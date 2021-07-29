U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.70
    +27.06 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,136.50
    +205.57 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,817.78
    +55.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.71
    +27.76 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.32
    +0.93 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.50
    +30.90 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.85 (+3.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2660
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5590
    -0.3510 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,752.45
    -386.64 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.63
    +5.28 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

Amazon's Fire TV Cube now supports Zoom calls on your TV

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Late last year, Amazon launched support for two-way calling that worked with its Fire TV Cube devices. The feature allowed consumers to make and receive calls from their connected TV to any other Alexa device with a screen. Today, the company is expanding this system to enable support for two-way calling with Zoom.

Starting today, Fire TV Cube owners (2nd gen.) will be able to join Zoom work meetings or virtual hangouts via their Fire TV Cube.

To take advantage of the new feature, you'll need Amazon's Fire TV Cube, its hands-free streaming device and smart speaker that has Alexa built in, as well as a webcam that supports USB Video Class (UVC) with at least 720p resolution and 30fps. But for a better experience, Amazon recommends a webcam with 1080p resolution and a 60-90 degree field of view from 6 to 10 feet away from the TV. It doesn't recommend 4K webcams, however.

Amazon suggests webcams like the Logitech C920, C922x, C310, or the Wansview 101JD, for example.

You'll then connect your webcam to your Fire TV Cube using a Micro USB to USB adapter.

For best results, you'll want to attach the webcam above the TV screen, Amazon notes.

Once everything is set up and connected, you'll need to download and install the Zoom app from the Fire TV Appstore. When joining meetings, you can either sign in as a guest or use an existing Zoom account, per the on-screen instructions.

Thanks to the Alexa integration, you can join your meetings hands-free, if you prefer, by way of a voice command like "Alexa, join my Zoom meeting." Alexa will respond by prompting you for the meeting ID and passcode. Alternately, you can choose to use the remote control to enter in this information.

An optional feature also lets you sync your calendar to Alexa to allow the smart assistant to remind you about the upcoming meetings it finds on your calendar. If you go this route, Alexa will suggest the meeting to join and you'll just have to say "yes" to be automatically dialed in.

Amazon first announced it was bringing video calling support to its Fire TV platform last fall -- a significant update in the new era of remote work and schooling, driven by the pandemic. However, it's not the only option on the market. Google also last year brought group video calls to its Hub Max devices, and later added support for Zoom calls. Meanwhile Facebook Portal devices have offered video calling of a more personal nature, and last year updated to support Zoom, too.

In other words, Amazon is playing a bit of catch-up here. And its solution is a little more unwieldy as it requires consumers to buy their own webcam, while something like Portal TV offers a TV with a smart camera included.

To use the new feature, you'll need the latest Fire TV Cube software update to get started, Amazon notes.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's bestselling laptop with 5,000 5-star reviews is only $299

    "Great quality for the price!"

  • No More ‘Dumb and Dumber’: T-Mobile Is Done Taunting Its Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc., the once boisterous and often obnoxious upstart of the wireless industry, is settling into a more subdued middle age. No longer trying to generate buzz by openly mocking its rivals, T-Mobile is instead showing up its peers in the stock market.Under former CEO John Legere, T-Mobile positioned itself as a scrappy independent that branded competitors AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. as “dumb and dumber.” Often clad in black and magenta garb, Legere took on

  • Nvidia and ARM Could Turn the Internet of Things Into the Internet of Everything

    A world with tens of billions of connected devices is already here. Next stop, one with hundreds of billions, if not trillions.

  • Tesla drivers have secret script to dodge questions about Elon Musk, the Boring Company and Autopilot crashes

    Drivers are told to ‘keep conversation to a minimum’ and say that Elon Musk is an ‘inspiring’ and ‘great leader’

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 29th, 2021

    After mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Ripple’s XRP. Another breakout would support the broader market.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar Tech Stock That Could Boom From an Infrastructure Bill

    This overlooked technology stock could be a big winner over the next few years if an infrastructure bill is passed.

  • 4 Takeaways From Apple's Earnings Call

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported blockbuster earnings results for its fiscal third quarter earlier this week, including a whopping 50% jump in iPhone revenue to $39.6 billion. CFO Luca Maestri warned that component shortages would get worse in the fiscal fourth quarter. CEO Tim Cook declined to predict how the shortage situation may unfold later in the year.

  • Mobilum Technologies Signs MOU With Matic to Launch Its Hosted On-Ramp and Beta Off-Ramp Solution for Polygon

    Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to partner with Matic Network BVI Limited ("Matic") to develop an on-ramp and off-ramp solution for Matic users and developers.

  • The Chip-Crunch Recovery Will Be Rocky, as Apple Can Attest

    (Bloomberg) -- The great computer-chip shortage of 2021, a cloud hanging over companies ranging from Tesla Inc. to McDonald’s Corp., is showing signs of easing. But not for everyone.While chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. struck an optimistic tone this week, certain products will remain scarce for some time to come. That’s left companies like Apple Inc. in a bind: Even with some supplies of semiconductors getting closer to normal, they still lack the components nee

  • Does Walmart have a future as a tech company?

    The move is a way for Walmart to make money from tools it originally built for its own use in its bid to transform its business for the digital era and keep pace with Amazon.

  • Old Amazon Kindle devices will soon lose 3G access

    If you have an older Amazon Kindle with 3G internet, take note that you may not be able to wirelessly access and download new content anymore starting in December. As The Verge reports, Amazon has sent out emails to owners with old Kindles, telling them that previous-generation devices will lose internet access after mobile operators transition from 2G and 3G networks to 4G and 5G. The other devices in the list are the Kindle Keyboard (3rd Generation), Kindle Touch (4th Generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5th, 6th and 7th Generation), Kindle Voyage (7th Generation) and Kindle Oasis (8th Generation), all of which have WiFi connection.

  • Sony's PS5 outstrips predecessor with 10 million units sold since Nov launch

    Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console has sold more than 10 million units since launching last November, outstripping sales of its predecessor even as the Japanese firm grapples with a global chip shortage. The PS5, which offers cutting edge graphics and faster loading times than the PS4, is in short supply as the COVID-19 pandemic strains global semiconductor supply chains while demand has risen amid a gaming boom with more people staying indoors. "Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating," Ryan said.

  • Samsung’s 500GB T7 portable drive drops to $70 at Amazon

    Save big on Samsung T7 portable SSDs at Amazon -- get a 500GB model for only $70.

  • Intel NUC 11 Extreme review: A tiny gaming desktop you may actually want

    Intel's NUC 11 Extreme is its best tiny desktop yet.

  • Samsung Joins Hynix in Predicting Memory Demand to Stay Strong

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. predicted the strong memory demand that helped its second-quarter profit beat estimates will continue for the rest of the year, while the recovery of its Austin chip plant drove record sales at its foundry unit.The adoption of 5G smartphones and consoles as well as new server processors should drive memory demand and lift shipments at Samsung’s largest division this year, it said. Chip inventory have fallen “substantially” low level and should continue to d

  • Nothing’s transparent earphones want to inspire the next generation – but it’s hard to see how

    OnePlus founder Carl Pei says consumer tech is 'boring' and wants new gadgets to work so well they will 'fade into the background'

  • Apple reverses even more of its controversial Safari redesign in iOS 15

    Apple has rolled back its controversial new Safari update even more, after complaints from customers. The new look for the browser was announced during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference last month. The Safari update has received by far the most criticism, however, with users and experts deriding the new design as impractical and harder to use.

  • Ostrich-inspired two legged robot Cassie crosses 5km running milestone

    Robot taught itself to run using machine learning algorithm that helps it stay upright while moving

  • Samsung Makes Foldable Phones a Key Priority for Mobile Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said it’s making foldable phones a priority, starting with a major promotional push in the latter half of this year aimed at bringing the premium form factor to a mainstream audience.Discussing its earnings Thursday, the South Korean maker of the Galaxy family of mobile devices went further and stronger in its commitment to the foldable category. Executives promised “a full-scale flagship marketing” blitz in the second half of the year, led by a handset the

  • Summit invests $215M into Odoo, an open-source business management software developer, at a $2.3B+ valuation

    Open source has become a major force in the world of IT, and today a startup that has built a profitable operation by developing business management software on the principle is announcing a sizable secondary investment on the back of that growth. Odoo -- a Belgium-based provider of open-source-based business software that ranges from inventory management and ERP to human resources and CRM software, marketing tools and more, some 30,000 in all -- has received $215 million from Summit Partners. This is a secondary investment, meaning Summit is buying shares from existing investors (specifically Sofinnova Partners and XAnge).