Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day is here. What to know about sales, the Prime program and more

The temperatures around metro Phoenix are still hovering in the 90s, but the holiday shopping season has arrived. The best evidence of that: Amazon's two-day Prime shopping event has arrived.

Prime Big Deals Day kicked off just after midnight Arizona time on Tuesday and features some of the retailer’s best savings of the holiday season, exclusively for Prime members but with free trials for others.

The two-day promotion includes millions of deals worldwide, with new bargains coming as often as every five minutes, with personalized recommendations based on prior purchases.

The sale lasts for 48 hours. Deals range from those on home items and kitchen appliances to the latest tech gadgets, toys and wellness products. Amazon said many of the products highlighted are from small businesses including independent artisans and those from women- and minority-owned companies. See amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals.

What if I am not a Prime member?

Customers who are not yet Prime members can participate by joining or starting a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/primebigdealdays.

Buy with Prime, other special programs, holiday shopping tips

Under a new program called Buy with Prime, customers can shop directly from other merchants’ online stores and receive Amazon benefits such as fast, free delivery and free returns on eligible orders. Various deals and more information about this program can be seen at buywithprime.amazon.com/shoppers.

Holiday shopping ideas and toy suggestions can be viewed at amazon.com/holiday.

Prime members can save in other ways, such as on gift cards, by accessing promotional credit offers and by qualifying for instant savings with up to 20% off select products from specialty brands including DoorDash, Panera Bread and Old Navy.

Amazon promises same-day or one-day delivery on tens of millions of items for Prime customers. The company counts more than 200 million paid Prime members across 25 countries.

Various membership categories

U.S. membership for Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually, free 30-day trials are available.

College students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent, then pay $7.49 per month or $69 annually. Qualifying individuals who receive government assistance can obtain Prime Access memberships for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.

For more information about Amazon's Prime program, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.

How many employees does Amazon have in Arizona?

Amazon is Arizona’s third-largest nongovernmental employer, accounting for roughly 33,000 jobs in the state, trailing only Banner Health and Walmart Stores.

The company, which counts more than 1.5 million workers globally, won't celebrate its 30th birthday until next year. Amazon logged $514 billion in global sales in 2022, up 9% over the prior year.

