U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,608.31
    -4.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,378.25
    +175.37 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,509.79
    -32.31 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,691.67
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.14
    -1.99 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.22 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9732
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    +0.0140 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1134
    +0.0078 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6370
    -0.0540 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,116.05
    -184.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.36
    +2.04 (+0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,894.04
    -65.27 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Ambit Inc. to Present Novel Projection Methodology for Rare Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs) at the 2022 Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

Ambit Inc.
·3 min read

Ambit to showcase its prevalence projection approach, co-developed with Praxis, for rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) as a Platform Presentation at this year's annual Child Neurology Society meeting

Featured Image for Ambit Inc.

Featured Image for Ambit Inc.
Featured Image for Ambit Inc.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambit®, a data and technology-enabled biopharma services company, today announced that leadership will debut Ambit's data-driven methodology for projecting prevalence and diagnosis rates for difficult-to-quantify DEEs at the 51st Annual Child Neurology Society Meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. Ambit's analytics team has developed this methodology in collaboration with Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) and the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences and Benioff Children's Hospitals.

For many rare DEEs, reliable prevalence estimates are not available. With a robust and growing pipeline of precision medicine therapies in rare epilepsy and neurodevelopmental disorders, estimating the prevalence of these conditions with a data-driven methodology can be highly valuable to drug developers, medical device companies and other healthcare decision-makers.

"Ambit's expertise in a data-driven approach to prevalence projections for rare neurological conditions has allowed Praxis to characterize DEE populations with a high degree of confidence," said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis. "As we seek to bring first-in-class, potentially disease-modifying therapies to DEE patients in need, our collaboration with Ambit has been invaluable in increasing our understanding of these patient groups."

Despite the availability of sponsored genetic testing and increased awareness of the benefit of genetic testing, over 50% of patients with rare DEEs remain undiagnosed. Sizing these patient populations and diagnosis rates underscores the importance of earlier genetic testing for unexplained seizure disorders and rare DEEs. "Even today, the path to accurate diagnosis and appropriate care for rare genetic epilepsies can be long and full of challenges," said Adam Numis, M.D., of the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. "Ambit's methodology underscores the need for more treatment options to improve outcomes and quality of life for the rare DEE population."

Ambit chief executive officer, Robert Sederman, will present this methodology on Oct. 13 as part of the Platform II Presentation Session (PL2-1) at the 2022 Annual Child Neurology Society Meeting. Presentations will run from 7-9 a.m. ET in the Junior Ballroom CD at the Duke Energy Center. Ambit will be presenting from 7-7:15 a.m. The associated abstract will be published in a supplement to the October issue of Annals of Neurology.

"We are excited to partner with Praxis and UCSF to showcase Ambit's DEE projection methodology at this year's meeting and, ultimately, see the impact of this collaboration on greater access to accurate diagnosis and treatment for patients with rare DEEs in the future," said Sederman.

About Ambit Inc.

Ambit Inc.® is a data and technology-enabled biopharma and healthcare services company with a focus on rare and specialty disease. Ambit's patient identification services drive patient activation and earlier diagnosis for patients that may be suffering from rare diseases. Ambit's analytics and professional services support rare and specialty biopharma across the clinical development and commercialization of potentially life-changing therapies. To learn more about Ambit's DEE Projection approach and other capabilities, please reach out to inquiries@ambitinc.com.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to both rare and more prevalent neurological disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio with multiple programs, including product candidates across movement disorders, epilepsy and psychiatric disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information:
Alexis Burbank
Marketing, Ambit Inc.
inquiries@ambitinc.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Select Medical (SEM) Plans 3rd Hospital in Central Pennsylvania

    Select Medical (SEM) joins forces with UPMC to open its third inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Central Pennsylvania to better address the region's post-acute care needs.

  • Why Peninsula-based drug maker Rigel is cutting 16% of its workforce

    After a failed attempt to broaden the use of its only approved drug, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will cut 30 jobs — about 16% of its workforce — to save as much as $8 million starting next year. The 200-employee South San Francisco company (NASDAQ: RIGL) made the move as it announced it will not seek Food and Drug Administration approval of its tablet drug fostamatinib based on a reanalysis of data from a late-stage clinical trial. The drug, sold as Tavalisse, is approved by the FDA for an excessive bruising and bleeding disorder known as immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP.

  • Why a $158,000 Drug With Unclear Benefits Hurts Whole Health System

    Amylyx’s $158,000 price tag for a recently approved ALS drug is the latest example of how out of whack drug prices have become in the U.S.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

    If there is, it's wrong too -- at least when applied to the stock market. As a case in point, here are three top biotech stocks that are defying the bear market. Few stocks in any sector have outperformed Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in 2022.

  • Centre Piece Of Merck's $11.5B Acceleron Buyout Aces Late-Stage Cardiovascular Trial

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sotatercept, an investigational activin receptor type IIA-Fc fusion protein as an add-on to stable background therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The drug is designed to tone down inflammation in PAH patients, a rare type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart. Merck added sotatercept, the lead drug

  • AstraZeneca Looks to Cancer, RSV Drugs for Growth as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

    The British drugmaker is reducing production of its Covid-19 vaccine and betting on new therapies for other conditions.

  • Despite Advancement, Benefits From Alzheimer's Drugs May Be Limited, Say Researchers

    Recently, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai Co (OTC: ESALY) announced encouraging data from the most-watched Alzheimer's therapies in the clinic. Lecanemab cleared accumulations in the brain of beta-amyloid, sticky protein fragments that researchers have long suspected contribute to Alzheimer's. Citing physicians and neurology researchers, Wall Street Journal reported that the drug's benefit to patients might be limited. They said the reduction of cognitive decline that patients experienced wa

  • Apellis' (APLS) Empaveli Aids Growth, Stiff Competition a Woe

    Apellis' (APLS) lead drug, Empaveli, is approved for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The drug's label expansion studies hold promise. Stiff competition remains an overhang.

  • Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Soon. Here’s What to Know.

    Medicare’s open enrollment period arrives predictably each fall, blanketing beneficiaries in advertisements. From Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, the roughly 65 million Medicare beneficiaries can pick a new Medicare Part D drug plan, a new Medicare Advantage plan, or switch from original Medicare into a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa.

  • GSK's (GSK) Boostrix Gets FDA Nod for Pertussis in Newborns

    Following FDA approval, GSK's (GSK) Boostrix is the first vaccine in the United States specifically approved during pregnancy to prevent disease in young infants by vaccinating pregnant women.

  • Medicare annual enrollment — what you need to know

    15 those already on Medicare can make changes to their coverage as needed. This is known as the Medicare ​a​nnual ​e​nrollment period. Read: Sticking with your Medicare plan this open enrollment season?

  • Alzheimer’s Drugs Advance but Slowing Disease Remains a Challenge

    Although Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab cleared plaque from patients’ brains, researchers say the benefits may be limited.

  • This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastAs the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading su

  • Nene Leakes reveals 23-year-old son suffered a stroke and heart failure

    "He's struggling with speaking," she said, getting choked up. "I don't know. I just know, keep us in your prayers."

  • Carbon Monoxide Leak at an Allentown Daycare Center Sends Dozens to Hospital

    A fire department official said 25 children and eight staff members were evacuated from the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown, Pa. Victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

  • Feds rebuke Florida surgeon general’s advice to young men on COVID vaccine

    ORLANDO, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration on Monday responded to the results of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s analysis of COVID-19 data that he says point to a risk for some men who get the shot. Ladapo recommended against COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for men ages 18-39, a decision that contradicts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine guidance and has invited ...

  • With severe flu season on the horizon, local medical experts push for vaccinations for all

    Local medical experts are bracing for a worse-than-usual flu season are urging most residents to minimize their risk by getting a flu shot.

  • 5 facts about vaginal discharge every woman should know

    Vaginal discharge is often misunderstood, but it plays a key role in keeping the vagina healthy.

  • Scientists discover new function of human brain’s cerebellum

    Findings may lead to better understanding of psychiatric conditions like PTSD

  • NeNe Leakes’ son, 23, is struggling to speak after stroke and heart failure

    NeNe Leakes, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, shared on her Instagram stories on Monday that her son Brentt suffered from congestive heart failure.