The Ambitious Forest City Project Celebrates its 6th Anniversary

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The property development group Country Garden is delighted to celebrate Forest City’s sixth anniversary this year. Forest City is a city-level sustainable development project covering an area of approximately 30 square kilometers nearby Iskandar, Malaysia.



Forest City was first created by Country Garden and Johor's Esplanade Danga 88 Sdn Bhd in 2015. This smart ecological city can now accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents, while also offering attractive dining, leisure, and sightseeing options for international visitors.

In Forest City, tourists and residents can visit a giant green maze, enjoy looking at the sunset in front of a unique coastline, shop from exclusive luxury brands, and exercise surrounded by nature. This smart city is also re-known for its two golf resorts, consisting of a hotel and two 18-holes golf courses designed by Liang Guokun as well as Jack Nicklaus and his son respectively.

Forest City is more than a smart and sustainable residential or touristic spot. This project aims at placing Malaysia on the world's map as a key destination for tourism, economic opportunities, outstanding education, and quality healthcare.

Throughout the past six years, this project has been developed in line with the Malaysian regional and central government’s rules and regulations to promote the country’s social and economic growth. Forest City has also become a model for the livable, sustainable, and business-friendly smart cities of the future.

Forest City’s sixth anniversary is an occasion to review the major milestones in its development and show the deepest gratitude for all the people and institutions involved. In the future, this project will maintain its objective of becoming an ever more industrial, multi-cultural, green, and vibrant city.

About Forest City

Forest City is a city-level mixed development project located within the Malaysian Iskandar special economic zone (SEZ), close to Singapore’s borders. The 30-year construction and development plan was established under the Economic Transformation Plan of the Malaysian government in 2006 and invested by the Singaporean and Malaysian governments. The city has been named by Forbes as one of "five new cities that are set to shake up the future".

