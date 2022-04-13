U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,417.50
    +24.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,306.00
    +167.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,049.75
    +104.75 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.70
    +15.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.82
    +0.22 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.30
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.34
    -1.03 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3013
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0490
    +0.6610 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,147.41
    -117.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.00
    +15.50 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.81
    +7.15 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Amazon's smart thermostat falls back to a low of $48

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Amazon

If you don't need all the fancy features of Google's Nest thermostat, Amazon's smart thermostat is a solid, budget-friendly option. Now, it's an even better deal thanks to a 20 percent discount that has dropped it down (again) to an all-time low price of $48.

Buy smart thermostat at Amazon - $48

The smart thermostat has a discreet, squarish design that shouldn't detract in any way from your décor. It uses Honeywell's Home Thermostat tech and is Energy Star certified, meaning you could see up to $50 savings per year on energy costs — a nice restaurant meal or two.

It works with Alexa using voice commands or the Alexa mobile app, letting you set schedules or change settings while you're away so that the house is cozy when you get back. There are some tradeoffs for the much lower price, though. It doesn't have features found on Google Nest, like automatically turning down the temperature when you leave the house. It's obviously not as ideal as a Nest product in a Google Home-centric house, either.

https://amzn.to/3Kz6zVk
https://amzn.to/3Kz6zVk

Luckily if you do want those features, Google Nest products are still on sale at Amazon, as well. The standard Google Nest Thermostat (above) is on sale for $115 ($15 off) and the Nest Learning Thermostat is priced at $199, down $50 from the regular $249 price. Both work with Google Home and will automatically turn the temperature down when you leave, and the Nest Learning Thermostat will automatically learn from you and program itself. The latter also works with Alexa, if you're more partial to that voice assistant.

Buy Nest Thermostat at Amazon - $115 Buy Nest Learning Thermostat at Amazon - $200

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

