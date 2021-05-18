U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Amazon's market power to be tested in Germany in push for "early action" over antitrust risks

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) is seeking to make swift use of a new competition tool to target big tech -- announcing today that it's opened a proceeding against ecommerce giant Amazon.

If the FCO confirms that Amazon is of "paramount significance for competition across markets" -- as defined by an amendment to the German Competition Act which came into force in January (aka, the GWB Digitalisation Act) -- the authority will have greater powers to proactively impose conditions on how it can operate in order to control the risk of market abuse.

Section 19a of the GWB enables the FCO to intervene earlier, and the idea is more effectively, against the practices of large digital companies.

The provision gives the authority the power to prohibit digital giants from engaging in anti-competitive practices like self-preferencing; or using tying or bundling strategies intended to penetrate new markets "by way of non-performance based anti-competitive means"; or creating or raising barriers to market entry by processing data relevant for competition.

The FCO already has two other proceedings ongoing against Amazon -- one looking at the extent to which Amazon is influencing the pricing of sellers on Amazon Marketplace by means of price control mechanisms and algorithms; and a second examining to agreements between Amazon and brand manufacturers to check whether exclusions placed on third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace constitute a violation of competition rules -- but a finding of "paramount significance" would enable the authority to "take early action against and prohibit possible anti-competitive practices by Amazon", as it puts it.

Amazon has been contacted for comment on the FCO's latest proceeding. Update: An Amazon spokesperson said:

"We cannot comment on ongoing proceedings and will fully cooperate with the FCO. Amazon employs 23,000 people in Germany, has invested €28 billion in the country since 2010 and is working closely with local research. We continue to focus on innovating for both our customers and the businesses in Germany that sell in our store.”

It's the second such application by the Bundeskartellamt to determine whether it can apply the new law to a tech giant.

In January the authority sought to extend the scope of an existing abuse proceeding, opened against Facebook in December -- related to Facebook tying Oculus use to Facebook accounts -- saying it would look at whether the social media giant is subject to the GWB's "paramount significance" rules, and whether, therefore, its linking of Oculus use to a Facebook account should be assessed on that basis.

Facebook hit with antitrust probe for tying Oculus use to Facebook accounts

Commenting on its latest move against Amazon in a statement, FCO president Andreas Mundt said: "In the past few years we have had to deal with Amazon on several occasions and also obtained far-reaching improvements for sellers on Amazon Marketplace. Two other proceedings are still ongoing. Parallel to these proceedings we are now also applying our extended competences in abuse control."

"In this particular case we are first of all examining whether Amazon is of paramount significance for competition across markets. An ecosystem which extends across various markets and thus constitutes an almost unchallengeable position of economic power is particularly characteristic in this respect," he added. "This could apply to Amazon with its online marketplaces and many other, above all digital offers. If we find that the company does have such a market position, we could take early action against and prohibit possible anti-competitive practices by Amazon."

In January Mundt made stronger comments vis-a-vis Facebook -- describing its social networking ecosystem as "particularly characteristic" of the bar set by the new digital law for proactive interventions, and adding that: "In view of Facebook’s strong market presence with the eponymous social network, WhatsApp and Instagram such a position may be deemed to exist."

The FCO proceeding to confirm whether or not Facebook falls under the law remains ongoing. (It also has a pioneering case against Facebook's 'superprofiling' of users that's headed for Europe's top court -- which could result in an order to Facebook to stop combining EU users' data without consent, if judges agreed with its approach linking privacy and competition.)

Zooming out, the Bundeskartellamt's moves to acquire more proactive powers at the national level to tackle big tech foreshadow planned updates to pan-European Union competition law. And specifically the ex ante regime which is set to apply to so-called "digital gatekeepers" in future -- under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The DMA will mean that Internet intermediaries with major market power must comply with behavioural 'dos and don'ts' set by Brussels, risking major penalties if they don't play by the rules.

Europe lays out its plan to reboot digital rules and tame tech giants

In recent years lawmakers across Europe have been looking at how to update competition powers so regulators can respond effectively to digital markets -- which are prone to anti-competitive phenomena such as networking effects and tipping -- while continuing to pursue antitrust investigations against big tech. (The Commission laid out a first set of charges against Amazon in November, for example, relating to its use of third party merchant data.)

The problem is the painstaking pace of competition investigations into digital business vs the blistering speed of these players (and the massive market power they've amassed) -- hence the push to tool up with more proactive antitrust powers.

Earlier, EU lawmakers also toyed with the idea of a new competition tool for digital markets but quietly dropped the idea -- going on propose their ex ante regime for gatekeeper platforms, under the DMA, at the end of last year. However the proposal is in the process of being debated by the other EU institutions under the bloc's co-legislative approach -- which means it's still likely years away from being adopted and applied as pan-EU law.

That in turn means German's FCO could have an outsized role in clipping big tech's wings in the meanwhile.

In the UK, now outside the bloc -- where it too may have an influential role in reforming regional competition rules to rebalance digital market power -- the government is also working on a pro-competition regime aimed at big tech.

This year it set up a dedicated unit, the DMU, within the national Competition and Markets Authority which will be tasked with overseeing a regime that will apply to platforms which are identified as having "strategic market status" (akin to the German approach of "paramount significance for competition across markets"). And while the UK is taking a similar tack to the EU's DMA, it has said the domestic regime will not sum to a single set of rules for all gatekeeper-style platforms -- but rather there will be bespoke provisions per platform deemed to fall under the ex ante regulations.

The UK’s plan to tackle big tech won’t be one-size fits all

UK’s Digital Markets Unit starts work on pro-competition reforms

Understanding Europe’s big push to rewrite the digital rulebook

 

  • Uptrust raises $2M to fight the billions of dollars wasted on useless mass incarceration

    A technical violation is one of those Orwellian terms used by the U.S. government to occlude the absurd morass of process and procedure that is the modern criminal justice system in this country. If a person commits a technical violation, they often are sent back to prison — perhaps months or years for an action as simple as being minutes late to a parole hearing. Technical violations are expensive for all of us.

  • Gogoro strikes deal with Yadea and DCJ to build a battery-swapping network in China

    Less than a month after announcing a partnership with India’s largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, Gogoro is taking another big step in its global expansion plans. This time the market is China, where Gogoro’s technology, including its swappable smart batteries, will be used in scooters made by Dachangjiang Group (DCJ), one of the country's biggest motorcycle makers, and Yadea, one of it top electric two-wheel companies. DCJ and Yadea will jointly invest $50 million in an operating company to develop new two-wheel vehicles with their own branding that use the Gogoro Network, including its batteries, drivetrains, controllers and other components.

  • Israeli-Palestinian fight spills over into social media

    Credit: Data: Zignal Labs; Chart: Axios VisualsAs outrage about the conflict in Gaza and misinformation about clashes between Palestinians and Israelis snowball online, social media companies face yet another test of their capacity to manage their platforms.Why it matters: Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians haven't been this high since the last round of combat in Gaza in 2014, and social media has become a much larger part of our everyday lives and media diets since then.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Images from the conflict are bringing it directly onto people's phones and screens as activism spikes and some users are finding their posts removed or their accounts frozen.Videos of Israel's "Iron Dome" air defense intercepting rockets across the sky in Gaza circulate daily.The world watched as a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera in Gaza was blown up by the Israeli army, citing Hamas militants inside.Last week, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted a video purporting to show Palestinians launching rockets in a civilian area of Gaza — but the video was actually from 2018 and located elsewhere, per the New York Times.Other widely circulated posts falsely claimed that Israeli troops had invaded Gaza. Some of those were prompted by official statements on Twitter and to the media from the Israeli Defense Forces suggesting that Israel had sent troops in.Israel later said the reports were a mistake, but some Israeli press reports said were a deliberate tactical deception.By the numbers: New data from Zignal Labs provided to Axios shows social media support online for both sides spiked dramatically over the course of last week. Specifically, there's been an increase in use of the hashtags #freepalestine and #savepalestine, according to the Zignal data.What to watch: Israeli officials charge that extremists are exploiting the situation online.Last week, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Facebook and TikTok executives that extremists were spreading disinformation about the conflict and urged them to take action to prevent violence.The other side: Pro-Palestinian activists have cited many instances of their content being taken down by Facebook and Instagram.Because Hamas, which governs Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, some social platforms' rules — notably, Facebook's — bar posts by the group.The big picture: The social media battlefield has become an inevitable adjunct to every international conflict.The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was a prime example late last year, with unverified or outdated videos spreading rapidly online.Between the lines: This newest round of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis pushes social media companies onto treacherous terrain in two different ways.The bright line against terrorist groups gives content moderators an easy-to-apply reference point against Hamas, but for many supporters the wider Palestinian cause is a human rights issue.Meanwhile, angry debate over Israel's role can sometimes slide into broader slurs against Jewish people, which are forbidden by social media policies against hate speech.Our thought bubble: This bitter conflict is decades old, and long before there was a Facebook or a Twitter, people on both sides had trouble keeping arguments about it from getting out of hand.Efforts to police misinformation and keep discourse civil online are most at risk when the two sides of a conflict see entirely different facts and harbor generations-old hostility.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden releases his 2020 income tax returns

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden released copies of their joint 2020 federal income tax return on Monday as millions of people across the country faced a filing deadline. The first couple reported a gross income of $607,336 last year and paid $157,414 in federal income taxes, which was an effective federal income tax rate of 25.9%.

  • The Morning After: Apple Music adds lossless streaming to its entire catalog

    Today’s headlines: AT&T's WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery, Apple Music adds Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming starting next month, Samsung teases its next generation of flexible displays.

  • Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully electric car before 2030

    Lamborghini stands out from other supercar makers for a lack of EVs or hybrids, but the Italian automaker has finally unveiled its electrification plans.

  • Ice-cream vans hit by Cadbury flake shortage

    Ice-cream vans are at risk of running out of Cadbury’s famous 99 Flakes as supply problems lead to a shortage of the chocolate sticks. Despite a cold and wet start to the summer, demand for the crumbly treat used to top soft scoop ice-cream cones has increased in recent weeks with supply struggling to keep up. The 99 Flakes are half the size of Flakes sold in newsagents and supermarkets. Only the UK and Ireland are thought to have been affected by dwindling supplies. It is unclear if supply issues are related to either Brexit or coronavirus, or how long the shortage might last. According to the Irish Times, workers in the ice-cream industry warned they have never seen a shortage of this scale and warned supplies may be exhausted by the middle of June. Cadbury parent Mondelez, the New York-listed multinational food group, said in a statement: “We are seeing a recent increase in demand for our Cadbury 99 Flake. “The product is still available to order and we’re continuing to work closely with our customers”. Mondelez, which also makes Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers, told the BBC they had not expected the level of current demand in the UK and Ireland. The news has prompted some Twitter users to suggest alternative toppings that could be used as a substitute for the 99 Flakes. Some said it would be a good opportunity to instead use fellow Cadbury produce Freddos or Kinder Buenos, made by Italy’s Ferrero. While many think the chocolate gets its name from the former price of the ice-cream it often complements, the real reason has been lost in time, according to Cadbury’s website. It does, however, offer one explanation that it is named after the 99 guards who protected Italian monarchs after a company sales manager came across Italian soft ice-cream makers working in Durham. “In the days of the monarchy in Italy the King [had] a specially chosen guard consisting of 99 men, and subsequently anything really special or first class was known as ‘99’ - and that [is] how ‘99’ Flake came by its name,” it says.

  • Green light for 'net zero' equivalent for nature

    The government is expected to announce a legally-binding target for 2030 to halt nature loss.

  • Why ChargePoint Is My Favorite EV Charging Stock Right Now

    The top two based on market share are North American leader ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and leading European provider EVBox, which will soon go public through a merger with SPAC TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY). Investors haven't been able to participate in ownership of charging-station network leaders until recently. Before companies in the sector became the targets of mergers with SPACs, one popular name with investors was Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK).

  • The Best Budgeting Method for Your Personality Type

    Image source: Getty Images Have you ever tried out a new budget, only to learn that it doesn't work for you? You're not alone. The reason why it didn't work out may be because the budgeting method didn't fit your personality type.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Fall as Inflation Unease Lingers; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell for the first time in three sessions and the dollar weakened as investors mulled risks to the economic outlook including inflation and a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world.Technology and communication services led the benchmark S&P 500 into the red, while energy shares rose. Apple and Microsoft weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Semiconductor stocks continued to be under pressure, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping as low as 10% from a peak in early April.“Investors should brace for further bouts of volatility, driven by inflation data along with other risks, such as setbacks in curbing the pandemic,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele. “But we don’t see inflation concerns ending the rally in stocks, which we expect to be led by cyclical parts of the market as the global economic reopening broadens.”Oil edged up as rising optimism around a demand recovery in regions such as the U.S. offset Covid-19 flare-ups in parts of Asia.Bitcoin tumbled to as low as $42,133 before stabilizing after a volatile weekend that saw Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk whipsaw prices with a series of tweets that touched on the energy usage of the cryptocurrency and whether he was selling. Coinbase Global Inc. fell to a record low and below the reference price used in its April direct listing. Gold climbed to the highest in more than three months.Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said during a webinar that weaker-than-expected April payroll report shows “we have not made substantial further progress” on the central bank’s goals for employment and inflation laid out as thresholds to begin scaling back the central bank’s massive monthly bond purchases.Concerns that policy makers may have to pull back support sooner than expected to quell rising inflation have weighed on global equities. Investors this week will parse the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting for any discussion about accelerating price pressures, and hints of a timeline for reducing asset purchases.“Expect this volatility to continue as the market searches for direction,” said Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “The release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday will be interesting. With earnings season almost over, inflation will continue to hold center stage.”Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged lower and stocks in Asia were mixed.Click here for MLIV’s Question of the Day: How Far Can East-West Stocks Divergence Go?Here are some key events this week:Reserve Bank of Australia publishes minutes of its latest meeting TuesdayThe Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since May 10The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2158The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.4142The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.17 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to the highest in about two yearsBritain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.86%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 1.6%, the most since May 7More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Sitting at Highs Against Yen

    The British pound continues to go back and forth in general, hanging around the ¥154 level.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7204 Sets the Tone

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7204 and the 61.8% level at .7266.

  • AT&T set to end media voyage with $43 billion Discovery deal

    AT&T, owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav will lead the proposed new company, which will comprise one of Hollywood's most powerful studios, including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, news network CNN, sports programming and Discovery's unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows. Monday's move marks the unwinding of AT&T's ambitious plan to forge a telecoms and media powerhouse through a flurry of deals including the 2018 $108.7 billion acquisition of U.S. media conglomerate Time Warner and the 2015 purchase of satellite TV service DirecTV for $68 billion.

  • Amazon’s MGM Deal Would Add to Frenzy for Streaming Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s potential acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer would take one of the last major, independent movie studios off the market, capping a rush of streaming deals that are set to make 2021 a record year for media takeovers.Amazon is in talks to buy MGM, the storied Hollywood company behind the James Bond series, the Information and Variety said in separate reports late Monday. Amazon is weeks into negotiations to buy the studio for about $9 billion, according to Variety.Reports about the discussions came on the day that AT&T Inc. announced its plan to create a new entertainment company by merging assets with Discovery Inc. in an entity that will be valued at about $130 billion including debt. The success of streaming giant Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co., which launched its own video-on-demand service after buying $71 billion in assets from 21st Century Fox Inc. in 2018, is drawing new competitors into the market.MGM and Amazon declined to comment on reports about deal talks.The acquisitions are setting 2021 up to be a record for media deals, according to data collected by Bloomberg. More than $80 billion in takeovers have been announced so far this year, putting it on track to be the busiest period for the industry since at least 2000, when AOL and Time Warner Inc. announced plans to combine, the data show.MGM has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale. The company made a fresh push last year, when the Wall Street Journal reported it hired advisers to solicit offers. In seeking a deal, MGM aims to capitalize on the proliferation of streaming services, which has increased demand for large backlogs of content.How the Pandemic Pressed Fast Forward on the Streaming Wars: QuickTakeIt’s also discussed other scenarios with tech giants. MGM, whose library includes the “Rocky” films and “Silence of the Lambs,” held talks with Apple Inc. and Netflix about taking its new James Bond film directly to streaming. But the company said last year that it’s committed to a theatrical release for the film, which is currently slated for Oct. 8 in the U.S.Amazon, meanwhile, is reshuffling its entertainment operations with the return of long-time executive Jeff Blackburn. He briefly left the e-commerce company to join Silicon Valley venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners. But now he’s taking command of Amazon’s entire entertainment division, including the Prime Video streaming service, Amazon Studios and the video-game-streaming site Twitch.Talking to ChairmanAmazon’s bid for MGM is being handled by video executive Mike Hopkins, according to Variety. He’s dealing directly with MGM Chairman Kevin Ulrich, the publication said.MGM traces its roots back to the 1920s merger of Marcus Loew’s Metro films with a film company run by Hollywood legend Louis B. Mayer. While making great pictures like “Dr. Zhivago” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” MGM drifted in and out of financial distress in the second half of the 20th century. Over the decades it was owned by Time Inc., CNN founder Ted Turner and more than once by the late billionaire Kirk Kerkorian.Now, it’s one of the last large movie studios that’s maintained its independence from larger media groups. Time Warner Inc. is now part of AT&T, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, Paramount is owned by ViacomCBS Inc. and Universal Pictures is controlled by Comcast Corp.There’s been speculation before about Amazon acquiring entertainment companies. It was previously seen as a possible buyer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the movie chain, with some investors confusing it with AMC Networks Inc., the owner of cable channels.Investors suffered a similar sort of confusion on Monday, with the Information report boosting shares of MGM Resorts International, a casino company that isn’t part of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. MGM Resorts stock jumped as much as 5.8% in late trading before quickly retreating.(Updates with Variety report starting in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

  • Bitcoin Chart Indicator Suggests Worst of Pullback May Be Over

    Experienced hands look to be buying the dip as a key bitcoin price indicator suggests the pullback may be coming to an end.

  • Bitcoin at $250,000 in a year? This ‘rocket fuel’ will help it get there, says Goldman Sachs alum

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.

  • Walmart tops Q1 earnings estimates, raises outlook as company sees 'pent-up demand throughout 2021'

    Walmart, the world's largest retailer, will post quarterly results Tuesday morning, with the report set to show a wave of elevated consumer spending at the retailer in 2020 moderated slightly in the first three months of this year.