Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite drops to $100, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is coming next week and we've already started to see a number of preview deals pop up. Devices like the Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Kindle Paperwhite have been discounted ahead of the event, and we expect to see more deals on Amazon gadgets during the two-day event. You can also pick up either of Samsung's latest foldables for hundreds of dollars less than usual, or Google's Pixel 6a for only $349. And if you're in need of a new robot vacuum, a handful of Roombas are on sale right now, too. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Kindle Paperwhite

A bunch of Kindle devices are on sale right now, including the Paperwhite Signature Edition for $135 nd the standard Kindle Paperwhite for $100. We named the Signature Edition the best e-reader, period, thanks to its bigger, more responsive screen, adjustable brightness and warm light, and its wireless charging capabilities, but the regular Paperwhite doesn't fall too far behind it. If you can safely skip wireless charging and the auto-adjusting light, the standard Paperwhite is a good pick.

AirPods Pro (1st gen)

Apple AirPods (1st gen)

The previous-generation AirPods Pro have dropped down to $170 at Amazon, which is 32 percent off their usual rate. These are still great earbuds, despite the introduction of the second-gen models a few weeks ago, and we like their solid sound quality, good ANC and comfortable fit.

iPad mini

Apple iPad mini 2021

Apple's 2021 iPad mini is back on sale for a record low price of $400. We consider it to be the best small tablet available now, and we gave it a score of 89 for its modern design, solid performance, Center Stage cameras and USB-C charging.

Apple Watch SE (1st gen)

Apple Watch SE review

The previous-generation Apple Watch SE is down to a record low of $199. We consider it to be the best starter smartwatch for most people, and we gave this version a score of 88 for its comfortable design, responsive performance and handy watchOS features.

Google Pixel 7

The new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro start at $599 and $899

If you pre-order the new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro through Amazon, you can choose to get a $100 or $200 (respectively) with your purchase. Check back on Engadget for our full reviews for both phones in the coming days, but if you know you want to upgrade to one of Google's latest handsets, you can do so and get some extra spending money to use at Amazon in the process.

Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is on sale for a record low of $35, while the Echo Show 8 is down to $70. These smart displays are arguably the most versatile in Amazon's lineup. The Show 5 makes a great smart alarm clock thanks to its compact size, while the larger Show 8 works well in a living room, on a kitchen countertop and many other places throughout the home.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 36 percent off and down to only $35 right now. This is the most powerful of Amazon's streaming sticks, with support for WiFi 6 and picture-in-picture view that lets you check out security camera feeds directly from your TV.

Fire HD 10

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is half off and down to $75, while the new Fire 7 tablet is down to $45. If you're looking for a super affordable slab that you can check email, shop online and do other basic things with, the Fire 7 should serve you well. But we'd recommend spending the extra money on the Fire HD 10, since it offers an HD screen, better performance and a longer battery life.

Google Pixel 6a

A Pixel 6a lying face up on a wooden surface, and a white Pixel 6a laying next to it.

Google's already affordable Pixel 6a is $100 off and down to only $349 right now. We gave the handset a score of 89 for its attractive design, excellent cameras and long-lasting battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

While its design hasn't changed a ton, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a number of upgrades including better battery life, improved cameras and a brighter main display.

The 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale for $1,500, which is 22 percent off its normal price. We gave Samsung's flagship foldable a score of 86 for its brighter main screen, upgraded cameras, sleeker hinge and improved battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 closed and propped up along its top edge with its cover display and external cameras facing out.

You can still pick up the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $900, which is the standard price of the base model, so you're essentially getting the extra storage for free. We gave the handset a score of 86 for its more durable design, improved hands-free applications and longer battery life.

Roomba 694

iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot's Roomba 694 is 27 percent off and down to $199, which is close to its record-low price. It's our favorite budget robot vacuum thanks to its strong cleaning power, slick design and easy to use mobile app. iRobot's higher-end Roomba j7+ and s9+ machines are also on sale for $599 and $799, respectively.

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Sense smartwatch interface

You can pick up the Fitbit Versa 3 for $50 less than usual at Wellbots when you use the code FITBIT50 at checkout. This smartwatch gives you all-day activity and sleep tracking, plus advanced features like blood oxygen monitoring, built-in GPS, an always-on display and more.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense review

Fitbit's Sense smartwatch is $70 off at Wellbots when you use the code FITBIT70 at checkout. We gave Fitbit's most powerful smartwatch a score of 82 for its big, bright display and comprehensive health tracking tools.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo's new Smart Clock with Alexa is 29 percent off at Amazon

Lenovo's Smart Clock Essential with Alexa is a whopping 57 percent off and down to only $30. If you prefer a more minimalist smart alarm clock, this is the one to get. Its screen shows the time, date and weather, and it will automatically dim depending on the light levels in your room. It also has a handy tap-to-snooze feature, plus you can use its Alexa capabilities to set alarms, control smart devices and more.

