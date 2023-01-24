U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.17
    -4.64 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,632.40
    +2.84 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,353.30
    -11.12 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.11
    +0.34 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    -1.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.20
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4710
    -0.0540 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0250
    -0.5720 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,898.21
    +41.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.33
    -3.95 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,766.85
    -17.82 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Amazon's new RxPass is 'incremental step' in its foray into health care: Analyst

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Amazon (AMZN) has taken yet another step into the health space, announcing a new $5 monthly subscription for Prime members for generic drugs Tuesday.

The announcement is Amazon's latest foray into health care, after the company acquired PillPack in 2018, followed by its announcement to acquire One Medical (ONEM) last year. It was also part of the failed Haven venture that included JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) which attempted to manage health costs for large employers. Amazon previously offered six months of certain generics for $6.

Evercore ISI analysts said in a note Tuesday that the announcement is an "incremental pharmacy experiment" for Amazon.

Discounts on generic prescriptions is not a new concept, and has become an increasingly competitive space. GoodRx (GDRX) has been on the scene for a while, followed by Walmart (WMT), and most recently billionaire and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, who launched Cost Plus Drugs last year. All these programs boast low costs for generics.

POLAND - 2023/01/20: In this photo illustration an Amazon logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
POLAND - 2023/01/20: In this photo illustration an Amazon logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Amazon is taking it one step further — it is allowing multiple prescriptions to fall within that $5 per month payment — but only with a Prime membership.

It's why Nephron analyst Eric Percher noted, "While it is possible that the $5 price point could offer savings for uninsured and underinsured patients who take multiple (generic) prescriptions, we do not believe it is significantly lower than that available from community and mail pharmacies, especially after taking into account the cost of a Prime membership."

In a statement Tuesday, Amazon Pharmacy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vin Gupta noted an oft-cited statistic that inspired the new strategy, saying, "New medications don't get filled, refills don't get picked up."

"Amazon Pharmacy is tackling these challenges by making medications more accessible, affordable, and convenient. RxPass helps patients manage common health conditions—high blood pressure, anxiety, or acid reflux, for example—by providing reliable access to commonly prescribed medications, delivered with the ease and support customers expect from Amazon," Gupta added.

But there are several exceptions. First, it does not apply to Medicare and Medicaid members. Second, it does not include insulin — a top target in the U.S. government's Inflation Reduction Act. Third, it is a small pool of drugs available — roughly 50 different on the available list, which treat 80 conditions, according to Amazon.

"Overall, we continue to see Amazon as a relatively small player in pharmacy over the short-to-medium term as innovation is much harder for branded drugs," the Evercore analysts said.

Nephron's Percher echoed similarly that the move from Amazon shouldn't affect CVS (CVS) or Walgreens (WBA), as they are also large players in home delivery as a result of the pandemic.

But, Percher added, "It will be interesting to see if CVS and Walgreens as well as Walmart and Kroger adjust their low cost generic offerings in response to RxPass."

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Axcella Health Shares Gaining Today?

    Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) announced a regulatory path to the registration of AXA1125 for Long COVID Fatigue. The company received regulatory guidance from the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), supporting a single trial that could serve as the registration trial for patients with Long COVID fatigue. Axcella will meet with the MHRA soon to discuss the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) application. The company submitted an Investigational New Dr

  • Tonix CEO Calls for New Class of Covid-19 Pre-Exposure and Therapeutic Antibodies for High-Risk Populations

    by Faith Ashmore - Benzinga

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • An Annual Covid Booster Could Be Coming. What It Would Mean for Pfizer and Moderna.

    The agency appears to be aiming to make Covid-19 vaccination efforts resemble established influenza vaccination efforts.

  • Agenus Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Durable Responses For Colorectal Cancer Candidate

    Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) announced clinical data from the MSS CRC (microsatellite stable colorectal cancer) 70 patient cohort of a Phase 1b study of botensilimab in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in patients with chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy-resistant tumors. The larger dataset continues to demonstrate that this combination offers superior efficacy and durability compared to what has been reported for the standard of care and other investigational therapies in third-line metastat

  • Better Long-Term Buy in 2023: Exact Sciences or Veracyte?

    Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) focus on genomic tests to diagnose various cancers. A report by BIS Research puts the molecular cancer diagnostics market at $4.1 billion in 2022 but with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% through 2032, reaching a $12.1 billion market by that time. Cancer is formed by changes to the genome in a body's cells, leading to uncontrollable growth.

  • BriaCell to investigate alleged illegal trading activity by outsiders

    BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company with operations in Philadelphia and Vancouver, said Monday it has approved measures to address alleged illegal trading activity of its publicly traded securities. The developer of immuno-oncology therapies said it believes that "certain individuals and/or companies" may have engaged in manipulative or suspected illegal trading practices that may have artificially depressed its share price. BriaCell's (NASDAQ: BCTX) stock was trading up about 4% Monday morning at $7.24 per share.

  • ‘We don’t want to work for jerks’: The impact of bad bosses, toxic workplaces and gaslighting on your mental health. (It’s like a dysfunctional marriage.)

    When managers are more open about their own mental health journey, experts say it can help create a more inclusive and supportive environment.

  • Amazon's RxPass Delivers Generic Drugs to Prime Members for $5 Per Month

    Amazon has introduced a new generic prescription subscription service called RxPass. The subscription, which operates through the Amazon Pharmacy, will enable Prime members to get generic prescription drugs delivered to their homes for a flat $5 monthly fee, without using any health insurance. The program includes generic medications that treat more than 80 common health concerns.

  • Amazon deepens healthcare push with $5 monthly subscription

    Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it is offering a $5 monthly subscription plan for U.S. Prime members that will cover a range of generic drugs and their doorstep delivery, furthering the ecommerce giant's push into healthcare. The program, named RxPass, includes more than 50 medications addressing over 80 chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, anxiety, diabetes and male pattern baldness, Vin Gupta, Amazon Pharmacy's chief medical officer, told Reuters. However, customers enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid or any other government healthcare program will not be able to enroll in Amazon Pharmacy's RxPass service.

  • Gilead (GILD) Gains 21% in a Year: Will the Trend Continue?

    Biotech giant Gilead (GILD) gains 21% in the past 12 months as its core HIV business maintains momentum despite volatility.

  • The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

    Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BAYR.Y) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) are elite healthcare companies with shares that trade for less than $100 and make excellent long-term investments because of their revenue and earnings growth, promising pipelines, and above-average dividends. Bayer was down 11.2% in 2022 and currently trades for about $15 a share while AstraZeneca was up 16.4% in 2022 and currently trades for around $70 a share. Bayer is a huge German life science conglomerate.

  • Rockville biotech RegenxBio launches clinical trial in muscular dystrophy

    It's one of a series of treatments the company is developing as it aims to bring multiple products to market by 2025.

  • Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) Aykavit sNDA Gets FDA Priority Tag

    The FDA accepts and grants priority review to Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) sNDA for the label expansion of Aykavit for indolent systemic mastocytosis.

  • Lilly (LLY) Jardiance Kidney Disease sNDA Gets FDA Acceptance

    Eli Lilly's (LLY) sNDA seeks approval for diabetes medicine, Jardiance, to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with CKD.

  • Abbott's (ABT) New FDA Approval to Improve Patient Outcome

    Abbott's (ABT) latest regulatory clearance is expected to improve the treatment of high-risk patients with aortic stenosis.

  • A Deadly Epidural, Delivered by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes

    NEW YORK — Dr. Dmitry Shelchkov, an anesthesiologist at a public hospital in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Brooklyn, would later say that his job was “straightforward” with “not a lot required.” But when it came time to give an epidural to Sha-Asia Semple, a pregnant 26-year-old woman in labor, at Woodhull Medical Center on July 3, 2020, Shelchkov botched the routine procedure. The catheter to deliver the anesthesia should have gone about 4 inches into her lower back. Instead, he kept in

  • US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

    U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus. The proposal comes as boosters have become a hard sell.

  • Emma Roberts Is Serving A Major Look With Epic Legs In This Miniskirt IG Pic

    Emma Roberts showed off her sculpted legs in a miniskirt and heels in Instagram photos. Emma looks like she spends lots of time outdoors, hiking and skiing.

  • How Much Weight Can You *Really* Lose In 1 Week? Here's What RDs Have To Say

    How much weight you can lose in a week depends on a variety of factors, including your metabolic rate, muscle mass, hormones, sleep schedule, and more.