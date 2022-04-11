U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Amazon's Kindle and Fire tablet sale offers savings of up to 44 percent

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Engadget

As it does from time to time, Amazon has launched a sale on both Fire HD tablets and Kindle devices, with most items at the second-best prices we've seen so far. The best deal is on the Fire HD 8 tablet, now available for $50 instead of $90, for a savings of $40 or 44 percent off. You'll also find the Fire HD 8 Plus at $90 for a savings of 36 percent or $50 and can pick up the Fire HD 10 Plus for $120 ($60 or 33 percent off).

Buy Fire HD tablets at Amazon

There's a lot to like about the Fire HD 8 tablet, provided you're okay without direct support for Google apps. It includes Alexa support, a USB-C port for faster charging, solid build quality, 32GB of storage that can be upgraded via a microSD card slot, a relatively sharp 1,280 x 800 display, 2GB of RAM, a 4,850 mAh battery and a quad-core chip that offers decent performance.

The Fire HD8 Plus boosts RAM to 3GB, includes wireless charging and comes with a 9W charger in the box. And the Fire HD 10 gives you a 10-inch 1080p display, 32GB of upgradeable storage, 2GB of RAM, an 8-core processor and a battery that allows for up to 12 hours of reading with fast USB-C charging.

Amazon&#39;s Kindle and Fire tablet sale offers savings of up to 44 percent
Amazon's Kindle and Fire tablet sale offers savings of up to 44 percent

Several Kindle tablets are also on sale at the second best prices we've seen. The regular ad-supported model is on sale for $60, a discount of $30 from the regular $90 price. You can also pick up the Kindle Kids Edition with the "Rainbow Birds Cover" for $65 instead of $110, a savings of 41 percent.

Buy Kindle tablets at Amazon

The latest Kindle models offer a lot for the money, including an LED-lit screen, weeks of reading time and a touch interface. The Kids Edition adds some perks, like one of four colorful cases, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a year of complimentary access to the company's FreeTime Unlimited service.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

