Amber Group Appoints Ex-Morgan Stanley MD as COO of Americas

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, the leading global crypto trading and technology firm, recently announced the appointment of former Morgan Stanley Managing Director Todd Miller as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Americas.

Amber Group
Amber Group

Ex-Morgan Stanley Managing Director joins crypto unicorn Amber Group as COO of the Americas.

With nearly three decades of global banking & markets experience in a variety of leadership capacities, Miller has covered a multitude of global market sectors. His addition to Amber Group will be pivotal to the firm's strategic initiatives moving forward. In this new role, Miller will oversee Amber Group's growing operations in the Americas as the company continues to make waves in the crypto space, catering to broader institutional and individual investors.

"Mr. Miller's extensive banking background and management skills will serve Amber Group very well," says Michael Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Amber Group. "He will be an integral part of our leadership team, improving the firm's operational efficiency and accelerating our compliance efforts and global expansion."

Throughout his career, Miller has held various leadership positions at several leading financial institutions in New York, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Zurich. Before joining Amber Group, Miller was the CEO and President of Laney Group, Inc., a private equity-backed global engineering & infrastructure company. Miller also spent six years at UBS as an Executive Director, where he worked as the London Business Manager and the Global Business Manager before transitioning to Morgan Stanley. During his 11 years at Morgan Stanley, Miller was the COO with global oversight across the firm's fixed-income business segments, including global interest rates, foreign exchange, and emerging markets.

"I am honored and humbled to be joining such a talented and entrepreneurial group of professionals at Amber Group. I look forward to being part of Amber Group's vision and journey in becoming a global leader in neo-finance in the future," says Miller.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is one of the world's leading crypto finance service providers, operating 24/7 with a presence in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver. To date, Amber Group has raised a total of $128 million in funding from China Renaissance Group, Tiger Global Management, DCM Ventures, Tiger Brokers, Sky9 Capital, Arena Holdings, Tru Arrow Partners, A&T Capital, Gobi Partners, Paradigm, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Fenbushi Capital. For more information, please visit www.ambergroup.io, or contact at contact@ambergroup.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amber-group-appoints-ex-morgan-stanley-md-as-coo-of-americas-301384564.html

SOURCE Amber Group

