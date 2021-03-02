U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,870.29
    -31.53 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,391.52
    -143.99 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,358.79
    -230.04 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.54
    -43.78 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.66
    -0.98 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.10
    +9.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    26.80
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2092
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3962
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7500
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,844.26
    -685.98 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.17
    -31.48 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Amazon's GameOn app, a platform for sharing mobile gaming clips, launches on iOS

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

Mobile gaming hasn't seen the same demand for streaming content in the past as desktop has, but Amazon sees a market there to extend Twitch's dominance. After launching on Android back in November, the company's mobile streaming centric app has just launched on Apple's App Store.

The app lets users record short clips (anywhere from 30 seconds to 5 minutes of content) of gameplay from a variety of titles that support screen recording capture. Users can screen record these clips directly into the GameOn library at which point they can add commentary or additional edits before publishing to the GameOn platform or sharing links to the platform on other sites.

The GameOn platform is interestingly fully disconnected from Twitch with separate branding and different channels. Amazon has been partnering with streamers to wholly focus on mobile gaming while promoting challenges unique to the app.The company says the service is compatible with over 1,000 mobile games.

Developers have been increasingly vigilant about brining more full-featured ports of desktop titles to mobile though the lack of sophisticated controls has made this a challenge. As gaming platforms aim to bring cloud streaming networks to iOS there could end up being more demand for shot-on-mobile content and titles that users control with a gamepad, but this will depend on whether the App Store grows more amenable to these platforms over time.

Early Stage is the premiere ‘how-to’ event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear first-hand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company-building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, legal, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in – there’s ample time included in each for audience questions and discussion.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/dde292b93a5f3017145419dd51bb9fce ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-dde292b93a5f3017145419dd51bb9fce') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-dde292b93a5f3017145419dd51bb9fce' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

    The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on senior Russian government officials and Russian entities in response to what U.S. officials said was Moscow's attempt to kill opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent. The announcement, made by senior Biden administration officials, marked a sharp turn away from former President Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny fell ill on a flight in Siberia in August and was airlifted to Germany, where doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • Volvo to sell only all-electric vehicles by 2030

    Volvo Cars said it will only make and sell all-electric vehicles by 2030, as part of a broader transformation of the automaker that will include shifting sales online. "Together with investments in charging infrastructure that is the right way to go and the course we have chosen at Volvo." The announcement was tied to the launch of the C40 Recharge, a low slung crossover based on the company's CMA vehicle platform.

  • Top EU official pledges more support for Ukraine

    A top European Union official pledged more support for Ukraine on Tuesday as he visited the area near the separatist conflict in the country's east. “The EU has provided substantial support to Ukraine to mitigate the impact of the conflict, and this year we are starting a new program to support economic development and public services in these regions,” European Council President Charles Michel said after he visited the town of Shchastya in the Luhansk region together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • First COVAX vaccines arrive in Cambodia from India

    Cambodia on Tuesday received its first batch of 324,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from India that are part of the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, as the country expands its immunization program with the goal of inoculating a majority of its population this year. Health Minister Mam Bunheng was at the airport to receive the shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine. Prime Minister Hun Sen will be given the first dose on Thursday.

  • Twitter's Clubhouse-style audio chat rooms land on Android

    But only iOS users can host Twitter Spaces for now.

  • The 10 Best Tennessee Whiskeys to Drink Right Now

    Exploring the rich world beyond just Jack Daniels No. 7.

  • Critically acclaimed video game sets new record for most BAFTA nominations

    The Last of Us Part 2 has received 13 nominations from the BAFTA Game Awards.

  • People Allergic To Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Might Be Allowed To Get JNJ Shot: CNBC

    Reports of allergic reactions to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines are not very common, with a handful of cases for every million shots given. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering allowing Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine shot for people who cannot get the other vaccines, CNBC reports. The CDC currently recommends that people who have a severe allergic reaction to either of the two-shot vaccines not get the second shot. However, it now recommends that such patients get the J&J vaccine instead at least 28 days later to maximize protection against COVID-19 infection. According to CDC data, there were 47 reports of a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction among those who received Pfizer’s vaccine and 19 cases in those who received Moderna as of January 18. Jessica MacNeil, an epidemiologist at the CDC, noted that the vaccines “are not interchangeable” and that the safety and efficacy of taking one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and one of the J&J vaccine have not been tested. There have been fewer reported cases of allergic reactions to the J&J vaccine compared to Moderna and Pfizer, but one should also note that the JNJ shot hasn’t been rolled out in the broader population yet. Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.6% at $160.27, PFE is up 0.2% at $33.75, while MRNA is down 2.2% at $153.9 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJNJ Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Dependent On New Plant ApprovalAstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech Single Shot COVID-19 Jab 80% Effective At Preventing Hospitalizations In Elderly© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA ‘Remains Committed to the 3-Year Yield Target’

    RBA officials are clearly upset by the speed of the shift in yields as it risked destabilizing markets.

  • UK banks face savings glut on road to pandemic recovery

    Britain's big four banks amassed more than 200 billion pounds ($277.52 billion) of new deposits last year as customers reined in spending through pandemic lockdowns, far outstripping extra lending to struggling businesses and households. Full-year earnings reported by HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest last month revealed the extent to which lenders' finances have been upended by the crisis. The banks now face a glut in savings, a Reuters analysis of the banks' results show, as domestic customers of the four lenders deposited 221 billion pounds of extra cash.

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Increase equity exposure, suggest global funds amid selling frenzy: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in stocks has at least another six months to go, according to Reuters polls of fund managers, who recommended increasing equity exposure to levels not seen in over a year, despite a frenzied sell-off in financial markets in February. A rout in bond markets sent yields flying with the return on the 10-year Treasury note rising to a one-year high this month, driving distressed selling in global equities and leading to heavy losses from all-time highs. "The explanations to the run-up in global stocks to record highs since the pandemic have been tenuous and so are the reasons for the whiplash in bonds and the carnage in equity markets in February," said a chief investment officer at a large U.S. fund management company.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $43K, Lowest in Three Weeks

    Some analysts worry that rising bond yields might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten historically loose monetary policy, prompting a correction in assets perceived as risky.

  • Xi’s Carbon Goals Get Cold Reception From Polluting Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- To see the gulf between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth, look at Shandong’s oil refineries.The coastal province, a hub for private factories with an economy the size of Indonesia’s, issued a notice urging local industry, and especially oil and petrochemical firms, not to carry out plant maintenance between April 15 and Oct. 15 in an effort to reduce the area’s awful summer smog. Yet only one of about 10 independent refineries set to do maintenance has agreed.The refineries, known as ‘teapots’ because of the shape of early plants, are usually cleaned and renovated during that period in preparation for an annual hike in prices and demand for diesel and gasoline in the second half. The cleaning process tends to release large quantities of volatile organic compounds that are a major contributor to local air pollution.It’s no small contribution. Shandong’s oil refineries account for a quarter of China’s total processing capacity. Making last-minute changes to maintenance works would raise their costs and may disrupt cash flow for upcoming tax payments in March, industry consultancy FGE said in a note.The conflict illustrates the tightrope the government has to walk in balancing the need to reduce emissions with maintaining economic growth as it strives to meet the 2060 carbon neutrality target set by President Xi Jinping. China is the largest crude oil importer in the world, and its refining capacity is expected to keep growing this decade even as its overall consumption of fossil energy is set to decline.READ MORE: China Needs to Hit Peak Oil Long Before It Reaches Net ZeroIn this case, the private oil refiners are expected to seek an exemption from the government guidance or simply go ahead with maintenance as planned, according to four oil traders familiar with the production schedules and FGE. Shandong’s advisory isn’t mandatory and “teapots have the freedom to decide when to carry out maintenance based on their profitability,” said Wang Luqing, an analyst at Chinese industry researcher SCI99.Ten private oil refiners in the province, with a combined processing capacity of over 1 million barrels per day, planned to shut all their units for maintenance at some point during the government’s blockout period, with nine of them aiming for outages in the second quarter, according to SCI99. Only one teapot has rescheduled to comply with the authority’s request, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.READ MORE: China’s Climate Goals Face Pushback On the Ground: Green InsightIn the Jan. 15 notice, Shandong’s ecological environment department said it issued the guidance to reduce emissions of ozone during the summer. The province also encouraged local gas stations to offer promotions at night, according to the notice seen by Bloomberg News, to help spread out evaporation during refueling. Five of Shandong’s municipalities were on the environment ministry’s list of cities with the worst air pollution last year.The department didn’t respond to an email seeking comment about the advisory. The Shandong Refining and Petrochemical Industry Association, whose members include about 30 refiners, didn’t respond to phone calls.Rescheduling maintenance in an attempt to curb pollution has previously been implemented for some state-run refiners. China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s biggest energy company, skipped planned work last summer, according to a press release on its website. For many of Shandong’s refiners, a maintenance outage is overdue. After a dip caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for most oil products in China returned to normal as early as May. As global crude oil prices slumped because of the spread of pandemic in the U.S., Shandong’s teapots went into overdrive to take advantage of the low rates and a government policy setting minimum fuel prices, causing many to postpone work till this year.They’ve been operating at a record 74% capacity on average since May -- compared with an average of 51% over the past decade, data from consultancy Oilchem.net show.Persuading them to keep going for another eight months could be a tall order.(Updates with CNPC’s rescehduling maintenance last year in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Capital Flight Amid Echo of 2013

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are bracing for an exodus of funds as a surge in Treasury yields evokes memories of the taper tantrum of 2013.After rallying at the start of 2021, developing-nation assets have slumped during the past two days as U.S. Treasury yields jumped to the highest level in more than a year, sounding a warning about the outlook for interest rates and inflation. The MSCI Emerging Market Index of shares tumbled as much as 3% on Friday, while the South African rand and Mexican peso have both fallen nearly 3% from Wednesday’s close.Emerging-market assets are falling out of favor as expectations for tighter global monetary policy and a revival of inflation reduce the relative appeal of risk assets. This week’s surge in U.S. yields is reminding many of the taper tantrum, when the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it would start winding back its quantitative-easing policy led to a spike in bond yields around the world.“It appears the market is pricing in a taper tantrum whatever the Fed says,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong. “Like in 2013, it is generally negative for EM FX,” with the Indonesian rupiah, rand, lira and Brazilian real among the most vulnerable currencies this time, he said.Read more: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsIndia’s rupee was the biggest loser in emerging markets on Friday, sliding more than 1.4% while the South Korean won slumped 1.4%. The Mexican peso tumbled 2.3% on Thursday, its worst day in five months, and extended its losses Friday. Stock indexes in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan all slid about 3%.The rout in emerging markets comes after the asset class was earlier ranked among the most favored trades for this year. Two-thirds of investors said developing-nation stocks they would be the top performers for 2021, according to a survey of fund managers published by Bank of America Corp. in January.‘Tipping Point’“We could be at a tipping point where the rise in yields could become more problematic for the broader market,” said Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore Ltd. “It’s never good news for countries with current-account deficits. The rising yields mean the cost of external financing has become higher.”The jump in borrowing costs may create a challenge for many developing economies as they seek to finance funds spent combatting the impact of the pandemic. A number of emerging-market nations have already struggled with demand at bond sales.Indonesia said it is considering scaling back its financial needs after missed its goals at its last two auctions. India is also considering borrowing less to ease the pressure on its debt market, people with knowledge of the matter said.Bond BuyingEmerging-market authorities may be forced to increase bond-buying programs to put a lid on yields, according to Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging-markets Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.“They will not want to see a premature rally in yields, especially as growth across many EMs is still fragile,” he said. “Higher market volatility, pressure on yield differentials and a slide in growth and momentum stocks will likely hurt EM assets.”Still, Kotecha said capital flight is unlikely to be as bad as 2013 and will probably be a short-term phenomenon. “The Fed is still nowhere near tapering or hiking and ultimately this should calm nerves,” he said. “Also the reason for higher yields is that recovery is increasingly taking shape. That’s actually good news for EM.”(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The past week’s tumult in the $21 trillion Treasuries market has left shell-shocked traders positioned for even more losses ahead -- raising pressure on Federal Reserve officials to respond to the startling run-up in yields.Momentum traders were, as of Thursday’s close, the most short on Treasuries since the 2013 taper tantrum episode, according to Jefferies International. Meanwhile, expected volatility is surging, a warning flag across asset classes, and the market is moving toward pricing in a Fed liftoff from near zero in late 2022, at least a full year earlier than the central bank has signaled. That’s the backdrop in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. A bevy of other officials are set to speak before he takes center stage later next week.They’re appearing after a stretch that produced a dizzying list of superlatives, including the steepest weekly jump in five-year yields in months and the biggest convulsions in the yield curve since the early days of the pandemic. What’s more, 10-year yields, a benchmark for global borrowing, soared to the highest level in a year. While they wound up retreating sharply on month-end buying, the initial move helped quell the speculative euphoria that’s supported risky assets. Put it all together, and the coming Fed remarks loom large for all markets, not just bond traders betting on higher yields.“There are two risks heading into next week,” says Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “Fed officials could simply stick to their script and suggest that the move higher in rates occurred only for good reasons. This would reward those investors positioned for shorts.”Alternatively, he says, policy makers “could acknowledge that they are somewhat concerned by the market’s pulling forward of rate-hike expectations, reiterate their patient stance, and suggest that too rapid a rise in rates could tighten financial conditions” -- all of which would benefit investors looking to lean against the jump in yields.One Brutal AfternoonTen-year Treasuries ended the week at 1.4%, well below their peak of 1.61% reached Thursday, the highest since February 2020. The most brutal part of that leap came after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. The bloodletting that ensued, led by the 5-year note, squeezed bets on steepener trades and other positions involving that part of the curve.In Treasury options, the skew of puts to calls is its most extreme since 2012, indicating traders are still positioned for higher yields -- and convexity shocks remain a threat. With traders embracing a rosier view of the economy amid the rollout of vaccines and calls for additional U.S. virus relief, the swaps market is now pricing the Fed’s first hike closer to December 2022, versus mid-2023 at the start of the week. The Fed itself has signaled no tightening through 2023.Another issue adding to the market’s jitters is the looming March 31 expiration of pandemic-era regulatory exemptions that allow banks to buy more bonds. In testimony this week, Powell said the Fed is evaluating what to do about the relief.In a big reversal from a neutral stance just three weeks ago, momentum investors still have ammo to fuel a fresh leg in the bond selloff, according to Jefferies.“It’s the most short since the taper tantrum of 2013, but is still not at an extreme, suggesting that momentum players have more room to add,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies. “But at this level, any move up in yields is unlikely to be at the same pace or magnitude that the market has seen this week.”The bond bears do have some important figures ahead to focus on. Friday will bring February jobs data, with the median estimate calling for a 171,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls, a rebound from January. Any signs the labor market is failing to recover could roil reflation bets.Vying CrosscurrentsFor Thomas Pluta, global head of linear rates trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co., yields could continue to nudge higher next week and beyond. However, he doesn’t expect the Fed to push back against the climb by adjusting its bond purchases or duration of its Treasuries holdings, at least for now.Further turbulence is possible, says Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, amid a large amount of “crosscurrents that are pushing different parts of the rates market.”For next week, the risk is “continued high realized volatility” as any Fed comments on steps to support Treasuries would result in short positions getting squeezed. If the topic isn’t addressed, that may spur selling in anticipation of auctions the following week.There’s at least one other topic traders will be on alert for next week. With a deluge of cash in funding markets pushing front-end rates to zero, there’s the prospect the Fed may have to tinker with the interest rate it pays on excess reserves -- known as IOER -- one of the tools it uses to control its policy target.WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 1: Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingMarch 3: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; Markit services PMI; ISM services; Fed Beige BookMarch 4: Challenger job cuts; nonfarm productivity; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; factory, durable goods and capital goods ordersMarch 5: Nonfarm payrolls; trade balance; consumer creditFed calendar:March 1: New York Fed’s John Williams; Governor Lael Brainard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari on virtual panelMarch 2: Brainard; San Francisco Fed’s Mary DalyMarch 3: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker; Bostic; Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Beige BookMarch 4: Powell discusses the U.S. economy at virtual event; BosticAuction schedule:March 1: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 2: 42-day cash-management billsMarch 4: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Dangers of Big Oil Spending Cuts Are Visible in Angola’s Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline of Angola, from being Africa’s top crude producer five years ago to barely pumping more than war-torn Libya today, shows the heavy toll of a slump in oil-industry investment.The nation’s production has fallen by more than a third since 2015, when international oil companies started slashing investment in response to a plunge in crude prices. Despite government efforts to stimulate activity, just a handful of drilling rigs now work in the deep Atlantic waters that hold the country’s greatest resources.The situation could worsen as Big Oil makes another round of deep spending cuts, raising the possibility that Nigeria -- another key OPEC member -- could also suffer Angola’s fate. That would have consequences both for the oil market, which needs more supply from the cartel in the coming years, and the economic stability of a region that’s dependent on petroleum revenue.“It’s a struggle for West Africa to compete” when investment is scarce, said Gail Anderson, principal analyst for West Africa upstream oil and gas at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in Edinburgh. When returns are compared to other oil provinces, “Nigeria doesn’t stack up, nor does Angola.”Angola’s oil production figures tell a bleak picture, especially for a economy that’s heavily dependent on petroleum exports. Crude output has held at a 15-year low of just below 1.2 million barrels a day since November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Even Libya, where the oil industry has been crippled by a decade-long civil war, pumped more crude than Angola in December.The seeds of this decline were sown in 2014, when surging U.S. shale production caused a price slump. As Brent crude fell from above $100 a barrel to less than $30 within a couple of years, international oil companies slashed spending around the world.Deep production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies eventually spurred a rebound in prices, but offshore drilling in West Africa recovered far more slowly. Then the coronavirus pandemic triggered another deep plunge in oil prices, leaving just a single drillship operating in the waters off Nigeria and Angola by the middle of 2020, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc.“Exploration investments in Angola had been on decline since the 2014 downfall,” said Siva Prasad, senior upstream analyst at Rystad Energy AS. Some subsequent offshore projects by Eni SpA and Total SE kept the stream from drying up completely, but the global pandemic and market downturn “forced almost every oil and gas corporation to return its operations and spending plans back to the drawing board.”Our FaultAngola has tried to slow the decline through a broad effort including auctions of new drilling areas and the restructuring of state-owned oil company Sonangol.The government negotiated with companies to see if they could squeeze “a little bit more” from existing fields, according to Angolan Minister of Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Pedro Azevedo. Even with that effort, the country is targeting average production of 1.22 million barrels a day for 2021, which would mean it is unable to enjoy the benefits of a higher OPEC+ output quota as the cartel opens the taps later this year.“It’s our fault that we haven’t invested more in operations, haven’t invested more in Sonangol capabilities, haven’t invested more in refining,” Azevedo said at a press briefing in January.Angola is largely dependent on deep-water fields, where the natural decline in output is typically faster than onshore. Without constant investment to improve oil-recovery rates or tap additional reservoirs, production can drop rapidly.In Nigeria, about two-thirds of production comes from shallow-water and onshore fields, where output had recovered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic as unrest in oil-producing areas eased.The country cut production sharply last year as part of the OPEC+ deal. Crude shipments last month fell to the lowest level in four years and output was below 1.5 million barrels a day. That’s less than half of the longstanding target it planned to reach in 2023, and deep-water drilling could potentially be “the engine of growth” for Nigeria in the years ahead, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Anderson.Oil prices have mostly recovered from the historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Brent crude rising above $65 a barrel in London. When major companies do start to spend again, fiscal terms will be crucial in determining whether Nigeria can boost investment, or share the fate of Angola.But Nigeria increased the royalty for deep water in 2019. Companies including Total, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. have voiced concerns that the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill could deter investment.“The problem for Angola is that there deep water production was already maturing and steeply declining and improved fiscal terms are not going to change the overall picture,” Anderson said. “Nigeria on the other hand has more choice and clearly could produce more if it got the fiscal and regulatory framework right.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Globals stock slide on inflation fears, dollar gains

    The Nasdaq recovered as the bond rout retreated on Friday, but most other equity markets swooned around the world as data showing a strong rebound in U.S. consumer spending kept fears of rising inflation alive. Shares of Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc edged up after bearing the brunt of this week's downdraft to help the Nasdaq shake off its worst day in almost four months on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.56% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.48% after a late-session surge failed to hold.

  • Powell Is Patient But Markets Aren’t, Challenging New Fed Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spent two days telling U.S. lawmakers the economy is in no state to be thinking about monetary tightening, financial markets suddenly started pricing in a rapid -- and perhaps too-hot -- recovery.The axis of tension is the new policy framework the Fed put in place last year. It dictates the central bank won’t raise interest rates early on in the recovery and will intentionally overshoot its 2% inflation target -- maybe for years, while testing the limits of a hot jobs market.Evidence in the $21 trillion U.S. government bond market suggests some investors just don’t believe it. Short-dated rates signal a Fed hike coming in around two years. Yields on intermediate to long-dated maturities are surging -- suggesting a rapid reflation that spurs the Fed to pull back on stimulus.In the market bleachers, some big names in economics, including Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers and former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, are warning of economic overheating from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden aims to sign next month.With yields heading for the biggest monthly surge since November 2016, the threat of higher borrowing costs sent U.S. equities tumbling Thursday. While futures indicated some stabilization Friday, sustained moves would likely force a response, Fed watchers said, such as shifting their bond purchases to longer-dated maturities.“It is really incumbent on Powell to demonstrate resolve. It is going to take a lot of courage and I don’t know how he is going to do under pressure,” said Derek Tang an economist at LH Meyer Inc., a Washington research firm. “This is the first test of the framework” adopted last August, he said.Before Thursday’s leg higher, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said markets are “pricing in a better outlok for the U.S. economy” and saw in that a sign of “credibility of our 2% inflation objective.” He said he sees the Fed keeping its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases going through year-end.And in his semiannual testimony on the economy, Powell reinforced on Tuesday that the Fed aims to overshoot its 2% target and told progressive Democrats repeatedly that he was on the same page with them in aiming for a tight labor market that pulls in low-income and disadvantaged workers. He called the rise in bond yields a sign of confidence.But there’s a fine line between the yield curve manifesting investor confidence in the recovery and it signaling concern that the economy could overheat and force policy makers to reverse tack much sooner than they plan to. Derivative traders have pulled forward to about early-2023 from early-2024 when they foresee the first Fed rate hike. Five-year Treasury yields have surged along with longer-dated ones this week.Meantime, expectations for inflation over the next decade -- derived from Treasuries and inflation-linked debt -- is near its highest since 2014, speaking to a more-than-transitory pick-up in inflation. And real yields -- a gauge of economic growth expectations, as they filter out consumer-price expectations -- have also soared, though from historically depressed levels.Fed officials have stressed repeatedly that even if prices do jump in coming months, it’s likely to prove transitory. The more important goal for policy makers is employment, with 10 million people out of work compared with the pre-pandemic level.New Era“The new framework is being put to work,” Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of the Fed’s determination to make up for past undershoots of its inflation target. “Not everybody outside the Fed appreciates how deeply it is sinking into their thought processes,” she said.But for all Powell’s calls to look at the reality on the ground, the Fed has been surprised in the past at just how fast market tantrums can run. A selloff in the stock market in late 2018 prompted a memorable Powell pivot in January 2019, when the central bank took further tightening off the table. By the end of that year, policy makers cut rates three times.While Fed speakers have so far indicated no concern -- a notable contrast with counterparts abroad -- their tune may change.“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the Fed push back against those rate-hike expectations in the form of stronger verbiage,” said Roberto Perli, a partner at Cornerstone Macro LLC and a former Fed economist, referring to traders’ bets for an earlier withdrawal of Fed stimulus. “To ensure the credibility of the new framework, I don’t think they want to let the market push them with rate hikes priced in too soon.”Fed’s OptionsThe Federal Open Market Committee may also have to find ways to signal more specifically it means by “substantial further progress” toward its inflation and employment goals before it begins to taper asset purchases.Another option: lean directly against rising bond yields by targeting longer maturities with the Fed’s $80 billion in monthly Treasury purchases.What can still give the Fed comfort is that financial conditions remain extremely easy.A change on that front would cement the need for a policy-maker reaction, however. It all depends on how the market move proceeds.“Once it takes stocks materially lower, takes credit spreads materially wider then there will be push-back from the Fed,” said Peter Chatwell, London-based head of multi-asset strategy for Mizuho International Plc. “The room for an additional correction -- with even higher intermediate Treasury yields and lower risk-asset prices -- is considerable, because it can keep happening until the Fed” takes action, he said.(Updates with Friday trading reference in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.