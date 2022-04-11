As it does from time to time, Amazon has launched a sale on both Fire HD tablets and Kindle devices, with most items at the second-best prices we've seen so far. The best deal is on the Fire HD 8 tablet, now available for $50 instead of $90, for a savings of $40 or 44 percent off. You'll also find the Fire HD 8 Plus at $90 for a savings of 36 percent or $50 and can pick up the Fire HD 10 Plus for $120 ($60 or 33 percent off).

Buy Fire HD tablets at Amazon

There's a lot to like about the Fire HD 8 tablet, provided you're okay without direct support for Google apps. It includes Alexa support, a USB-C port for faster charging, solid build quality, 32GB of storage that can be upgraded via a microSD card slot, a relatively sharp 1,280 x 800 display, 2GB of RAM, a 4,850 mAh battery and a quad-core chip that offers decent performance.

The Fire HD8 Plus boosts RAM to 3GB, includes wireless charging and comes with a 9W charger in the box. And the Fire HD 10 gives you a 10-inch 1080p display, 32GB of upgradeable storage, 2GB of RAM, an 8-core processor and a battery that allows for up to 12 hours of reading with fast USB-C charging.

Amazon's Kindle and Fire tablet sale offers savings of up to 44 percent

Several Kindle tablets are also on sale at the second best prices we've seen. The regular ad-supported model is on sale for $60, a discount of $30 from the regular $90 price. You can also pick up the Kindle Kids Edition with the "Rainbow Birds Cover" for $65 instead of $110, a savings of 41 percent.

Buy Kindle tablets at Amazon

The latest Kindle models offer a lot for the money, including an LED-lit screen, weeks of reading time and a touch interface. The Kids Edition adds some perks, like one of four colorful cases, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a year of complimentary access to the company's FreeTime Unlimited service.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.