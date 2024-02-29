Advertisement
Ambarella Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$226.5m (down 33% from FY 2023).

  • Net loss: US$169.4m (loss widened by 159% from FY 2023).

  • US$4.25 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$1.70 loss in FY 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ambarella EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 12%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 19% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 15% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in the US.

Performance of the American Semiconductor industry.

The company's shares are up 7.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ambarella you should know about.

