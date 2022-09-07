Amazon's 'Rings of Power' still doesn't have any user reviews on Prime Video nearly a week after it premiered

"The Rings of Power." Amazon

Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premiered last week.

Amazon had paused user reviews for the series for 72 hours amid "review bombing."

Nearly a week later, there still aren't any user ratings for the series on Prime Video.

Amazon debuted the first two episodes of its anticipated — and highly expensive — "Lord of the Rings" series "The Rings of Power" on Sept. 1. Nearly a week later, there still aren't any user reviews for the series on Prime Video.

Amazon had temporarily paused user ratings for the series after its premiere for 72 hours, Amazon confirmed to Variety on Friday. It's a practice Amazon quietly implemented for its shows starting last month with its "A League of Their Own" series to help weed out racist trolls and bots, according to Variety.

But it's been more than three days, and there still aren't any ratings or reviews for the series visible on the service. Insider was able to submit a review for "The Rings of Power," but it "might take several days" to be processed, according to an automated message.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment on when user reviews would be visible.

User reviews are unique to Prime Video in the streaming space, as other services don't have audience ratings (though Netflix has a thumbs-up-and-thumbs-down feature largely for recommendation purposes, and Peacock includes Rotten Tomatoes scores with content).

Amazon's review pause came amid potential "review bombing" on aggregation sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, where it has a 39% average audience score and a 1.8 (out of 10) user rating, respectively. It has a better user score of 6.8 (out of 10) at IMDb, which is owned by Amazon.

"Review bombing" occurs when users intentionally try to lower a movie or show's audience score in bad faith, typically for racist or sexist reasons. It's happened before with movies like Marvel's "Black Panther," which had a predominantly Black cast, and "Captain Marvel," which was the MCU's first movie headlined by a female character.

In the case of "The Rings of Power," racist fans have ridiculed the series for including characters of color. Not all of the reviews have been racist — some of the audience criticism appears to be authentic, largely over the show's slow pace so far. Still, there are no reviews at all on Prime Video itself.

The series has fared relatively well among professional critics. It has an 85% critic score at Rotten Tomatoes and a 71 (out of 100) "metascore" at Metacritic. Variety called it "sweeping" and "gutsy," and that it "makes the most of its ample lore (and Amazon budget)."

And the show seems to be popular: Amazon said 25 million people globally watched the first two episodes in their first day of release. It's currently the No. 1 series or movie in the US on Prime Video.

