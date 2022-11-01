U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.00
    +36.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,961.00
    +186.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,585.00
    +137.75 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.70
    +18.70 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +1.65 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.60
    +15.90 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    +0.86 (+4.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9944
    +0.0057 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.80
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1553
    +0.0087 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1080
    -1.6060 (-1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,522.44
    -172.92 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.37
    +2.16 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.02
    +104.49 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Ambetter from Sunshine Health Adds Hardee County in Florida to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

·5 min read

Through Jan. 15, 2023, Floridians in 62 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Sunshine Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Florida is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. In 2023, Ambetter from Sunshine Health will be available to Florida residents in 62 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and more.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Nathan Landsbaum, CEO of Sunshine Health. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Sunshine Health offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Florida."

This year, Ambetter from Sunshine Health is offering three unique plans. Ambetter Health Value is the lowest-priced premium plan that have specific healthcare providers and hospitals in the Ambetter Health network. Ambetter Health Select offers an affordable monthly premium, with a selective network of healthcare providers and hospitals. Several key providers are joining the Ambetter Health provider network through these plans, including Florida Family Primary Care of Tampa Bay, Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida, Jackson Health, Orlando Family Physicians, Trinity Medical Group, Univida Medical Center LLC, and more. Additionally, Ambetter from Sunshine Health is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Teladoc Health, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

  • $0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth
    Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

  • Affordable and Reliable Coverage
    Ambetter from Sunshine Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

  • Online Enrollment Assistance
    Through the Ambetter from Sunshine Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

  • My Health Pays
    Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

  • Walgreens Discounts
    Ambetter from Sunshine Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Florida. In 2023, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to, allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, and vitamins and supplements.

Sunshine Health has been serving Florida since 2007 and currently serves more than 2.3 million members across its Medicare, Medicaid, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Sunshine Health will be offered:

  • Alachua

  • Baker

  • Bay

  • Bradford

  • Brevard

  • Broward

  • Calhoun

  • Charlotte

  • Citrus

  • Clay

  • Collier

  • Columbia

  • Desoto

  • Dixie

  • Duval

  • Escambia

  • Franklin

  • Gadsden

  • Gilchrist

  • Glades

  • Gulf

  • Hamilton

  • Hardee

  • Hernando

  • Highlands

  • Hillsborough

  • Holmes

  • Indian River

  • Jackson

  • Jefferson

  • Lafayette

  • Lake

  • Lee

  • Leon

  • Levy

  • Liberty

  • Madison

  • Manatee

  • Marion

  • Miami-Dade

  • Nassau

  • Okaloosa

  • Okeechobee

  • Orange

  • Osceola

  • Palm Beach

  • Pasco

  • Pinellas

  • Polk

  • Putnam

  • Santa Rosa

  • Sarasota

  • Seminole

  • St. Johns

  • St. Lucie

  • Sumter

  • Suwannee

  • Union

  • Volusia

  • Wakulla

  • Walton

  • Washington

Florida residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunshine Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambetter-from-sunshine-health-adds-hardee-county-in-florida-to-2023-health-insurance-coverage-301664068.html

SOURCE Sunshine Health

Recommended Stories

  • J&J Agrees to Buy Medical-Device Maker Abiomed

    Johnson & Johnson said it would buy the heart-device maker in an all-cash deal that would be valued at $16.6 billion upfront, including cash.

  • Pfizer Stock Gains on Earnings Beat, Announces Strong RSV Data

    Also on Tuesday, the company announced positive new data on its experimental respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for expectant mothers, one of a number of RSV vaccines currently in development.

  • Why Shares Of CRISPR-Focused Verve Therapeutics Just Took A Grim Turn

    Verve Therapeutics announced disappointing lab results for its CRISPR gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, and VERV stock skidded.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC director experiences COVID rebound after taking Pfizer's Paxlovid

    The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, experienced a COVID-19 rebound after completing a course of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, the agency said on Monday. Walensky had experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms less than ten days ago. After completing a course of Pfizer's Paxlovid, and a period of isolation, she had tested negative for the virus, but on Sunday, she tested positive again, CDC added.

  • Pfizer says late-stage trial of RSV vaccine proved effective in reducing risk in very young children

    Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday a late-stage trial of its Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, vaccine proved highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease for infants against a virus that causes hundreds of deaths a year. The Phase 3 trial found that the vaccine given to pregnant mothers achieved vaccine efficacy of 81.8% in infants from birth through the first 90 days of life. The trial found efficacy of 69.4% through the first six months of life, the company said in a statement. There is c

  • Actinium Shares Are Trading Higher After Positive Data From Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial

    Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ATNM) announced positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial for its lead product candidate Iomab-B, a first-in-class targeted radiotherapy. The SIERRA trial was conducted in patients 55 or older with active disease (relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia). Related: With Upcoming Pivotal Data, Analyst Sees 145% Upside In Actinium. The SIERRA trial compared Iomab-B as a conditioning (preparing) regimen before a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) v

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • 5 Genius Ways to Pay for Assisted Living

    As people age, it can be more challenging to live by yourself and handle your basic needs. Assisted living facilities and care workers provide additional help for seniors to live independently in a safe environment. Paying for assisted living can … Continue reading → The post Is Assisted Living Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drugmakers Fight Over Lucrative Pneumonia Vaccines

    The growing $7 billion market is currently dominated by Pfizer, and rivals’ interest in winning more of the business shows the pharmaceutical industry’s renewed focus on vaccines.

  • Low costs expected to keep Obamacare interest high

    Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. “More and more people are beginning to realize that they can get access to coverage they can afford,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday. About 14.5 million people get their health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era law that marks a decade in business.

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • Who sees what you flush? Wastewater surveillance for public health is on the rise, but a new survey reveals many US adults are still unaware

    Whether a wastewater sample is taken at the street level or a treatment plant affects the size of the group of people it represents. University of Louisville, CC BY-NDFlush and forget? Not if you have a toilet that flushes to one of over 3,000 sites around the world where researchers are using wastewater to track SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. But what do members of the public actually know about wastewater surveillance? And what do they think about researchers tracking what they se

  • Modified pig-to-human heart transplant had unexpected changes in heart's conduction system

    Research Highlights: Electrocardiogram (ECG) measures taken after the Jan. 2022 pig-to-human heart transplant found significantly different electrical conduction characteristics compared to those seen in native pig hearts (pig heart in a pig body). ...

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • What Weight Loss Doctors Say is Healthy at Fast Food Restaurants

    It’s hard to make healthy choices when you’re in a hurry, especially when you’re choosing between fast food drive-throughs that all seem equally unhealthy.

  • FDA's AdComm Gives Thumbs Down To Pediatric Cancer Therapy

    FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) raised concerns regarding the efficacy of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: YMAB) potential pediatric neuroblastoma treatment, omburtamab. The adcomm voted 16 to 0 that the company had not provided sufficient evidence to conclude that omburtamab improves overall survival. The FDA noted that the entire application for 131I-omburtamab is based on a small, single-arm trial from New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Center that found the th

  • Walgreens-Backed VillageMD Said to Explore Deal for Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., is exploring a deal to merge with Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilThree Top B

  • A happy marriage is good for the heart, study reveals

    A happy marriage helps heart attack patients to recover faster, a study has found.

  • CDC director tests positive for COVID again

    The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday and is isolating at her home in Massachusetts, the CDC said Monday. Walensky, 53, first tested positive on Oct. 21.

  • Health-Care Stocks Rally to Best Month Since 2020 on Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Health care stocks posted their best monthly gain since April 2020 as investors seek shelter in a weakening economy.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets