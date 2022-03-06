U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.46 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.68
    +8.01 (+7.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.60
    +30.70 (+1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    +0.58 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0941
    -0.0130 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3266
    -0.0081 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,054.95
    -269.92 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.83 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K drops to $30 in new streaming device sale

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Amazon

If you're looking to add a new streaming device to your living room setup or replace an aging one, you can grab one of Amazon's Fire TV devices now for less. The company has discounted many of its streaming devices to near record-low prices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is only $30 right now. The Fire TV Stick Lite is 33 percent off and down to $20, while the Fire TV Cube is back down to its all-time low of $70, too.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $20 Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $70

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a great option if you want a low-profile streaming device that can handle 4K content. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR, plus it comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you search for and launch content with voice commands. The Fire TV Stick Lite, on the other hand, is Amazon's most affordable streaming device with supports for 1080p streaming. It's best for those with tight budgets, or those that just want to make an old TV with an HDMI port a bit smarter.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube remains its most powerful streaming device with a hexa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It supports 4K, HDR content with Dolby Vision and Atmos, and it has picture-in-picture live view as well. You're also getting hands-free Alexa controls, too, which means the Cube's built-in speaker will hear and recognize your commands to turn off your lights or check the weather, even with your TV is off. It's arguably the best option if you want a higher-end streaming device and you already have a lot of Alexa-enabled devices in your home.

