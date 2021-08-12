U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.91
    +5.21 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,430.25
    -54.72 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.56
    +17.43 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.15
    -13.19 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.19
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.38 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0340 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0056 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4060
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,191.33
    -2,301.55 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.40
    -54.18 (-4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

AMBEST 2021 Driver Satisfaction Survey Highlights

·2 min read

This year's responses shine light on AMBEST as one of the top truck stops in the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, AMBEST, the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers, reach out to their drivers via email and their mobile app, asking them to respond to a satisfaction survey. With the use of this feedback, AMBEST can better be aware of how well their various locations are doing, what they can improve upon, and where they stand with their competition. AMBUCK$ is the longest continuously-running professional driver rewards program in which drivers use towards showers, food, gadgets, etc.

AMBEST Company Logo
AMBEST Company Logo

When asked to rank AMBEST and other competing companies in order based on satisfaction, AMBEST was ranked 1st

"We truly value our drivers and what they have to say about our truck stops and service centers throughout the country. It means a lot to us when we receive positive feedback, but the negative is just as important," says Steve Allen, CEO of AMBEST. "We give these drivers a voice and listen to what they have to say because they play such a big part in what we decide to do moving forward."

With almost 2,000 respondents, AMBEST was very content with the feedback they received this year. Majority of respondents used the words/phrases "Very clean," "convenient," "friendly," and "high-quality" to describe AMBEST locations. 89% of drivers said they were satisfied or VERY satisfied with their experiences at AMBEST locations while 97% said their interactions with employees were friendly or very friendly. When asked to rank AMBEST and other competing companies in order based on satisfaction, AMBEST was ranked 1st in highest satisfaction more than any other major competing company including Pilot and Loves.

"Every location is unique from the rest, but we have one common goal, and that is to provide our drivers with the best experience possible, no matter where they go," says Allen.

About AMBEST

Founded in 1988, AMBEST is a member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers. Unlike big corporate companies, many AMBEST locations are family owned businesses where you're likely to find the owner with his or her sleeves rolled up ready to take care of drivers anyway they can. AMBEST has over 450 Truck Stops and Service Centers across the United States.

Contact Information:
AMBEST
Kevin Neely
Director of Marketing
kneely@am-best.com
615-777-9104

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambest-2021-driver-satisfaction-survey-highlights-301354542.html

SOURCE AMBEST

Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings sees instant demand in new NFT marketplace

    DraftKings North America President Matt Kalish explains why now is the right time to launch DraftKings Marketplace.&nbsp;

  • Crypto Tax and Accounting Platform Bitwave Raises $7.25M

    Blockchain Capital led the firm's seed round as VC bets on crypto tax plays pick up steam.

  • Favorite Companies Of The MBA Class of 2022

    PCs ushered in the digital age — and we can thank Microsoft for much of it. More than that, Microsoft re-framed its solution to appeal to a weekend novelist as much as a weary accountant. In the process, Microsoft’s decisions produced the ultimate case study for MBAs to dissect.

  • Best Crypto PR Services You Need To Know: A Comprehensive List

    Having access to the best crypto PR agencies is vital to the success of your crypto project. No matter how great a crypto project is, it will not get across to the right target audience without good PR for your project. If your project is not tailored towards the right target audience, there is a high chance it will never be a success. Therefore, one of the foundational requirements of both new and already existing crypto projects is access to the best crypto PR agencies. It is one thing to hire

  • How Infobird Compares to Other Leading Customer Support SaaS Solutions

    Infobird (NASDAQ: IFBD) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer engagement solutions in China. Infobird helps companies optimize every stage of the customer journey, including brand awareness and post-sales relationship management. Infobird is often compared to other customer support software-as-a-service (SaaS) systems, such as Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) or even Chinese Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE: RAAS). Nonetheless, Infobird continues to stand

  • CI Financial Continues Buying Spree, Acquires $3.4 Billion Ohio RIA

    Serial acquirer CI Financial, the Canadian asset and wealth management firm, strikes again. It is acquiring Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a registered investment advisor firm with $3.4 billion in assets. The Columbus, Ohio-based RIA is CI’s 20th acquisition in the U.S. in the span of 21 months, the company said.

  • Will the work-from-home revolution shrink your office?

    Some companies are slashing how much space they rent as remote work becomes a permanent fixture. Others take a hard line on requiring workers to return.

  • RICARDO Media joins the IGA family - Joining forces to fuel innovation

    After many years of fruitful collaboration, RICARDO Media and IGA are proud to announce a new partnership that will fuel innovation and bring consumers together to share and enjoy meals.

  • Singapore's logistics tech startup Parcel Perform raises $20 million

    Singapore-headquartered Parcel Perform, which connects merchants with e-commerce carriers and provides shipment tracking features, said on Wednesday it has raised $20 million in a new financing round as it scales its business in several parts of the world. Cambridge Capital led the logistics tech startup’s Series A financing round, while SoftBank Ventures Asia and existing investors including Wavemaker Partners and Investible participated in it. The SaaS startup helps improve the experience of e-commerce merchants and their customers when engaging with carriers, explained Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, co-founder and chief executive of Parcel Perform, in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • Stagwell Sponsors Creative Equals Business To Help Increase Diversity In Executive Marketing & Advertising Roles

    Stagwell announced today that it is the exclusive sponsor of the third annual Creative Equals Business, which launched in 2018 with the ambition to develop more female leaders in creative industries. The program focuses on cultivating the business skills needed to advance in management through a six-month curriculum led by award-winning leaders in advertising, marketing, business strategy, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

  • Why small businesses should stop selling through Amazon and other online platforms

    Selling on platforms like Amazon should be a small business owner's last resort, not your first choice. Here's why and how to survive without them.

  • INEO Adds Advertising Industry Veteran to Management Team

    INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, today announced Frank Halbach has joined the executive team as Managing Director – Advertising and Media. In this role, Halbach will oversee all aspects of INEO's advertising related sales and partnerships, aiding in the continued growth of the Company.

  • Student loans: FOIA data reveals tons of 'underwater borrowers' ahead of repayment cliff

    Federal data reveals that despite the interest-free payment pause allowing borrowers to find some breathing room during the pandemic, two-thirds of nearly 430,000 student loan borrowers were still "underwater" — meaning that they still haven't been able to make a dent on their original balance.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Student loans: Bipartisan bankruptcy reform bill proposes alternative to forgiveness hope or lifelong debt

    There's a bipartisan effort underway to overhaul the student loan system by making bankruptcy more accessible for student debtors.

  • I’m 33, earning $120,000 in tech, want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.

  • The Fed should raise rates to 5% to quench overheating economy, Taylor rule says

    STANFORD, Calif. (Project Syndicate)—Over the past few months, there has been a growing chorus of economic observers voicing concerns about the increase of inflation in the United States. Much of the commentary (including my own) has focused on the Federal Reserve’s apparent continuation of easy monetary policy in the face of rising prices. To understand why it is exceptional, one need look no further than the Fed’s own July 9, 2021, Monetary Policy Report, which includes long-studied policy rules that would prescribe a policy rate higher than the current actual rate.

  • Millennials are quitting jobs to become crypto day traders. Here's the risk, reward.

    USA TODAY examines the aspirations and anxieties of young Americans as they invest money in the current stocks market and cryptocurrency boom.

  • Good Problems: Jay-Z, Roc-Nation Backed ‘Fanatics’ Now Valued At $18 Billion

    Fanatics, a sports merchandise company conceived by Michael Rubin, now has an $18B valuation after an investment by Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,