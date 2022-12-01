U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.39
    +0.84 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +56.90 (+3.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +1.19 (+5.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0119 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    +0.0188 (+1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3490
    -2.7310 (-1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,923.33
    -133.97 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.46
    -4.69 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Ambarella, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Ambarella
·14 min read
Ambarella
Ambarella

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI vision silicon company, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2022.

  • Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $83.1 million, down 10% from $92.2 million in the same period in fiscal 2022. For the nine months ended October 31, 2022, revenue was $254.3 million, up 5% from $241.6 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2021.

  • Gross margin under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 62.2%, compared with 62.5% for the same period in fiscal 2022. For the nine months ended October 31, 2022, GAAP gross margin was 62.6%, compared with 62.4% for the nine months ended October 31, 2021.

  • GAAP net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $19.8 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.51, compared with GAAP net profit of $0.8 million, or earnings per diluted ordinary share of $0.02, for the same period in fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 was $54.3 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $1.42. This compares with GAAP net loss of $17.2 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.47, for the nine months ended October 31, 2021.

Financial results on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 are as follows:

  • Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 63.5%, compared with 63.1% for the same period in fiscal 2022. For the nine months ended October 31, 2022, non-GAAP gross margin was 64.0%, compared with 62.9% for the nine months ended October 31, 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $9.5 million, or earnings per diluted ordinary share of $0.24. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $22.2 million, or earnings per diluted ordinary share of $0.57, for the same period in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 was $34.1 million, or earnings per diluted ordinary share of $0.88. This compares with non-GAAP net income of $44.3 million, or earnings per diluted ordinary share of $1.15, for the nine months ended October 31, 2021.

Based on information available as of today, Ambarella is offering the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, ending January 31, 2023:

  • Revenue is expected to be between $81.0 million to $85.0 million.

  • Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 63.0% and 64.0%.

  • Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are expected to be between $46.0 million and $49.0 million.

Ambarella reports gross margin, net income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share in accordance with GAAP and, additionally, on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial information excludes the impact of stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs adjusted for the associated tax impact, which includes the effect of any benefits or shortfalls recognized. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share for the periods presented, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP calculations, is included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities on hand at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $199.0 million, compared with $197.9 million at the end of the prior quarter and $457.8 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago. Ambarella fully liquidated its debt security investments by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to finance the acquisition of Oculii Corp. During Q2 fiscal 2023, the company resumed its investment in debt securities.

“Our Q3 results were mostly as expected, despite the material headwinds from the semiconductor industry cyclical downturn,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO. “We maintained a high level of focus on developing our edge AI endpoint products which we see continuing to offer very favorable secular growth opportunities. Continental AG was the first company to announce the integration of CV3 into their ADAS product lines, and more CV3 updates are anticipated in the next several quarters. Our projected automotive revenue funnel grew approximately 28% from a year ago.”

Quarterly Conference Call

Ambarella plans to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today with Fermi Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian White, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 results. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-304-8963 in the USA; international callers should dial 760-666-4834. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on Ambarella’s website at http://www.ambarella.com/ for up to 30 days after the call.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and central processing systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and often can be identified by terms such as “outlook,” “projected,” “intends,” “will,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “could,” “should,” or similar expressions, including the guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 ending January 31, 2023, and the comments of our CEO relating to headwinds in the semiconductor industry, our secular growth opportunities, potential customer acceptance of our CV3 SoC, and our revenue opportunities in the automotive market as represented by the company’s projected sales funnel. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of our future performance.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks associated with global health conditions and associated risk mitigation measures; global economic and political conditions, including cyclical headwinds in the semiconductor industry, higher inflation and possible trade tariffs and restrictions; supply chain challenges in the semiconductor industry and markets we serve; revenue being generated from new customers or design wins, neither of which is assured; the commercial success of our customers’ products; our growth strategy; our ability to anticipate future market demands and future needs of our customers, particularly for computer vision applications; our ability to introduce new and enhanced solutions; our ability to gain customer acceptance of our new SoC solutions; our ability to develop, and to generate revenue from, new advanced technologies, such as computer vision functionality; our ability to retain and expand customer relationships and to achieve design wins; the expansion of our current markets and our ability to successfully enter new markets, such as the OEM automotive and robotics markets; anticipated trends and challenges, including competition, in the markets in which we operate; our ability to effectively manage growth; our ability to retain key employees; and the potential for intellectual property disputes or other litigation.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our 2022 fiscal year, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in the company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations portion of our web site at www.ambarella.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. The results we report in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 could differ from the preliminary results announced in this press release.

Ambarella assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements made in this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company has provided in this release non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss), and earnings (losses) per share, as a supplement to the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing the company’s financial results to assess operational performance and liquidity. The company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Further, the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics that the company uses in making operating decisions and because the company believes that investors and analysts use them to help assess the health of its business and for comparison to other companies. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating results. The non-GAAP information should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

With respect to its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company has provided below reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. With respect to the company’s expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.


AMBARELLA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

83,096

 

 

$

92,167

 

 

$

254,285

 

 

$

241,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

31,418

 

 

 

34,541

 

 

 

94,996

 

 

 

90,817

 

Gross profit

 

 

51,678

 

 

 

57,626

 

 

 

159,289

 

 

 

150,810

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

52,864

 

 

 

41,362

 

 

 

151,892

 

 

 

118,794

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

18,944

 

 

 

17,475

 

 

 

58,213

 

 

 

49,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

71,808

 

 

 

58,837

 

 

 

210,105

 

 

 

168,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(20,130

)

 

 

(1,211

)

 

 

(50,816

)

 

 

(17,307

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

1,433

 

 

 

407

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(18,697

)

 

 

(804

)

 

 

(49,323

)

 

 

(16,089

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

1,112

 

 

 

(1,560

)

 

 

4,958

 

 

 

1,129

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(19,809

)

 

$

756

 

 

$

(54,281

)

 

$

(17,218

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(1.42

)

 

$

(0.47

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.51

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(1.42

)

 

$

(0.47

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

attributable to ordinary shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

38,582,584

 

 

 

36,792,187

 

 

 

38,185,421

 

 

 

36,391,676

 

Diluted

 

 

38,582,584

 

 

 

39,046,274

 

 

 

38,185,421

 

 

 

36,391,676

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following tables present details of stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs included in each functional line item in the condensed consolidated statements of operations above:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(unaudited, in thousands)

Stock-based compensation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

360

 

$

391

 

$

1,071

 

$

1,073

Research and development

 

18,741

 

 

13,725

 

 

53,775

 

 

36,444

Selling, general and administrative

 

9,000

 

 

7,937

 

 

27,205

 

 

22,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stock-based compensation

$

28,101

 

$

22,053

 

$

82,051

 

$

60,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(unaudited, in thousands)

Acquisition-related costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

757

 

$

146

 

$

2,271

 

$

146

Research and development

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

7

Selling, general and administrative

 

520

 

 

1,601

 

 

1,578

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total acquisition-related costs

$

1,277

 

$

1,754

 

$

3,849

 

$

1,754

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 1.3% and 0.6%, or $1.1 million and $0.5 million, for the three months ended October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, respectively. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 1.4% and 0.5%, or $3.3 million and $1.2 million, for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, respectively. The differences were due to the effect of stock-based compensation and the amortization of acquisition-related costs.


AMBARELLA, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(19,809

)

 

$

756

 

 

$

(54,281

)

 

$

(17,218

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

28,101

 

 

 

22,053

 

 

 

82,051

 

 

 

60,267

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

1,277

 

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

3,849

 

 

 

1,754

 

Income tax effect

 

(104

)

 

 

(2,357

)

 

 

2,525

 

 

 

(526

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

9,465

 

 

$

22,206

 

 

$

34,144

 

 

$

44,277

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP - diluted weighted average shares

 

38,582,584

 

 

 

39,046,274

 

 

 

38,185,421

 

 

 

36,391,676

 

Non-GAAP - diluted weighted average shares

 

39,090,050

 

 

 

39,046,274

 

 

 

38,967,335

 

 

 

38,390,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP - diluted net loss per share

$

(0.51

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(1.42

)

 

$

(0.47

)

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.73

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

2.15

 

 

 

1.66

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.05

 

Income tax effect

 

 

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Effect of Non-GAAP - diluted weighted average shares

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.08

)

Non-GAAP - diluted net income per share

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


AMBARELLA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

112,837

 

 

$

171,043

 

Marketable debt securities

 

86,197

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

48,556

 

 

 

44,307

 

Inventories

 

45,395

 

 

 

45,219

 

Restricted cash

 

7

 

 

 

10

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

5,338

 

 

 

6,169

 

Total current assets

 

298,330

 

 

 

266,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

10,753

 

 

 

10,134

 

Deferred tax assets, non-current

 

14,585

 

 

 

15,340

 

Intangible assets, net

 

47,550

 

 

 

46,302

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

9,186

 

 

 

11,127

 

Goodwill

 

303,625

 

 

 

303,625

 

Other non-current assets

 

3,428

 

 

 

4,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

687,457

 

 

$

657,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

29,130

 

 

 

31,170

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

43,561

 

 

 

52,064

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

3,425

 

 

 

3,391

 

Income taxes payable

 

3,782

 

 

 

1,245

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

1,036

 

 

 

1,414

 

Total current liabilities

 

80,934

 

 

 

89,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

5,897

 

 

 

8,322

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

12,228

 

 

 

12,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

99,059

 

 

 

110,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preference shares

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares

 

17

 

 

 

17

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

543,833

 

 

 

447,287

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,043

)

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

45,591

 

 

 

99,872

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

588,398

 

 

 

547,176

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

687,457

 

 

$

657,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact:

Louis Gerhardy
408.636.2310
lgerhardy@ambarella.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Newt Gingrich says Republicans are ‘underestimating’ President Joe Biden

    The former Speaker of the House says he opposes Biden's policies, but can't deny the accomplishments of the president's party in the 2022 midterms.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Tesla Stock Advances Ahead Of Long-Awaited Semi Truck Reveal

    Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) traded higher Thursday morning, jumping as much as 5.3%. For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), Snowflake generated revenue of $557 million, up 67% year over year, driven by product revenue that also grew 67%.

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Aren’t Enough Anymore.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Driving Higher Today

    With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.

  • Investors Heavily Search SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Here is What You Need to Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Here's How The Rich Avoid Paying Savings Account Taxes

    If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • Sleep Well at Night in 2023 With This 8.5% Dividend Stock

    Retirees or others looking for dividends can look at tobacco staple Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to stabilize their portfolio and put some money in their pockets. Altria isn't a stock for everyone, but here is why those holding it can sleep well at night, knowing that their investment is generating reliable dividend income. Zoom out enough, and you'll see that Altria's been a rough stock to hold over the past five years.