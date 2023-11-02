Ambani’s Reliance Industries Considers Record $1.8 Billion Bond Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is considering raising as much as 150 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) via the sale of local-currency bonds, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The transaction, if it concludes, would be the biggest rupee sale ever for Reliance, Bloomberg-compiled data show. It would also be the conglomerate’s first domestic bond since 2020, according to the statistics.

A representative for the firm didn’t have any immediate comment when contacted late on Wednesday.

Read more: Ambani’s Plan to Upend Indian Finance With Jio Lands With a Thud

Reliance Industries is India’s largest company by market value, and its business interests range from petrochemicals refining to wireless communication services and consumer goods. It is expanding rapidly into 5G and venturing into new areas like green energy and financial services.

This foray into consumer-facing businesses has led Reliance to embark on a fresh fundraising. Its retail arm sold a stake to Qatar Investment Authority this year and the unit also won an investment from KKR & Co.

Reliance Industries has a AAA credit score from India’s Crisil Ratings. That’s similar to the local assessor’s grading for Tata Sons Pvt., one of India’s oldest conglomerates, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

--With assistance from Anirban Nag and Dong Lyu.

(Updates background on credit ratings in final paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.