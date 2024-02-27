Ambertech First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.017 (vs AU$0.008 in 1H 2023)

Ambertech (ASX:AMO) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$50.9m (up 26% from 1H 2023).

Net income: AU$1.55m (up 114% from 1H 2023).

Profit margin: 3.1% (up from 1.8% in 1H 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: AU$0.017 (up from AU$0.008 in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ambertech shares are up 9.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Ambertech that you need to be mindful of.

