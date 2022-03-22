Amazon's Kindle sale brings the Paperwhite back to an all-time low

Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite is one of the nicest (and newest) e-readers out there, and you can now pick one up at an all-time low. It's on sale for just $105, for a savings of $35 (25 percent) off the regular $140 price. You'll also find deals on the regular Kindle with a built-in front light, Kindle Paperwhite Kids and Kindle Kids models.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $105

Amazon refreshed the Kindle Paperwhite last September, with the biggest change being a larger 6.8-inch, 300 ppi glare-free screen. The idea is that it's supposed to look as much like real paper as possible, allowing for "easy reading in all conditions, even in direct sunlight," according to Amazon. It's also faster, allowing for quicker page turns, and comes with 8GB of storage, USB-C fast charging and an IPX8 water-resistant rating.

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite returns to an all-time low in new sale

If you're looking for a cheaper model, the regular Kindle with a built-in front light is on sale for $55, for a savings of $35 off the regular $90 price. Though several years old, it's still competitive thanks to the touchscreen with front illumination, high-contrast 167 ppi display and compact design. It comes with 8GB of storage and a single battery charge "lasts weeks, not hours," Amazon says.

Buy Kindle with built-in front light at Amazon - $55

Finally, Amazon has also discounted two reader models for children, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids available near an all-time low at $115 or 28 percent off, and Kindle Kids ($65 or 41 percent off). The latter model is similar to the regular Kindle, but comes with a kid-friendly cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and a "worry-free guarantee." The latter, meanwhile, bundles the Kindle Paperwhite with the same options.

Buy Kindle Kids at Amazon - $65 Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids at Amazon - $115

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.