U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,383.93
    -110.26 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Ambitious parents are spending hundreds of thousands on consultants to help get their kids into Ivy League schools, report says

1
Ryan Hogg
·3 min read
Harvard Camous
The campus of Harvard University.Charles Krupa/AP

  • Parents are paying consultants up to $750,000 to help get their kids into Ivy League colleges.

  • Bloomberg reported that demand for consultants is rising as standardized testing requirements fall.

  • Consultants advise on coursework, extracurricular activities, and teacher relationships.

Ambitious parents are forking out hundreds of thousands of dollars to consultants to try to get their offspring into Ivy League colleges, Bloomberg reported.

It said some parents are paying consultants as much as $750,000 to work on their children's college applications from the seventh grade as acceptance rates plummet.

Acceptance rates have fallen as mandatory standardized testing is increasingly shunned by many elite universities.

Data from FairTest, an advocacy group for equitable testing, suggests more than 1,800 US colleges including Harvard, New York University (NYU), and Stanford are now test-optional, favoring other measures of aptitude instead.

NYU's acceptance rate plummeted from 15.3% for 2024, with 13,000 accepted from 85,000 applications, to just 8% for its recently announced class of 2027, according to Crimson Education. Just 9,600 students were accepted from 120,000 applications. The acceptance rate for NYU's class of 2018 was 36%.

That competition's also upped the ante for parents trying to give their kids a leg up, with consultants starting to advise on students' academic lives from the age of 12.

"These schools every year get better and better at getting students to apply," Brian Taylor, managing partner at private college counseling firm Ivy Coach, told Bloomberg. "As an extreme example, more C students applying to Harvard does not make the Harvard applicant pool more competitive."

For IvyWise, a college consulting group, the services include refining coursework plans from the ninth grade, recommending suitable extracurricular and summer activities, and identifying suitable teachers to eventually write recommendation letters.

The six-figure outlay to get their kids into college adds to the increasingly prohibitive cost of attending those institutions.

Bloomberg reported that the cost of attending Ivy League schools — including tuition, accommodation, and fees — was pushing $90,000 a year, with four years of attendance potentially costing more than $300,000.

Consultants told the outlet that the increasing exclusivity of Ivy League attendance may work as its own status symbol for some parents, encouraging a bigger outlay on preparation.

While its generally accepted that Ivy League graduates have higher earning potential than their peers, it seems that Americans are increasingly discounting the value of having a college degree at all.

According to a recent survey by The Wall Street Journal, conducted with NORC at the University of Chicago, 56% of Americans think earning a four-year degree is no longer worth the time and investment, up from just 40% a decade ago.

Those aged 18 to 34, and people with college degrees, were among the most skeptical about the value of higher education, which the Journal said indicated a profound shift for the sector in the coming decades.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The Stock Market Rallied Into a Banking Slowdown. Be Worried.

    Growth stocks helped lift the market during the first three months of the year, but tighter lending conditions could make it more difficult from here.

  • Bank Borrowing From the Fed Falls Further, Signaling End to Bank Drama

    The trend lower supports the narrative that bank runs, or fear that they could happen, aren't forcing lenders to borrow from the Fed.

  • China's Huawei partners with more automakers to produce Aito EVs

    China's Huawei Technologies is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars, the company's senior executive said on Saturday, in a move to expand its presence in the auto industry. Huawei will team up with Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group in jointly developing and manufacturing Aito-branded vehicles, Richard Yu, Huawei's Smart Car CEO, said at the China EV 100 forum in Beijing. Huawei, which has already a partnership with Seres Group to make Aito cars, plans a series of models including SUVs, sedans and multipurpose vehicles under the Aito brand, Yu added.

  • Top Merrill Executive Postpones Retirement in Wake of Sieg’s Departure

    Don Plaus will stick around on an interim basis now that Lindsay Hans, his planned successor as head of private wealth, has been tapped to co-lead Merrill Lynch.

  • 'The key is participation' when it comes to retirement savings: Advisor

    The best retirement savings strategy? Pick a good mutual fund and a top advisor.

  • Want to land one of A.I.’s lucrative six-figure roles? Experts say there are ‘no technical skills required’

    A wave of new A.I. roles is set to hit the jobs market by 2025, experts predict.

  • India's forex reserves rise to over eight-month high

    India's foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight week and stood at $578.78 billion, highest since early July, as of the week ended March 24, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday. In the week ended March 24, the rupee was marginally higher against the dollar, trading in the 82.0700 to 82.7050 range.

  • ‘Car Guy’ Bill Gates just rode in an autonomous vehicle across London and says the sector is reaching a ‘tipping point’ in the next decade

    The billionaire said autonomous vehicles can save time, money, and reduce inequities in transport access—but it'll be decades before that happens.

  • Japan restricts chipmaking equipment exports as it aligns with US China curbs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips. Japan, home to major chip equipment makers such as Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd, did not specify China as the target of the restrictions, saying manufacturers would need to seek export permission for all regions. "We are fulfilling our responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability," Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura told a news conference.

  • Analysis-From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata

    Air India, until recently tied to an antiquated manual pricing system when setting airfares, is shifting to algorithm-based software long used by rivals to help it squeeze out more revenue from each flight. In another sign of the formerly government-owned carrier's whirlwind transformation under its new owner Tata Group, Air India is testing ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular chatbot, to replace paper-based practices. The push to modernise underscores the decay left by years of under-investment as Air India looks to shed decades-old bureaucratic processes and recapture customers from Dubai's Emirates and powerful domestic rival IndiGo.

  • Investments & Wealth Institute Now Offering the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) Certification Program in Africa

    This new global market is part of the Institute's ongoing initiative to address the professional needs of financial advisors worldwide.

  • 529 vs. UTMA/UGMA: What are the differences and which is better?

    Is a 529 plan better than a UTMA/UGMA account? Here are some key things to know.

  • Does your loan purpose matter?

    The reason you get a loan is personal, but it could affect which lender you select.

  • El-Erian: Warning Signs Are Now Flashing Yellow

    Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the worst of the recent turmoil in banking is over, but there are still warning signs. "We're going from liquidity to capital, and from financial contagion to economic contagion," El-Erian said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in Cernobbio, Italy. El-Erian's opinions are his own. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Staten Isl

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns economic ‘trilemma’ is making a financial crash inevitable

    Troubled regional lenders will starve indebted businesses and households of credit, trigger a hard landing, and turn a liquidity crisis into a balance sheet crisis, warns the noted economist.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.