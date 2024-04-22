Ambani’s Reliance Misses Profit Estimate on Petchem, Taxes

(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as a continued weakness in its petrochemicals business and higher taxes offset growth in its consumer unit and a large surge in other income.

Net income at India’s largest company by market value fell 1.8% to 189.5 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) for the quarter ended March 31 compared with the same period last year, according to an exchange filing Monday. That fell short of the average 197.3 billion rupees profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts, making it the fourth straight quarter when Reliance’s profit missed street estimates.

“Downstream chemical industry experienced increasingly challenging market conditions through the year,” Ambani said in a statement.

The energy-to-entertainment conglomerate reported a 9.5% climb in revenue to 2.41 trillion rupees, topping analyst estimates. Total costs rose 12% to 2.18 trillion rupees while tax expenses surged almost 139%. Other income jumped 57% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Reliance Industries is in the middle of a new capital expenditure cycle as it expands its existing businesses, such as 5G in telecom and media through acquisitions alongside pivoting to newer sectors, such as green energy and consumer goods. “We remain committed to our projects and initiatives, including those in the New Energy segment, which will bolster the company” in the future, Ambani said

The company saw a flat domestic demand for polymer and polyester in the local market, according to the statement.

Reliance Industries’ energy business was undervalued in the past decade amid expectations of a decline in global fuel demand, analyst Mayank Maheshwari at Morgan Stanley said in a note. However, with electric vehicle sales slowing in some countries and increasing global needs for fuel in 2024, the business is expected to increase in valuation, according to the brokerage. Projections of global petrochemicals overcapacity during the next five years puts the sector “at peak bearishness on earnings outlook,” Morgan Stanley analysts said. Reliance’s investment of 750 billion rupees in expanding petrochemical capacity will support growth beyond FY26, Axis Capital analysts wrote in an April 15 note.

In February, Walt Disney Co. and Reliance Industries signed a binding pact to merge their media operations in India to create a $8.5 billion entertainment giant in the world’s most-populous country. In another deal last month, Paramount Global agreed to sell its 13% stake in Viacom 18 Media Pvt. to its partner, Reliance, for $517 million as Ambani cements his stronghold on the Indian media sector.

Ambani, Asia’s richest man who recently re-entered the $100-billion-wealth club, is setting up a carbon fiber facility in Hazira as well as a green energy complex on 5,000 acres in Jamnagar The “New Energy Giga Complex” is expected to be commissioned in the second half of this year.

Ambani is also accelerating artificial intelligence transformation across all businesses in 2024 as the company seeks to stay ahead of rivals in deploying advanced technologies. A consortium backed by Reliance is also working to launch a ChatGPT-style service.

Reliance’s shares surged almost 15% in the March quarter far outpacing the 2% rise in benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Earnings were announced after the close of market hours.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.’s net income jumped 13% y/y to 53.4 billion rupees Jio average revenue per user at 181.70 rupees, no change q/q; Subscriber base at 481.8 million subscribers, up 2.3% q/q

Reliance Retail’s quarterly profit was 26.98 billion rupees, up 11.7% y/y

Oil-to-chemicals revenue was at 1.43 trillion rupees, up 11% y/y

Media business Ebitda loss 290 million rupees vs. profit 800 million rupees y/y

Total debt stood at Rs 3.25 trillion as of March 2024, up 3.4% y/y

Cash and cash equivalents 2.08 trillion rupees, up 10.7% y/y

--With assistance from Anirban Nag, Advait Palepu and Satviki Sanjay.

(Updates with details throughout.)

