Ambient Light Sensor Market Size to Increase by USD 448.91 Mn | Increasing adoption for ambient light sensors in automotive displays to boost growth | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest market research report titled Ambient Light Sensor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Global Ambient Light Sensor Market: Overview

The global ambient light sensor market is forecasted to grow by USD 448.91 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.02% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by type (digital and analog) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the ambient light sensor market study:

  • Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

  • Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

  • Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

  • Analysis on market share by vendors

  • Key product launches and regulatory climate

  • Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape

Ambient light sensor Market: Growth Opportunities

OEMs in the electronics industry are focusing on setting up new manufacturing plants in developing countries due to the easy availability of raw materials and low cost of labor. For instance, in 2021, Xiaomi India opened two new smartphone manufacturing plants in India. Also, the rising demand for passenger cars in developing countries such as China and India has increased the demand for luxury interiors, premium audio systems, smart lighting systems, and automotive displays, which is creating several growth opportunities for players operating in the market.

Parent Market Analysis:

Technavio categorizes the global ambient light sensor market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, global electrical components and equipment market covers companies involved in the manufacture of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment. The parent market is driven by the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector, increasing number of smart grid projects, and the shift from conventional sources of energy generation to renewable sources.

Ambient Light Sensor Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of ambient light sensors in automotive displays

Ambient lighting is a common and necessary feature in luxury vehicles. Many automakers are starting to introduce ambient lighting systems along with enhanced aesthetics in entry-level vehicles to enhance consumer appeal. This is encouraging market vendors to offer a wide range of products to cater the growing demand from the automotive industry. For instance, Osram offers SFH 5701 A01 ambient light sensor. The product helps the driver read the satnav screen or the speedometer in bright sunlight or any other weather condition. Such innovative offerings by market players are positively influencing the growth of the global ambient light sensor market.

"Although the cyclical nature of semiconductor industry and poor temperature stability will further boost the market growth, the growing adoption of bezel-less screens will reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.

Ambient Light Sensor Market: APAC to Dominate with 39% Global Market Share

APAC holds 39% of the global market share and is estimated to be the largest revenue contributor during the forecast period. The region is home to a large number of smartphone OEMs such as Huawei Technologies, Lenovo Group, HTC Corp. (HTC), Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and ZTE Corp. (ZTE). These manufacturers have well-established production facilities in the region. With the rising penetration of smartphones, the market is expected to witness an increase in the demand for ambient light sensors during the forecast period.

China and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for ambient light sensors in APAC.

Ambient Light Sensor Market: Digital segment to generate maximum revenue

The digital segment accounted for the highest revenue generation in the market in 2021. Increasing applications for ambient lighting in projector displays, smartphones, tablets, and automotive displays will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the ongoing extension of model lines to luxury sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and luxury compact cars will further increase the market growth in the digital segment.

Explore intelligence tailored to your business needs. Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the ambient light sensor market.
Ambient light sensor Market: Featured Companies

New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and increased R&D activities are the major strategies adopted by vendors in the ambient light sensor market. Some of the key players in the ambient light sensor market include:

  • ams AG

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG

  • DFRobot Corp.

  • EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

  • Koch Industries Inc.

  • LITE ON Technology Corp.

  • Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

  • Melexis NV

  • Microsemi Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • ROHM Co. Ltd.

  • Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

  • Sensortek Inc.

  • Silicon Laboratories Inc.

  • STMicroelectronics NV.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

  • Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

M&As/Product Launches:

  • ams AG - The company offers a wide range of ambient light sensors such as 3D sensors, flood illumination, structure light illumination, active noise cancellation, light sensors, position sensors, power management, and many more, under the brand name of ams AG.

  • Broadcom Inc. - The company offers storage adapters, controllers, switch adapter, sass expanders, hard disc drivers, amplifiers, filters, processors, optical products wired connectivity and others, under the brand name of Broadcom Inc.

Related Reports:

Ultraviolet (UV) Sensor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market by Price and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ambient Light Sensor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 448.91 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

8.41

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ams AG, Broadcom Inc., Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, DFRobot Corp., EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Koch Industries Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Melexis NV, Microsemi Corp., Panasonic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Sensortek Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

  • 7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

  • 10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ams AG

  • 10.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.5 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

  • 10.6 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.7 Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • 10.8 ROHM Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

  • 10.10 STMicroelectronics NV.

  • 10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

  • 10.12 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

