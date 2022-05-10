U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.79
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.43
    -3.66 (-3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -21.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.54 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4210
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,559.69
    -774.23 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    723.98
    +6.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Ambarella Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call to be Held May 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ambarella
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMBA
Ambarella
Ambarella

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 31st at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. A webcast of the conference call will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and central processing systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
Corporate Development
408-636-2310
lgerhardy@ambarella.com


Recommended Stories

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Unity Software Earnings Met Estimates. Why the Stock Is Cratering.

    Unity Software stock was tumbling after the videogame development platform’s earnings met analyst expectations but its sales and outlook fell short. Unity reported a loss of eight cents a share, meeting analyst expectations, on sales of $320.1 million, which missed forecasts for $321.49 million. Unity said its second-quarter sales would come in between $290 and $295 million, below estimates for $360.97 million, while lowering its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.35 billion and $1.425 billion, down from $1.485 billion to $1.50 billion.

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Opko also announced on Monday that it has acquired ModeX Therapeutics in an all-stock deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition of ModeX could be good for Opko over the long term.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • The Market Doesn't Like SoFi's Accidentally Leaked Earnings Results. Is It a Buy?

    First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.

  • Coinbase Q1 Revenue Misses Expectations. The Stock Is Falling.

    Coinbase reported a net loss of $430 million, and adjusted profit of $20 million, on revenue of $1.165 billion for the first quarter of 2022. Coinbase Global’s shares fell 15% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, extending a 12.6% decline for the day ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase’s shares are down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when Bitcoin’s price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Altria stock dives as a ‘Cold War’ developing with Philip Morris prompts analyst downgrade

    Shares of Altria Group Inc. took a dive Tuesday, after the cigarettes seller was downgraded at Bernstein, which citing increasing concerns over competition with its former subsidiary, Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Forget Caesars and MGM. The Las Vegas Strip Has a Secret Leader.

    One company -- a name you don't know -- actually dominates the Las Vegas Strip. Investors should take notice.

  • Looking for Bargains? 2 Oversold Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    This first half of 2022 has seen a serious selloff in the stock market, with the NASDAQ falling 25%, and the S&P 500 down 16%. Rapid losses of this magnitude are sure to leave some otherwise sound stocks in oversold territory, with prices down despite a solid base for future gains. And retail investors will need some signal to recognize these stocks. Enter the corporate insiders. Company officers, operating inside their firms, have a clearer view to the factors that are going to impact share pri

  • Novavax posts first profitable quarter amid global COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Novavax.&nbsp;