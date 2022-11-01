Ambetter of Oklahoma Adds 13 Counties to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

Through Jan. 15, 2023, Oklahoma residents in 19 counties can enroll in Ambetter of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Oklahoma is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. This year, Ambetter of Oklahoma is available to Oklahoma residents in 19 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa and more.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Clay Franklin, President and CEO for Ambetter of Oklahoma. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter of Oklahoma offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Oklahoma."

Ambetter of Oklahoma offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Oklahoma provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter of Oklahoma website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter of Oklahoma will be offered:

Canadian

Carter

Cleveland

Comanche

Creek

Garvin

Lincoln

Logan

Mayes

McClain

Muskogee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Rogers

Seminole

Tulsa

Oklahoma residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Oklahoma or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofOklahoma.com.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan (Ambetter of Oklahoma) and its Medicare Advantage Plan (Wellcare). Oklahoma Complete Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com.

