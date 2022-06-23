U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.56
    +29.67 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,622.01
    +138.88 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,210.52
    +157.44 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,700.00
    +9.73 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.25
    -0.94 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.1300 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2264
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5740
    -1.5660 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,566.13
    +19.40 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.74
    +8.52 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.03
    -60.19 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Amazon's latest Alexa feature can mimic the voice of a dead person

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The next potential feature for Amazon digital assistant Alexa: the ability to impersonate a deceased relative.

This week, Amazon is hosting its re:MARS conference, which breaks down company advances in areas including machine learning, automation, robotics and space.

During the conference, Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa AI at Amazon, demonstrated one way to leverage the voice assistant by mimicking the voice of a dead relative.

A video of the feature in action shows a child reading a book, asking Alexa: "Can Grandma finish reading me The Wizard of Oz?" Alexa's voice then changes to the voice of the grandmother, who continues reading the story.

Tech tips: How to spot hidden surveillance cameras in your Airbnb, VRBO, or vacation rentals

Online abuse: These are the people targeted by online hate on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

"While AI can't eliminate that pain of loss, it can definitely make their memories last," said Prasad.

It's not clear when the feature would be made available on Alexa-enabled devices.

The concept of using technology to keep deceased loved ones alive is not new. Microsoft was granted a patent to create a conversational chatbot modeled after anyone, including a dead person, CNN reported last year. Microsoft said there are no plans to build any type of product.

Other startups have surfaced that claim to preserve someone's personality after they die.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon Alexa feature can mimic voice of a deceased loved one

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species habitat definition

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services on Thursday announced a new rule reversing a Trump-era definition of “habitat” as applied to endangered animals. Under the 2020 rule, the definition of federally-protected habitats for endangered species was narrowed to only those where a species could currently live, excluding those that could someday sustain a species. On Thursday,…

  • Amazon’s plan for Alexa to mimic anyone’s voice raises fears it will be used for deepfakes and scams

    Amazon is developing a new feature for its voice assistant Alexa, where it will be able to mimic any human’s voice using just one minute of data.

  • Chinese father-of-2 works 19-hour shifts to help 7 additional children from struggling families

    A Chinese father of two has worked two jobs to support seven additional children living in difficult circumstances since 2014. In a Weibo video posted on May 27 by Ray Video, Yang explained how he began supporting the first child in 2014 and funded two more children from two different families the same year. “Some of the children’s parents have died, and some are paralyzed,” Yang says.

  • 3 Reasons to Invest in MongoDB

    Being an investor hasn't been particularly easy in the current bear market, but savvy investors also know that taking advantage of today's bargain prices can lead to life-changing returns over the long term. One business that fits the bill is MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB). MongoDB has crushed the market since going public in 2017, producing returns of 678% to shareholders relative to S&P 500's 43%.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rall

  • BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 2, 2022, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

  • These software companies are unsung winners in the semiconductor industry

    Mention semiconductors and chip giants such as Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. spring to mind, but there are other, less high-profile companies, operating in the space that deserve attention.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Apple Isn’t Priced for a Recession

    The company’s stock is battered but it has still outperformed the shares of many tech peers even as consumer spending looks poised to decline.

  • Amazon launches its first fully autonomous robot

    Amazon says that the robot will be deployed in the transport handling areas in fulfilment centres and sort centres. The robot can move safely around humans because of a green light that shines in front of it, Amazon claimed. As well as Proteus, Amazon has announced a number of other robots.

  • Shopify Gains as ‘Sell Where You Tweet’ Comes to Its Merchants

    Starting today, merchants in the U.S. will be able to download the Twitter sales channel app from Shopify’s app store.

  • BlackBerry Software Is Now Embedded In Over 215 Million Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Strategy Analytics, a leading independent research firm, has determined BlackBerry® QNX® software is now embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, an increase of 20 million from the year before.

  • Amazon's hidden device page is bursting with early Prime Day deals today — including a Fire HD 10 tablet for 50% off

    Save up to half off: Shoppers are losing it over these deeply discounted tablets, TVs and more.

  • Tech Giants Create Metaverse Standards Forum for Software and Terminology Standards

    Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Unity, Sony, and 30-other companies are coming together to build the infrastructure for an interoperable metaverse.

  • Meta, Microsoft, Alibaba, Others Form Metaverse Governing Body; Apple's Name Missing

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), and other tech giants striving to build the emerging metaverse concept have formed a group to foster the development of industry standards. The initiatives look to make the companies' nascent digital worlds compatible. The Metaverse Standards Forum includes leading companies working in the space, from chip makers to gaming companies, and established standards-setting bodies like the Worl

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet, TRX Could Take-off

    Bitcoin price is holding the $19,950 support zone, Ethereum’s ether could rise steadily, and TRX might rally if it clears the $0.0665 resistance zone.

  • Amazon unveiled an autonomous robot that won’t quit like its human workforce

    Amazon is concerned about its workforce. The second largest private employer in the US fears it could run out of people to employ in its American warehouses within two years because staff keep quitting at astonishing rates: One analysis found the average tenure of Amazon warehouse employees to be just 8 months, meaning each fulfillment center’s staff turns over 150% every year, twice the retail industry’s average rate. An Amazon spokesperson told Quartz that the internal research about hiring, written in 2021, “doesn’t represent the actual situation.”

  • These 6 Cryptos Have Really Burned Investors

    Cryptocurrency has often been touted as a way to decentralize our finances (DeFi), freeing money from the throes of government control. And while crypto does have its benefits, it can also be...

  • How to sell something on eBay: A quick step-by-step guide

    1. Create an eBay account and sign in. 2. Click "sell" near the top right corner. 3. Click on "list" item.

  • Amazon’s Alexa will mimic the voice of your dead relatives

    Amazon’s Alexa will be able to resurrect the voices of dead relatives, allowing users to feel as if they are speaking to lost ones beyond the grave.