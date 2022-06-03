Amazon's No. 2 exec steps down: Dave Clark led warehouse and logistics businesses and became one of the most powerful execs in the world

Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark is leaving the company.

The longtime executive has worked for Amazon since 1999.

"It is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey," he wrote in an email to staff.

Longtime Amazon executive Dave Clark is departing the online retail giant. The CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer announced that he was stepping down in a tweet on Friday.

Clark has long been considered one of the most powerful executives in the United States. He first joined Amazon in 1999 and ascended to the company's famously secretive, 23-member "S-team" of top executives. Most recently, he spearheaded Amazon's COVID-19 strategy.

In his email to staffers, Clark wrote that he "joined Amazon out of grad school" when the company was "small" but "growing fast." "As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey. For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and others close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were setup for success. I feel confident that time is now."

