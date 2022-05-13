U.S. markets closed

AMBER GROUP ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SLEEVE PARTNERSHIP WITH CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a global leader in digital asset products and infrastructure, today announced a new partnership with Chelsea Football Club. As part of this historic partnership, Amber Group will become the club's Official Sleeve Partner, with the logo of WhaleFin – the company's flagship digital asset platform – emblazoned across the kit of both the men's and women's teams from the start of the 2022/23 season.

As Chelsea’s first digital asset partner, Amber Group is set to raise greater awareness on the digitalisation of sustainable finance to global fans of the beautiful game.

AMBER GROUP ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SLEEVE PARTNERSHIP WITH CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB.

As the first digital asset partner for Chelsea Football Club, Amber Group will introduce WhaleFin to football fans around the world. Built with the deep expertise that Amber Group has developed serving both institutional and retail digital asset markets, WhaleFin is an all-in-one platform that serves as a gateway to crypto finance for everyone. Amber Group's focus on raising WhaleFin's profile through this partnership underscores the growing prominence of digital assets, and the role it plays in helping investors build wealth in the digital era.

Guy Laurence, Chelsea FC Chief Executive, commented:
"This is a hugely exciting partnership for the club, which aligns us with one of the most advanced digital asset companies in the world. As Amber Group continues to expand coverage of their platform globally, they will now have the ability to not only speak to the hundreds of millions of loyal Chelsea fans around the globe, but also be seen by the billions who tune into the Premier League each season."

The partnership makes WhaleFin the exclusive Digital Wealth and Digital Lifestyle Partner of Chelsea, bringing companies and brands into crypto-finance with Amber Group's technology and expertise. By providing full-service ranging from investing to financing and trading, Amber Group enables institutions, individuals and creators to unlock the full potential of digital assets in an increasingly decentralised environment.

Michael Wu, Amber Group Chief Executive Officer said: "Our partnership with Chelsea FC is a watershed moment as we embark on the next stage of our growth globally. With the beautiful game's ability to rally a global audience regardless of culture, language and nationality, we are excited to showcase the full potential of digital assets to an international audience. With a storied club history backed by a world-class team, Chelsea FC is a class act that we are proud to partner with. We are incredibly excited to work with Chelsea FC to showcase the work we are doing in helping drive the digitalisation of finance, and democratising access to crypto finance to investors around the world. It still feels surreal that we are now working with one of the best teams in the English Premier League, and we look forward to unlocking new sporting experiences for football fans around the world."

As part of the partnership agreement, Amber Group will harness the star power of Chelsea to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability as it relates to the future of finance. Amber Group most recently announced collaborations with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation and Moss Earth, and is expected to broaden its support of sustainability initiatives globally. Both organizations will also work closely across a range of activities to grow the WhaleFin brand globally, highlighting the increasingly digital and decentralised nature of finance, and how digitalisation empowers investors to take control of their personal finances.

Founded in 2017, Amber Group today serves more than one thousand institutional investors and an increasing number of retail customers. The company, founded by former senior executives at leading banks and financial institutions working in TradFi, has vast experience providing customers with a best-in-class and secure experience. After raising a $200 million Series B+ in February 2022, the company is embarking on a period of significant growth while accelerating its effort in sustainability with the vast influx of new customers.

About Amber Group & WhaleFin
Amber Group is a global leader in digital assets, operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Amber Group is backed by prominent investors including Sequoia, Temasek, Paradigm, Tiger Global, Dragonfly, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com. Visit www.ambergroup.io for more information.

WhaleFin is Amber Group's flagship digital asset platform for individuals. WhaleFin empowers investors to build wealth in the digital era. Built with Amber's deep expertise in institutional and consumer markets, WhaleFin is an all-in-one platform serving as the preferred digital asset gateway for customers at any experience level. Visit www.whalefin.com for more information.

WhaleFin
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amber-group-announces-official-sleeve-partnership-with-chelsea-football-club-301546364.html

SOURCE Amber Group

