up oversight of the country’s most valuable company, scrutinizing everything from Tencent’s insights into the online behavior of a billion-plus people to an investment portfolio that spans hundreds of startups. Regulators are said to be considering forcing Tencent to overhaul a promising fintech division, folding the operation into a holding company in much the same way they’re demanding of Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.The uncertain outcome of that wide-ranging effort will overshadow Tencent’s giant gaming arm when it reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Billionaire founder Pony Ma and his lieutenants face questions on Beijing’s intentions and how it could go about revamping China’s largest online banking and lending operation after Ant’s. The threat of a probe has already wiped $170 billion off the company’s value since a January peak. It shares stood largely unchanged Wednesday.Ma met with State Administration for Market Regulation officials earlier this month to discuss compliance at Tencent, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Officials at the meeting, which was initiated by Ma, expressed concern about some of Tencent’s business practices and asked the group to comply with antitrust rules, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The antitrust watchdog was gathering information and looking into potential monopolistic practices by WeChat, according to the report. Tencent had no immediate comment on the report.“Tencent is all too familiar with the specter of additional regulation over its gaming business,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “Investors may query the extent to which anti-monopoly scrutiny may inhibit Tencent’s investment activities, in gaming or other verticals.”Read more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, DealsIn the short run, investors are betting on another robust showing from a company whose profit has surpassed expectations in three of the past four quarters. Things to watch out for Wednesday include:Plans for a makeover. Restructuring the fintech outfit could be far more complicated than with Ant. Unlike Jack Ma’s company -- which runs its fintech operation through a single entity -- Tencent’s payments, money management and lending services are scattered across different units. All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including games from Honor of Kings to League of Legends.Comments on a crackdown on multiple fronts. China’s antitrust watchdog has penalized Tencent and its peers for not seeking approval for previous investments and acquisitions. Lawmakers again brought up gaming addiction among youths during a gathering of top Chinese leaders in Beijing in March. And Tencent awaits approval to complete an envisioned merger of game streaming giants Huya and DouYu, which will create a sector leader.The bottom line. The company is projected to post 52% net income growth, the second fastest in almost three years. Investors will be keen to see Tencent keep a lid on expenses while battling Alibaba and Baidu Inc. in cash-guzzling arenas like video streaming.Online gaming momentum. Tencent must churn out the hits to sustain a pace of growth that surpassed 45% in the September quarter. Latest smash Moonlight Blade should have helped over the holidays but future titles remain key: it has 43 new games slated for 2021, said Binnie Wong, an analyst at HSBC.Advertising and payments. Some analysts single those out as the two most important drivers for future growth, given Tencent avoids plying users with ads and has yet to fully monetize WeChat Pay. China’s dominant messaging service was projected to host $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users of its lite apps in 2020.Going global. It’s shown progress abroad with the mobile versions of Call of Duty and PUBG.Fintech. Encompassing cloud computing, the fintech and business division generated $4.8 billion in revenue for the September quarter, more than a quarter of total sales.Read more: Xi Warns Against Tech Excess in Sign Crackdown Will WidenIt’s the finance operation -- worth between $105 billion to $120 billion according to Bernstein estimates -- that may draw immediate scrutiny. China in November launched an precedented campaign to rein in its largest corporations, focusing first on the twin pillars of Jack Ma’s empire, Ant and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Tencent executives were quick to pledge to work with regulators and maintain a prudent finance strategy. But this month, Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign the internet crackdown is widening.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysChina’s widening crackdown on Tencent’s businesses could spill over to other fintech behemoths, limiting growth for online credit, wealth and payment markets to high-single digit rates by 2025 from 12-19%, based on our scenario. Dominant names such as Ant, Tencent’s fintech, Duxiaoman and JD Tech may come under tougher scrutiny than smaller rivals.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.The most visible of Tencent’s money services is WeChat Pay, linked inextricably with the eponymous messaging service and the payment method of choice on ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing and food deliverer Meituan. But like Ant, it also runs services that challenge the state-run banking sector.The fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan in 2019, about 70% of Ant’s sales for the year. Its Corporate Development Group, which oversees newer initiatives, runs wealth management including mutual fund investment options offered via WeChat and QQ, Tencent’s other social hit.One potentially thorny area is the so-called micro-lending business operated by 30%-owned WeBank. Under requirements introduced when Beijing scrapped Ant’s IPO, online lenders must keep 30% of all loans on its own books rather than with partners such as banks. While Tencent now only acts as a pipeline instead of a co-lender, and rules are still unclear, it could have to inject capital if it must co-finance 30% of all funding. Management however has said the micro-lending rules shouldn’t impact Tencent’s flagship Weilidai consumer product.“Tencent’s regulatory risk mainly results from its ‘bigness’,” Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu said in a March 15 note. But its “competitive position in its main businesses remain very solid.”Read more: Tencent Bulls Look to Earnings as Stock Extends Drop From Record(Corrects the date of the analyst’s report in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BEA Selling Life Insurance Arm in $653 Million Deal With AIA

    (Bloomberg) -- AIA Group Ltd. has agreed to buy the life insurance unit of Bank of East Asia Ltd. and ink a distribution partnership with the Hong Kong-based lender in a HK$5.07 billion ($653 million) deal.As part of the agreement, Bank of East Asia will distribute AIA’s life and long-term savings products exclusively to its retail banking customers in Hong Kong and mainland China for 15 years, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The announcement confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. AIA will also acquire a closed portfolio of life insurance policies underwritten by Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Ltd.Bank of East Asia expects to book a profit of HK$1 billion from the disposal and plans to give part of the proceeds to shareholders, the lender said in a separate filing. The parties aim to complete the deal by the end of this year.Shares in Bank of East Asia fell 1.8% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, while AIA dropped 3.7% amid a slide for the city’s equities market.The sale is part of Bank of East Asia’s efforts to boost profitability and lift its shares. The lender in September kicked off a process of divesting its life insurance unit and had attracted bidders including China Strategic Holdings Ltd., an investment firm backed by billionaire Henry Cheng, Bloomberg News reported last month.Wednesday’s deal takes the value of transactions involving Hong Kong companies to $45 billion this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up about 7% on the same point in 2020, the data show.Bank of East Asia, whose shareholders include Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp., is one of the few remaining family-run banks in Hong Kong as the local lenders have been squeezed by larger competitors like HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of China Ltd. In 2009, China Merchants Bank Co. bought Wing Lung Bank Ltd. for about HK$17 billion, while state-backed Yue Xiu Group completed acquiring a majority stake in Chong Hing Bank Ltd. in 2014.BEA Life Ltd., the bank’s wholly-owned life insurance arm, grew its new premium income from whole life and annuity products by 9.5 times in 2020 from a year ago, according to the bank’s latest financial report. That drove an 83% increase in BEA’s commission income from sales of life products.The bancassuarance partnership will also allow Bank of East Asia to sell AIA products in mainland China. The lender has branches in 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area, giving it one of the most extensive branch networks among foreign banks there, according to the statement.“We are very excited, the opportunities coming out of China,” Adrian Li, co-chief executive officer of Bank of East Asia, said in an interview. “The integration of the Greater Bay area will enable us to grow our business, not just on the mainland but also in Hong Kong.”AIA traces its roots to 1919 in Shanghai, when Cornelius Vander Starr began an insurance business. The Hong Kong-based company is now one of the largest pan-Asian life insurers with a presence in 18 markets including China, Thailand, Singapore, Australia. It had total assets of $326 billion as of the end of December. It shares in Hong Kong have risen 45% in the past year, giving the firm a market value of about $144 billion.(Adds Hong Kong deal value in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • More big investors shun Deliveroo over workers' rights

    Six top UK investors won't invest in the delivery firm over concerns about workers' rights.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Filed Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.The company could be worth as much as $40 billion in an IPO, based on trading in the secondary market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That would be above the $11.7 billion it was worth in a private funding round last year.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with valuation in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • Blackstone Invests in Mental Health App at $1 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. is leading a $100 million funding round in on-demand mental-health company Ginger, accelerating a push into fast-growing technology startups.The funds will come out of the investment firm’s growth equity arm, Blackstone and Ginger said Wednesday. The stake values the San Francisco-based service at about $1 billion, vaulting it to unicorn status.Demand for resources provided by Ginger, which connects users to behavioral health experts and services such as coaching via a mobile app, is surging in the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s revenue has tripled in the past year.“There’s a widespread prevalence of mental health issues in this country,” said Ram Jagannath, who heads health-care investing for Blackstone Growth Equity. “Like other sectors of health care, the pandemic exacerbated the underlying trends and accelerated people’s adoption of digital platforms.”Blackstone recently announced the final close of its first growth equity fund at $4.5 billion. Its New York-based growth vehicle has made several investments, including backing online dating company Bumble Inc. prior to its initial public offering, vegan food products maker Oatly, enterprise software provider ISN Software Corp. and Epidemic Sound, a royalty-free music company.Ginger Chief Executive Officer Russ Glass plans to use Blackstone’s investment to acquire companies and platforms focused on mental health, or data that could complement what Ginger is already doing.“There’s going to be a massive mental health need for the foreseeable future,” Glass said in an interview. “The more we can focus on innovation, everyone who has a need will get access.”Statistics bear that out. During the week of March 8th, demand for therapy and psychiatry services jumped 365% compared to pre-pandemic averages measured from August 2019 to January 2020, the company said.In the first half of the year, Ginger plans to extend its reach to underserved populations through new government relationships and collaborations with non-profits, Glass said.Ginger has already made inroads with large brand-name companies including Delta Air Lines Inc., Sanofi and Domino’s Pizza Inc., which provide Ginger’s mental health resources to their employees.In August, Ginger raised $50 million from investors including Advance Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Earlier this month, former Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III and cybersecurity executive Myrna Soto joined its advisory board. Ginger has also announced a partnership with digital pharmacy Capsule to provide medication delivery to members.“I see this as an investment, not a cost,” said Clint Wallace, the head of human resources for North America at Sanofi. “We can’t solve all of people’s problems but we can help them give their best.”(Adds coaching services in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.