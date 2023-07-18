Is Amazon's October Prime Day sale coming back? Here's what we know

Amazon's October Prime Day could be coming back this fall—here's everything we know so far.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be over, but our eyes are set on another potential Amazon sale: Prime Early Access. Amazon's first ever Prime Early Access sale was held in October 2022 and we're expecting the sale to return this fall. While Amazon has yet to release any details regarding the possible October Prime Day sale, we rounded up essential info and early deals so you're ready for any repeat Amazon Prime Day sales this year.

Held last year on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, the Prime Early Access sale was Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022. The two-day sale kicked off the holiday shopping season with incredible price cuts on smart tech, home goods, fashion and more, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It's unclear if a repeat sale will happen this October, but we're expecting the Prime Early Access sale to come back for its second iteration before Black Friday 2023.

What is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale was held on October 11 and 12, 2022. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale boasts rock-bottom prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. Last year, the exclusive two-day sale was available to both new and existing Prime members.

When is the Prime Early Access sale 2023?

It's still unclear if the Prime Early Access sale will return this year, as Amazon has yet to announce any information on the October Prime Day sale. Last year's Prime Early Access sale was held on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, and we're expecting the event to return around the same time this year. Based on the dates of last year's sale, if the Prime Early Access sale were to return this year it would likely fall on Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11.

How long is the October Prime Day sale?

Like Amazon Prime Day, the October Prime Day sale—officially called Prime Early Access—is a 48-hour shopping event. That means, if the sale returns this October, you'll have two days to shop the best deals on holiday gifts, tech, kitchen gadgets and more.

How can I shop the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale has exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members, and it may be coming back this October.

You can shop the Prime Early Access sale by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership and monitoring this page for the latest news on the October Prime Day sale. Until then, we'll be looking for all the best deals you can shop every day at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and so much more.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Early Access deals?

Yes. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale includes exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. If you have yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, there's still plenty of time to join. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

What are the best deals at the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day and Amazon's Prime Early Access sale bring in rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. Ahead of the anticipated October 2023 Prime Early Access sale, there are plenty of Amazon deals across all categories, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

Are October Prime Day deals worth it?

Yes—October Prime Day deals are absolutely worth it! Should Amazon's October Prime Day sale return this year, it would be the perfect opportunity to save big on all your holiday shopping without having to worry about shipping delays and stock shortages come Black Friday 2023. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, Prime Day offers an exciting way to bag exclusive deals on everything from brand new tech to everyday household goods and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year's iteration of Prime Day was held on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving on exclusive Prime deals.

Is Amazon Prime Day 2023 over?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day 2023 officially ended on Wednesday, July 12. Luckily, Amazon offers plenty of daily deals, so there are still ways to save big on all the essentials you need for your closet, kitchen and home. Plus, with the Prime Early Access sale expected to return this October, there should be plenty of deals available to shop ahead of the holidays.

