Ambitious Food Delivery Service Launches Investment Campaign

Lunchwale is Raising Capital to Accelerate Growth in a $8.3B Industry

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / An innovative corporate food delivery and event catering service is scaling up to take a bigger slice of the $8.3 billion US food delivery market through the launch of an exciting community investment campaign.

Growth Turbine, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Press release picture

Last month, Dallas-based company Lunchwale launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder that has already raised over $100,000 in just a few weeks.

Since its inception in 2018, Lunchwale has satisfied more than 5,000 hungry corporate employees by delivering healthy meals to businesses and offices across the Dallas DFW area.

The ambitious company sets itself apart from competitors by providing low-cost healthy meals at just $4.99 (plus taxes) per person, with free on-time delivery, and a no-tipping service. These features have helped build a glowing reputation for Lunchwale, with near-perfect ratings on multiple review platforms.

For Lunchwale, the focus up until this point has been to build a strong and loyal community, which has been possible thanks to their offering of quality food, reliable deliveries, and super-affordable dining options. In fact, when other meal delivery services charge $15 to $25 per meal, people may ask: how can Lunchwale continue to offer tasty and healthy meals for so little?

As CEO and Founder of Lunchwale, Gopi Kantamneni, explains, this is all part of the strategy, as the company begins to harness the power of an ever-growing community to implement the next phase of its business plan.

"We have a BIG vision for what Lunchwale can become," he says. "The truth is that our daily meal service and event catering gives us only a small profit. But by providing incredible value meals and quality service, we have been able to amass the confidence of a strong and growing community."

"We now plan to leverage the buying power of this community to sell other products - from stationary to cars. This is all while we remain focused on our core business, which is serving hungry diners."

Story continues

Lunchwale now has plans to generate new revenue through affiliate marketing partnerships with multiple brands, and sell advertising space on its food packaging and the new app. After raising capital, the company will have the target of serving 20,000 diners by 2023, with revenue projections set at a healthy $7.3 million by year five.

Meanwhile, the company has several exit strategies in place, which gives early investors a clearer view of how they may make a return on their investment.

The Lunchwale community has grown slowly but steadily since 2018 using manual operations, and successfully weathered the storm of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, in 2022, the future for Lunchwale is looking very bright, with the business landscape returning to full strength and the company completely automated with streamlined app-based operations.

Mr. Kantamneni added, "This next step all starts with our exciting crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. We have already seen an excellent response from investors, and we invite interested parties to join us today. This is your golden opportunity to get in early before we begin our inevitable growth."

Key takeaways:

Lunchwale is a unique food delivery service catering to the Dallas DFW area, offering on-time, low-cost, healthy working lunches to corporate clients

Company has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder to raise capital ahead of scaling up

Company has built a strong community of 5,000+ customers since 2018 and is targeting 20,000 diners by 2023

Operating in a growing US food delivery market projected to be worth $8.3 billion in 2022

Future plans to generate revenue from affiliate marketing and packaging/app advertising

Revenue projections of $430K in year one, rising to $7.3 million by year five

Company driven by an experienced and ambitious leadership team

Each year, the company donates 3,000 meals via the non-profit Feeding America to support orphans in the United States.

The Lunchwale Wefunder campaign is now live and interested parties are invited to read more and invest via: https://wefunder.com/lunchwaleinc2/

For more information, please contact Gopi Kantamneni by calling (424) 523-9000.

SOURCE: Lunchwale, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704708/Ambitious-Food-Delivery-Service-Launches-Investment-Campaign



