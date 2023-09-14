Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Ambertech's (ASX:AMO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.5% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Ambertech's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ambertech is:

8.6% = AU$1.9m ÷ AU$22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ambertech's Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

When you first look at it, Ambertech's ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 17%. Despite this, surprisingly, Ambertech saw an exceptional 40% net income growth over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Ambertech's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 17% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is AMO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Ambertech Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 68% (implying that it keeps only 32% of profits) for Ambertech suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Ambertech is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Ambertech certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Ambertech and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

