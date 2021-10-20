U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.65
    +15.02 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,608.49
    +151.18 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,116.22
    -12.87 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.66
    +13.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.02 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +16.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.56 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0060 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3831
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2070
    -0.1530 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,603.52
    +3,296.22 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,550.43
    +69.63 (+4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Amazon's Fire TV news app now offers local channels in 60 more cities

Aisha Malik
·1 min read

Amazon announced on Wednesday that its news app on Fire TV is expanding local coverage to 158 cities across the U.S. The app, which launched last year, is a customizable news aggregator preinstalled on all Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs in the U.S. It initially rolled out in 12 cities and expanded to 88 cities earlier this year.

Today’s expansion includes cities like Charleston, Wichita, Tucson, Reno, Raleigh-Durham, Honolulu, and Lincoln, and doubles the local stations available from 126 to 259. Amazon notes that Fire TV will automatically detect your local news station when you open the app.

When users launch the app for the time, they can select the news that they’re most interested in. From there, a custom playlist will be generated based on your selections. You can access local news for your city using the “Local News” tab within the Amazon news app or by saying “Alexa, play local news.”

Amazon notes that the local news channels that are launching today are in addition to the national news channels already available on the app, such as ABC News, Bloomberg TV+, Black News Channel, CBS News, CBS Sports HQ, Court TV, Estrella News, People TV, USA Today and more.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Hundreds, if not thousands of lives saved’: Puerto Rico leads nation’s vaccination rates

    Puerto Rico has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people against coronavirus in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a milestone celebrated by local officials, who hail the island’s vaccination campaign as a success.

  • Cozmo and Vector Parent Company Sign Agreement with Drone Pioneer to Build a Next-Level Robot Consumer Companion

    Image provided by Draganfly, Inc. The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The evolution of the drone has been one of the technological phenomena of the past 2 decades. Once only a tool for the military, consumer growth skyrocketed in 2016 when the Federal Aviation Administration granted new flight exemptions. Today that evolution continues with artificial intelligence (AI), driving

  • California ports, key to U.S. supply chain, among world's least efficient

    Southern California's Los Angeles and Long Beach ports handle the most ocean cargo of any ports in the United States, but are some of the least efficient in the world, according to a ranking by the World Bank and IHS Markit. In a review of 351 container ports around the globe, Los Angeles was ranked 328, behind Tanzania's Dar es Salaam and Alaska's Dutch Harbor. The adjacent port of Long Beach came in even lower, at 333, behind Turkey's Nemrut Bay and Kenya's Mombasa, the groups said in their inaugural Container Port Performance Index published in May.

  • DJI's Ronin 4D cinema camera has a built-in gimbal and LiDAR focus system

    DJI's has revealed the Ronin 4D, a cinema camera system with a built-in 4-axis gimbal, 8K resolution and LiDAR rangefinder.

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case Forces Jap

  • Why Energous Shares Are Soaring Today

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company's active energy harvesting transmitter technology was granted U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval for unlimited distance over-the-air wireless charging. Energous' active energy harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of internet of things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 20th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would bring support levels into play.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what you need to know about the new MacBook Pros and 3rd-generation AirPods.

  • Dogecoin Remains Stuck Near $0.2450 While Bitcoin Pulls Back From Recent Highs

    Resistance at $0.2450 stays strong.

  • Cristiano Amon at IAA Mobility 2021: How 5G Is Driving Connected Automotive Intelligence

    Digital transformation is sweeping across all major industries and markets, including automotive and transportation.

  • Twilio delves more deeply into marketing with new tool built on $3.2B Segment acquisition

    When Twilio bought Segment last year for a hefty $3.2 billion, you knew it was going to put it to work. Today at the company's Signal customer conference, it announced a new omni-channel marketing tool built on top of Segment called Twilio Engage. Segment CEO Peter Reinhardt says the new tool is designed to take advantage of several pieces of the Twilio product family including Segment to create an entirely new cloud marketing technology (MarTech) tool.

  • Google’s New Pixel and Android Beef Up iPhone Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Google launched the latest Pixel smartphones Tuesday, betting on its first custom-designed system processor and a new version of the Android operating system to lure buyers away from Apple Inc.’s iPhone.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case

  • Alibaba Propels High After Jack Ma Visits Europe

    Market pundits had earlier predicted that Alibaba’s share price will increase if Jack Ma was no longer missing.

  • Alibaba Unveils One of China’s Most Advanced Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled a new server chip that’s based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned Arm Ltd., according to a statement Tuesday. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, said the silicon will be put to use in its own data centers in the “near future” and will

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • Walmart just leaked its Black Friday deals early — here's what you need to know

    Spoiler alert: You don't need to wait 'til November to save big on Sony, Bissell and so much more.

  • Intel’s CEO Wants to Win Back Apple. New Macbook Pro Chips Show Why It’s Easier Said Than Done.

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently said he wants the firm to create processors that top Apple's own offerings.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a return to Monday’s highs would be needed to avoid a day in the red.

  • Razer reveals new mics for pro and casual streamers

    The $150 Seiren V2 Pro and $100 V2 X are available now.