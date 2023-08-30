Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 11%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Shares are up 9.5% to US$75.78 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from 17 analysts covering Ambarella is for revenues of US$236m in 2024, implying a substantial 24% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$266m of revenue in 2024. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Ambarella, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ambarella's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 42% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. It's pretty clear that Ambarella's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Ambarella this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Ambarella after today.

Of course, this isn't the full story. At least one of Ambarella's 17 analysts has provided estimates out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

