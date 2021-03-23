U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,936.33
    -4.26 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,686.18
    -45.02 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,349.76
    -27.79 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.32
    -20.52 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.23
    -2.33 (-3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.00
    -6.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    -0.40 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0058 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6520
    -0.0320 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0078 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5950
    -0.2250 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,464.20
    -1,806.28 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.55
    +10.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,710.51
    -15.59 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,995.92
    -178.23 (-0.61%)
     

Amazon's Kindle for Kids hits an all-time low of $75

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

If you missed Amazon's deal on Kindle for Kids back in February, don't worry: you can now get it from the website for only $75, which is the lowest price we've seen for the e-reader. That's $35 cheaper than its usual retail price of $110 and $5 less than its deal price in February. The bundle comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, the e-commerce giant's subscription service previously called Freetime Unlimited that offers unlimited access to kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and games. Since the service isn't locked to one device, your child can also use it on their phones or tablets.

Buy Kindle for Kids at Amazon - $75

The Kids+ service will give your child access to the whole Harry Potter series, as well as the first book from other popular franchises such as Artemis Fowl. You can set age filters for your child's age range in the Parent Dashboard to ensure they can only access content appropriate for them and block access to games and cartoons until after educational goals are met. You'll also be able to create up to four individual child profiles and give each one selected access to age-appropriate media. After the free year-long subscription is over, you can renew Kids+ for $3 a month with a Prime subscription of $5 a month without. 

In addition to a complementary subscription to Kids+, Kindle for Kids also ship with a free cover in four colorful options: blue, pink, one with a colorful birds print and another with a space-themed print. The device is compatible with Audible, as well, and can pair with Bluetooth earphones. Finally, Kindle for Kids comes with a two-year warranty, which could be a godsend for parents: If it breaks within that timeframe, Amazon will replace it for free.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo and Niantic are teaming up again for an AR 'Pikmin' game

    Remember Pokémon Go? Now Nintendo and Niantic are teaming up on a new Pikmin game.

  • Watch the OnePlus 9 launch event with us live at 9:40AM ET

    OnePlus isn’t exactly known for keeping secrets — the company has spent the last few weeks teasing the launch of its new OnePlus 9 series smartphones, and a bevy of related leaks mean there’s little left to the imagination at this point. (Hello, OnePlus Watch!) I can think of one way to have some fun with the company’s latest streaming launch event, though: by watching it unfold with me and Engadget reviews editor Cherlynn Low.

  • Master & Dynamic's MW08 earbuds combine premium materials and hybrid ANC

    Master & Dynamic's latest true wireless earbuds are built with new materials, larger drivers and more robust active noise cancellation.

  • Yup, Apple Arcade is still worth five bucks a month

    My recent Apple Arcade binge made me realize it's still worth $5 a month.

  • D2C furniture startup Tylko closes $26M Series C growth round led by Pitango and Evli

    Polish startup Tylko, a modular furniture company that employs Augmented Reality as part of its sales cycle, has closed a €22 million ($26m) investment Series C funding round, led by Israel-based Pitango Growth and Finnish Evli Growth Partners, following previous investors TDJ Pitango and Experior Venture Fund. Additionally, Brian Walker, former CEO of Hermann Miller, and Mark Williamson, COO of US-based MasterClass, join as new investors. Tylko has now raised a total of €33 million since its inception in 2015.

  • Hopin buys two more companies as it triples down on video focus

    Hopin, a unicorn best known for its online events-hosting service, announced this morning that it has acquired two more companies. The smaller concerns, Jamm and Streamable, were acquired in deals that Hopin declined to detail. Hopin has operated with an acquisitive bent in recent months, announcing an acquisition of StreamYard for $250 million in January in addition to today's deals.

  • ServiceNow takes RPA plunge by acquiring India-based startup Intellibot

    ServiceNow became the latest company to take the robotic process automation (RPA) plunge when it announced it was acquiring Intellibot, an RPA startup based in Hyderabad, India. RPA provides a way to automate a set of legacy processes, which often involve humans dealing with mundane repetitive work. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's no-code workflow announcements earlier this month and is part of the company's broader workflow strategy, according to Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow Products at ServiceNow.

  • Dataminr raises $475M on a $4.1B valuation for real-time insights based on 100k sources of public data

    Dataminr, which ingests information from a mix of 100,000 public data sources, and then based on that provides customers real-time insights into ongoing events and new developments, has closed on $475 million in new funding. Dataminr has confirmed that this Series F values the company at $4.1 billion as it gears up for an IPO in 2023.

  • Ghana's Redbird raises $1.5M seed to expand access to rapid medical testing in sub-Saharan Africa

    For patients and healthcare professionals to properly track and manage illnesses especially chronic ones, healthcare needs to be decentralized. Redbird, a Ghanaian healthtech startup that allows easy access to convenient testing and ensures that doctors and patients can view the details of those test results at any time, announced today that it has raised a $1.5 million seed investment. Investors who participated in the round include Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Newton Partners (via the Imperial Venture Fund), and Founders Factory Africa.

  • Google and Microsoft team up to fix compatibility issues between browsers

    Google, Microsoft and the broader web community are working together to make it easier for developers to build websites that work seamlessly across browsers.

  • Netflix is adapting a Keanu Reeves comic into a live-action film and anime series

    Netflix plans not one but two adaptations of BRZRKR.

  • Lego unveils a Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Telescope set

    NASA worked with Lego on the 1:70 scale, 2,354-piece kit.

  • Microsoft's Xbox Network is a reaction to the free-to-play boom

    Microsoft is using a new "Xbox Network" moniker for parts of its free online gaming service after recently enabling free multiplayer for free-to-play games like 'Fortnite.'

  • Samsung reveals pricing for its latest Q-series and A-series soundbars

    The HW-Q800A, which offers built-in Alexa voice control and Dolby Atmos support, costs $900.

  • Nintendo's upgraded Switch may use NVIDIA DLSS for 4K gaming

    Nintendo's next Switch may use an NVIDIA GPU that supports Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) that will allow it to output higher-quality graphics.

  • China's Baidu closes flat on debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city

    Baidu Inc shares have closed flat in their Hong Kong secondary listing debut on Tuesday, bucking a trend of first-day pops on the bourse, as investors were wary of a fundraising flurry in the city and questioned the search company's growth plans. The weakened mood towards Chinese technology offerings was reinforced with video site Bilibili raising a lower-than-expected $2.6 billion in its secondary listing. Baidu shares closed at HK$252 each which was in line with the price set for the Hong Kong listing which raised $3.1 billion.

  • Hedge Funds Capitulate on Dollar Short Bets as Losses Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have capitulated on their short-dollar bets after surging Treasury yields upended a favorite global macro strategy.Leveraged funds flipped to become net buyers of the world’s reserve currency during the week to March 16 -- a tumultuous period that saw Treasury yields breaching key levels on feverish inflation fears. They added bearish bets on the yen and euro, and switched from bullish positions on the New Zealand dollar, data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.An intensifying debate over the pace of inflation gains has split investors, with some seeing Treasury yields soaring to 2% amid a global recovery spurred by vaccine rollouts and stimulus spending. That in turn is trouncing one of Wall Street’s most popular macro calls of 2021.The great unwind may just be gaining traction, some strategists said.“It is the bond market that has been driving the U.S. dollar in the past couple of months, and it appears to be intensifying,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “I would expect further short-covering versus the U.S. dollar.”Holding dollar shorts would have served traders a 1.8% loss this year after being a profitable strategy in eight of the nine months through to December, Bloomberg data shows.Dollar buying by hedge funds rose to the most since August 2014, according to an analysis by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists including Khoon Goh. “With U.S. 10-year bond yields poised to rise further, expect financial market volatility to increase,” he said.Hedge funds’ long dollar positions climbed to 2,414 contracts, compared with shorts of 62,781 a week earlier, according to CFTC data on seven major currencies aggregated by Bloomberg. It is the first time they are bullish on the greenback since November.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose Monday before trading little changed, after the Turkish lira’s plunge spurred demand for haven assets. Meanwhile, there were signs that commodity-linked currencies were losing momentum.The Australian dollar, one of the year’s best performers to date, led G-10 losses to fall as much as 0.7%, its lowest level in nearly two weeks. The pound also slipped, as the U.K.’s feud with the EU over vaccines intensified.“U.S. Treasury yields and virus dynamics will probably determine where the leverage community will land,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. While the pound and commodity-linked currencies have risen against the dollar this year, “any question marks on vaccine supplies or commodity weakness will likely see these pairs come under pressure.”(Updates with additional chart, prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • ‘I feel un-American’: I was broke in my 20s, and live in fear of debt. My wife wants to upgrade our home and life. What do I do?

    ‘During my 20s, I was broke. I bought my first house and lived alone, stretched to my limits. I had three maxed-out credit cards and lived paycheck to paycheck.’