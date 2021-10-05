U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.25
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,875.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,491.00
    +28.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.80
    -3.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.89
    +0.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.98
    +1.83 (+8.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1260
    +0.2080 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,478.90
    +1,735.79 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,221.54
    +978.86 (+403.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.83
    +36.82 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Amber Implants VCFix® spinal system receives US FDA Breakthrough designation

·3 min read

Set to vastly improve treatment of vertebral fractures

HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Implants, an innovative medical technology company developing next generation spinal implants for spinal injuries, today announces its VCFix® spinal system, which aims to improve the treatment of vertebral fractures, has been granted the Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.

The US FDA Breakthrough Device program provides patients more timely access to breakthrough technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. This enables Amber Implants to have direct and interactive communications with the US FDA and priority review. Amber Implants will also have more flexibility with regard to clinical studies, a dedicated team for reviewing the application, and reimbursement through Medicare for 4 years.

Dr. Banafsheh Sajadi, Founder & CEO of Amber Implants, said: "Receiving US FDA Breakthrough Designation is a tremendous recognition that will boost our efforts to bring VCFix® to patients. This development speeds up our timeline significantly, with our First-In-Human clinical trial expected to commence in early 2022 both in Europe and the US, taking us one step closer to improving the quality of life of patients with vertebral fractures."

Yearly, over 1.5 million people suffer from vertebral fractures, which cause the patients severe back pain, limited mobility, and increased rate of mortality in an already vulnerable elderly population. Currently, these injuries are treated with injection of PMMA bone cement into the vertebra, and 65% of the patients are facing different types of side-effects after treatment.

VCFix® spinal system is the first solution to treat vertebral fractures that does not rely on bone cement. Through its 3D-printed perforated structure, VCFix® implant aims to stimulate bone ingrowth as a more natural healing process, while providing better stability and better distribution of loads in the spine. The promise of Amber Implants is to bring an easier, more efficient and safer treatment for a broader type of fractures to the market.

About Amber Implants

Amber Implants is a medical technology company located in the Netherlands and United States. Founded in 2018, the Company has developed the next generation of spinal implants for Vertebral Compression Fractures (VCF), and is focussed on improving patient outcomes through implants that provide more natural healing and stability. Using Additive Manufacturing (AM) and higher precision CNC technologies Amber Implants has developed novel and revolutionary expandable implants used to create unique solutions for spinal and other orthopedic disorders.

About VCFix

VCFix® spinal system is the first cementless solution to treat broad types of vertebral fractures. Through its 3D-printed perforated structure, VCFix® implant aims to stimulate bone ingrowth, providing a more natural healing process. It is optimized for mechanical strength, maximum fracture reduction and anatomical restoration. VCFix® implant provides pedicle anchorage for better stability, better distribution of loads on the middle and posterior columns of the spine and also, possibility for posterior fixation for more unstable fractures. The VCFix® spinal system is provided with a user-friendly single-use sterile surgical kit for perfect traceability and reduced risks of infection. VCFix® will be the new generation and an easier, more efficient and safer treatment for patients with vertebral fractures.

For more information, please contact Info@amberimplants.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amber-implants-vcfix-spinal-system-receives-us-fda-breakthrough-designation-301391891.html

SOURCE Amber Implants

Recommended Stories

  • Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, to Present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable, October 7, 2021

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Ross McElroy, will present at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on October 7, 2021. Mr. McElroy will provide an update on Fission's resource expansion program and the on-going feasibility study for the Company's high-grade, near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Why Merck's Covid Pill Is Shaking Vaccine Stocks Even As Boosters Launch

    The runway is growing for vaccine stocks. More than eight in 10 fully vaccinated Americans hope to receive a Covid booster shot.

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 700K

    Dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez and Scripps Research Translational Institute Founder and Director Dr. Eric Topol join the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Australia to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill, Victoria cases hit record

    Australia will buy 300,000 courses of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as Victoria logged the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections of any state in the country since the pandemic began. Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 if it gets regulatory approval, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for people most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to experts. "These treatments mean that we are going to be able to live with the virus," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Nine News on Tuesday as Australia aims to reopen its borders next month for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Husband of wife who sued to demand ivermectin treatment has died of Covid-19

    Jeffrey Smith, 51, died in the intensive care unit of a hospital on 25 September

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • Leaf blowers beware! NC man is leading a nationwide push against noise.

    Group seeks to revive controls on noise pollution (Opinion)

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • Merck's new COVID-19 pill 'not a replacement for the vaccine': Doctor

    Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Divisions of Infectious Disease and Pulmonary, Critical Care Medicine at the University of Virginia Dr. Taison Bell joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months -study

    The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots. The data, which was published in the Lancet published medical journal, had been previously released in August ahead of peer review. The analysis showed that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Natural immunity vs. COVID-19 vaccine: Which is stronger?

    One of the arguments against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates is that immunity from a previous coronavirus infection should count as an alternative to vaccination. This topic has received a lot of attention of late, with NBA players and health care workers speaking out and citing “natural immunity” as what they believe to be a valid reason for refusing to get the shot.&nbsp; &nbsp;However, health experts in the U.S. say immunity through vaccination is the best way to protect people who have had COVID-19 from reinfection. Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, explains why.

  • Italian studies show COVID-19 shots less effective in immunocompromised

    COVID-19 vaccines are less effective on people with weakened immune systems, three small Italian studies show, which the studies' researchers say highlight the need to deploy booster shots for this group of vulnerable people. The studies show that, on average, 30% of immunocompromised patients do not develop immunity to the virus after vaccination. The remaining 70% respond to the vaccine, especially after the second dose, but to a lesser extent than healthy people and with differences from group to group, the Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, which conducted the three small studies, said in a statement on Monday.

  • The Wrong Mask Could Stop You From Flying Internationally

    International travel has risen throughout 2021, and many countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travelers. From the second you hit the airport, on through until you exit, masks are a requirement. In particular, many airlines that fly between the U.S. and Europe have instituted new mask guidelines prohibiting cloth masks.

  • Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov., diagnosed with breast cancer

    Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

  • Thailand joins Asian nations in rush to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's government is in talks with Merck & Co to buy 200,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 treatment, the latest Asian nation to scramble for supplies of the drug after lagging behind Western countries for vaccines. Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, told Reuters that Thailand is currently working on a purchasing agreement for the antiviral drug, known as molnupiravir. South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia said they are also in talks to buy the potential treatment, while the Philippines, which is running a trial on the pill, said it hopes its domestic study would allow access to the treatment.