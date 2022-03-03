Ambient Light Sensor Market Size to Increase by USD 448.91 Mn | Increasing adoption for ambient light sensors in automotive displays to boost growth | Technavio
Global Ambient Light Sensor Market: Overview
The global ambient light sensor market is forecasted to grow by USD 448.91 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.02% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by type (digital and analog) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Key points covered in the ambient light sensor market study:
Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026
Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
Analysis on market share by vendors
Key product launches and regulatory climate
Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape
Ambient light sensor Market: Growth Opportunities
OEMs in the electronics industry are focusing on setting up new manufacturing plants in developing countries due to the easy availability of raw materials and low cost of labor. For instance, in 2021, Xiaomi India opened two new smartphone manufacturing plants in India. Also, the rising demand for passenger cars in developing countries such as China and India has increased the demand for luxury interiors, premium audio systems, smart lighting systems, and automotive displays, which is creating several growth opportunities for players operating in the market.
Parent Market Analysis:
Technavio categorizes the global ambient light sensor market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, global electrical components and equipment market covers companies involved in the manufacture of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. The parent market is driven by the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector, increasing number of smart grid projects, and the shift from conventional sources of energy generation to renewable sources.
Ambient Light Sensor Market Drivers
Increasing adoption of ambient light sensors in automotive displays
Ambient lighting is a common and necessary feature in luxury vehicles. Many automakers are starting to introduce ambient lighting systems along with enhanced aesthetics in entry-level vehicles to enhance consumer appeal. This is encouraging market vendors to offer a wide range of products to cater the growing demand from the automotive industry. For instance, Osram offers SFH 5701 A01 ambient light sensor. The product helps the driver read the satnav screen or the speedometer in bright sunlight or any other weather condition. Such innovative offerings by market players are positively influencing the growth of the global ambient light sensor market.
"Although the cyclical nature of semiconductor industry and poor temperature stability will further boost the market growth, the growing adoption of bezel-less screens will reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.
Ambient Light Sensor Market: APAC to Dominate with 39% Global Market Share
APAC holds 39% of the global market share and is estimated to be the largest revenue contributor during the forecast period. The region is home to a large number of smartphone OEMs such as Huawei Technologies, Lenovo Group, HTC Corp. (HTC), Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and ZTE Corp. (ZTE). These manufacturers have well-established production facilities in the region. With the rising penetration of smartphones, the market is expected to witness an increase in the demand for ambient light sensors during the forecast period.
China and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for ambient light sensors in APAC.
Ambient Light Sensor Market: Digital segment to generate maximum revenue
The digital segment accounted for the highest revenue generation in the market in 2021. Increasing applications for ambient lighting in projector displays, smartphones, tablets, and automotive displays will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the ongoing extension of model lines to luxury sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and luxury compact cars will further increase the market growth in the digital segment.
Explore intelligence tailored to your business needs. Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the ambient light sensor market.
Ambient light sensor Market: Featured Companies
New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and increased R&D activities are the major strategies adopted by vendors in the ambient light sensor market. Some of the key players in the ambient light sensor market include:
ams AG
Broadcom Inc.
Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG
DFRobot Corp.
EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.
Koch Industries Inc.
LITE ON Technology Corp.
Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Melexis NV
Microsemi Corp.
Panasonic Corp.
Renesas Electronics Corp.
ROHM Co. Ltd.
Semiconductor Components Industries LLC
Sensortek Inc.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
STMicroelectronics NV.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.
M&As/Product Launches:
ams AG - The company offers a wide range of ambient light sensors such as 3D sensors, flood illumination, structure light illumination, active noise cancellation, light sensors, position sensors, power management, and many more, under the brand name of ams AG.
Broadcom Inc. - The company offers storage adapters, controllers, switch adapter, sass expanders, hard disc drivers, amplifiers, filters, processors, optical products wired connectivity and others, under the brand name of Broadcom Inc.
Ambient Light Sensor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 448.91 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
8.41
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ams AG, Broadcom Inc., Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, DFRobot Corp., EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Koch Industries Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Melexis NV, Microsemi Corp., Panasonic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Sensortek Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
