Ambarella Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call to be Held December 1, 2022

Ambarella
·1 min read
Ambarella
Ambarella

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced it will hold its third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call on Thursday, December 1st at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time). The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes that same day.

Those interested in asking a question on the call are required to register online in advance. Once registered, the dial-in numbers will be provided with a personal identification number (PIN). When dialing in for the live call, the PIN number must be provided to access the call.

The live webcast of the conference call, and a webcast replay, will be available at: http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and central processing systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
VP Corporate Development
408-636-2310
lgerhardy@ambarella.com


