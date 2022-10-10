U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,642.72
    +3.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,442.58
    +145.79 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,600.43
    -51.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.32
    -0.32 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.90
    -28.40 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    -0.49 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0040 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0048 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5720
    +0.2420 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,358.82
    -132.43 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.28
    -2.85 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.51
    +3.42 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Ambassador Families to Lead Easterseals DC MD VA's Walk With Me

·2 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Danny began having seizures at 4½ months, the doctors diagnosed him with a brain anomaly known as lissencephaly. They told his parents that Danny would never walk or talk, and may never smile or recognize them. Heartbroken, the Scully-DeBatt family vowed to give their son a normal and happy life for as long as he was with them. But Danny required a high level of care and both parents work full time.

That's when they enrolled Danny in an Easterseals Child Development Center. Six years later, he is a thriving 7-year-old at a DC public school. How did Easterseals help Danny and his family make that amazing journey?

Come meet the Scully-DeBatts, one of two Ambassador Families, at Walk With Me, the inaugural community walk to support Easterseals DC MD VA on October 22, 2022, at the National Harbor Waterfront Plaza.

Participants will also meet the Grants, whose oldest son has autism and needs daily therapies. Dad was a single parent of three, a firefighter and medic, and served in the National Guard during the pandemic. Many of his son's therapies stopped or were offered only virtually, causing him to have frequent meltdowns and regress.

What really helped the Grants make it through was spending relaxed time together with the help of Easterseals Respite Services. During the pandemic, the Grants received monthly Family Kits from Easterseals, each filled with an activity they could enjoy together, like decorating cookies or painting a bird house. While many challenges remain, Dad is proud to share all that his family has accomplished with Easterseals' support.

Hear the Scully-DeBatt and Grant families' full stories at Walk With Me. The day will include entertainment, fun, and of course, our inaugural walk and will be fully accessible. The walk will start at 10:00 am, rain or shine. More information at walk.eseal.org.

Easterseals DC MD VA – Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through direct and life-changing disability and community services. Since 1945, Easterseals DC MD VA has worked tirelessly to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until each one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Join us: www.eseal.org.

Contact: Lauren Poon, Manager of Communications & Marketing, lpoon@eseal.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambassador-families-to-lead-easterseals-dc-md-vas-walk-with-me-301644002.html

SOURCE Easterseals DC MD VA

Recommended Stories

  • What's canceled, postponed in Lee, Collier counties in coming weeks? Here's a list

    Country musician Luke Bryan postponed his Hertz Arena concert from late last month to November before Hurricane Ian arrived in Southwest Florida.

  • A sea of pink: See hundreds walking in Hialeah to support those battling breast cancer

    Pink shirts. Pink glasses. Bright, neon pink hair. And pink flamingos.

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. could see 2023 sales growth 50% lower than he previously expected, as the latest export curbs hamper its capacity buildup, analyst Charles Shum wrote on Monday. Roughly 48% of SMIC’s capacity to be installed by next year will require gear from US tool makers such

  • Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production

    PARIS (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday. The deal marks a further move by the world's fourth largest carmaker to lock down supplies of metals needed for batteries that power EV cars, ahead of an expected surge in global demand as a transition towards cleaner mobility gains traction. Earlier this year the Franco-Italian group signed a lithium supply agreement with developer Vulcan Energy Resources and said it would invest 50 million euros ($48.6 million)to buy an 8% stake in it.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • The Week Will Start Slow but Come on Like a Freight Train by Its End

    The latest inflation data, retail sales numbers and the kickoff of earnings season await market participants as the week progresses.

  • The Gold Market’s Great Migration Sends Bullion Rushing East

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a global migration underway in the gold market, as western investors dump bullion while Asian buyers take advantage of a tumbling price to snap up cheap jewelry and bars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastRussia Blitzes Ukraine After Putin Blames Kyiv for Bridge BlastRising rates that make gold le

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityPresident Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Frid

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Chinese Hotpot Eatery Haidilao’s Bonds Jump on Buyback Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao’s dollar bonds jumped by the most on record after the company announced a plan to buy back as much as $240 million of the notes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe firm’s 2.15% bond due 2026 rose 3.3 ce

  • Twitter LBO Offers Latest Headache for Depleted Credit Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s already bleak for Wall Street banks that struggled to sell risky debt to fund leveraged buyouts. Elon Musk’s revived deal for Twitter Inc. is only adding to the strain.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityBanks have already been saddled with

  • U.S. Chip Curbs Threaten China’s Emerging Manufacturers

    China’s semiconductor companies could find themselves in the crosshairs as the U.S. imposes more restrictions on exports of chips and chip-making equipment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Near Bear Market Lows On Columbus Day

    The market rally attempt is reeling, back near bear lows. What will investors discover on Columbus Day?

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Danielle Barrs at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

    On how businesses are greening their energy mix

  • Gold Declines After US Jobs Data Spur More Rate-Hike Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline after plunging below $1,700 an ounce last week, as strong US jobs data intensified concerns that the Federal Reserve will remain aggressive with rate hikes.The metal came under pressure from the stronger dollar Monday amid weak risk sentiment in equity markets. Relentless Fed policy tightening has weighed on the asset through the year, causing a 19% plunge from its year-high in March.The precious metal last week had its largest weekly gain since July, thoug

  • Philippines May Ask Banks for More Documents to Support FX Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may require banks to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency amid the local currency’s excessive volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity“The central b