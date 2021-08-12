AMBEST 2021 Driver Satisfaction Survey Highlights

This year's responses shine light on AMBEST as one of the top truck stops in the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, AMBEST , the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers, reach out to their drivers via email and their mobile app, asking them to respond to a satisfaction survey. With the use of this feedback, AMBEST can better be aware of how well their various locations are doing, what they can improve upon, and where they stand with their competition. AMBUCK$ is the longest continuously-running professional driver rewards program in which drivers use towards showers, food, gadgets, etc.

AMBEST Company Logo

When asked to rank AMBEST and other competing companies in order based on satisfaction, AMBEST was ranked 1st

"We truly value our drivers and what they have to say about our truck stops and service centers throughout the country. It means a lot to us when we receive positive feedback, but the negative is just as important," says Steve Allen, CEO of AMBEST. "We give these drivers a voice and listen to what they have to say because they play such a big part in what we decide to do moving forward."

With almost 2,000 respondents, AMBEST was very content with the feedback they received this year. Majority of respondents used the words/phrases "Very clean," "convenient," "friendly," and "high-quality" to describe AMBEST locations. 89% of drivers said they were satisfied or VERY satisfied with their experiences at AMBEST locations while 97% said their interactions with employees were friendly or very friendly. When asked to rank AMBEST and other competing companies in order based on satisfaction, AMBEST was ranked 1st in highest satisfaction more than any other major competing company including Pilot and Loves.

"Every location is unique from the rest, but we have one common goal, and that is to provide our drivers with the best experience possible, no matter where they go," says Allen.

Story continues

About AMBEST

Founded in 1988, AMBEST is a member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers. Unlike big corporate companies, many AMBEST locations are family owned businesses where you're likely to find the owner with his or her sleeves rolled up ready to take care of drivers anyway they can. AMBEST has over 450 Truck Stops and Service Centers across the United States.

Contact Information:

AMBEST

Kevin Neely

Director of Marketing

kneely@am-best.com

615-777-9104

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambest-2021-driver-satisfaction-survey-highlights-301354542.html

SOURCE AMBEST