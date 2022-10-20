U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,665.78
    -29.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,333.59
    -90.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.84
    -65.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.39
    -21.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1238
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1120
    +0.2970 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,076.01
    -121.23 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.19
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Ambr wants to solve the billion-dollar burnout problem by tracking employees' working habits

Paul Sawers
·5 min read

Worker burnout is real. Reports suggest that work-related chronic stress could be costing businesses up to $190 billion annually in reduced output and sick days, not to mention the much-discussed "Great Resignation" where workers are jumping ship in search of a greater work-life balance. In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared burnout an "occupational phenomenon," adding it to its International Classification of Diseases.

This is a problem that Ambr is setting out solve, with a platform that promises to address worker burnout preventatively. The company is demoing its wares at TC Disrupt this week as part of the Battlefield 200, and we caught up with the founders before and during the event to take a closer look at an early iteration of its product.

Ambr was founded in February this year by Zoe Stones, Steph Newton and Jamie Wood, a trio of former Uber managers who witnessed the impact of worker burnout firsthand.

"Burnout was a problem across our teams, and as managers and individuals, we didn’t know what to do to prevent it," Chief Product Officer Wood explained. "We researched the causes of burnout and learnt that burnout is primarily the result of workplace factors like poor relationships, unmanageable workloads, poor time boundaries and a lack of control."

The founders, who are all based in London, are in the process of making their first hires and raising a pre-seed round of funding, which it said it expects to close "in the coming weeks."

Burnout data

Ambr's technology currently relies on self-reported check-in data from Slack, with a configurable survey-like system for gathering feedback from workers.

Worker feedback. Image Credits: Ambr

But while this kind of in-app survey functionality isn't exactly unique, the company is in the process of developing additional tools to proactively figure out whether a workforce is at a higher risk of hitting burnout. This includes using natural language processing (NLP) to identify whether workers are happy to talk about what they're doing outside of work or whether they always talk shop.

This will mean using data from an open-ended question in the daily Slack check-in survey, which asks "What's on your mind today? Share any work or non-work topics." The idea here is that if a worker only ever mentions work stuff, then they may be at risk of burnout, though in reality it's probably an imperfect indication given that people are less inclined to talk about personal things with an automated survey than they would be with a human work colleague.

Worker feedback. Image Credits: Ambr

While all NLP analysis is apparently anonymized, with the resulting aggregated data only accessible to management, it would be better applied to more organic conversations within public Slack channels or Zoom calls, though this would obviously raise greater privacy concerns even if the data is anonymized.

At any rate, this gives some indication as to the types of things that Ambr are working on as it looks to automate the process of assessing burnout risk.

"We’re investigating other features and integrations in the future that may leverage NLP but nothing yet on our product roadmap," CEO Zoe Stones said.

Elsewhere, the company is exploring using anonymized data from other workplace tools such as email and calendar software. This could work in a number of ways. For example, it could detect whether someone is emailing excessively in the evening or on weekends, or perhaps they have wall-to-wall meetings for 90% of the week -- a scenario that could force someone to work far more than their allotted hours to keep their head above water.

Wood also said that there's potential farther down the road to integrate with human resource information systems (HRIS) to identify workers not taking their full vacation allowance.

Ultimately, this gives companies valuable data on work culture, helping them address smaller issues before they escalate into full-blown problems.

Ambr analytics. Image Credits: Ambr

"Nudges, not nags"

But spotting risk factors is just one element of this. Ambr is also working on "nudges" that serve workers gentle reminders inside their core workplace tools, perhaps suggesting ways they could cut down on out-of-hours work.

"Initially, we’re delivering nudges through Slack, but we plan to rapidly expand into using Microsoft Teams and also a Google Workspace add-on," Wood explained. "It is important to highlight that nudges are used sparingly -- only when we think they can have a meaningful positive impact on behavior. Our principle is nudges, not nags."

Ambr's ethos can perhaps be juxtaposed against the myriad meditative, mental health and well-being apps that have raised bucketloads of cash in recent years. Indeed, Ambr's approach is more along the lines of, "why fix something when you can stop it from happening in the first place?"

"We are beginning to transition to a world of work where employees are demanding more from their employers -- Ambr will enable companies to adapt to this new reality, particularly as hybrid and remote working becomes the norm and as more Gen Zers enter the workforce in the coming years," Wood said.

Beyond the usual health and well-being players which, according to Wood, typically have lower adoption rates given that they're not integrated into workers' day-to-day tools, there are a number of startups with a similar approach to Ambr. These include Humu, which uses nudges to encourage behavioral changes, though it's not specifically focused on countering burnout. And then there is Quan, which issues well-being recommendations to users based on self-reported assessments.

Ambr's closed beta went live in June this year, and it said that it has been gradually onboarding new customers from its waitlist, including startups and "later-stage growth companies" globally. It expects to launch publicly in early 2023.

In terms of pricing, Ambr is pursuing a standard SaaS model with customers paying a monthly per-employee fee.

Recommended Stories

  • Brunello Cucinelli Shares Soar on Back of Strong Nine-month Results

    The year 2022 is expected to be a record one for the company.

  • "Unprecedented rise in cholera" forces "last-resort" vaccine policy

    As "floods, droughts, conflict" and other factors make out breaks "more numerous, more widespread and more severe," officials shift to a one-dose strategy.

  • Northern Arizona employers aim to house own workforce amid housing crunch

    The affordable housing crisis across the state has forced some northern Arizona employers to take control of housing their own workforce.

  • A bug in Abode's home security system could let hackers remotely switch off cameras

    A security vulnerability in Abode’s all-in-one home security system could allow malicious actors to remotely switch off customers' security cameras. Abode's Iota All-In-One Security Kit is a DIY home security system that includes a main security camera, motion sensors that can be attached to windows and doors, and a hub that can alert users of unwanted movement in their homes. Researchers at Cisco's Talos cybersecurity unit this week disclosed several vulnerabilities in Abode’s security system, including a critical-rated authentication bypass flaw that could allow anyone to remotely trigger several sensitive device functions without needing a password by bypassing the authentication mechanism of the devices.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

    Does the October share price for Planet Fitness, Inc. ( NYSE:PLNT ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Gas stoves can leak chemicals linked to cancer, mounting evidence shows

    In California, especially leaky stoves exposed people to indoor concentrations of benzene up to seven times higher than the state's safety limit.

  • Giverny Capital is Bullish on CarMax (KMX)

    Giverny Capital, an investment management company, recently published its third-quarter investor letter in 2022. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund’s performance was in line with the market, but it underperformed year-to-date. During the quarter, the fund fell by 4.64%, net of fees, compared to a 4.88% decline […]

  • Workers are disengaged from their jobs — but don’t blame remote work. The real cause lies elsewhere.

    Worker disengagement is increasing no matter where a person does their job, whether that’s in the office, at home, or a hybrid of both. • Decreasing engagement was equally prevalent no matter the work setting — 30% of remote workers, 31% of hybrid workers and 30% of completely in-office workers said they were less engaged now that six months ago. • Even with growing disengagement, half said they were pouring in the same energy and 31% said they are putting in even more effort than six months ago.

  • How RMDs Could Change With New Bill

    A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • Meta Platforms contractor Astreya Partners is laying off 144 workers

    The layoffs came about after Facebook's parent company ended its contract with IT-staffing firm Astreya Partners.

  • Report: Oracle slows hiring, especially in Bay Area and Seattle, raising fears of deeper cuts

    The report comes after Oracle recently told the state that it cut 210 workers in Redwood City and Belmont this month.

  • Exxon selling Montana oil refinery to Par Pacific in $310 million deal

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday agreed to sell its Billings, Montana, refinery and related pipeline properties to Par Pacific Holdings Inc for $310 million. "ExxonMobil is focused on investing in facilities where we can manufacture higher-value products such as lubricants and chemicals," said Karen McKee, the head of the oil company's product solutions unit. The deal for the 63,000-barrel-per-day refinery is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, Exxon said in a statement.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • Bank of America updates its post-pandemic, return-to-office approach

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has updated its post-pandemic return-to-the-office policy. That's after the bank announced in September it planned to issue new guidelines.

  • ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • ‘Strikingly Tight’ Copper Market Belies Price Drop, Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices don’t reflect a “strikingly tight” physical market, according to the world’s largest publicly-traded producer of the metal used in everything from computer chips to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersChina Summons Chip Fi

  • Four Smart Ways to Make Money in Retirement

    With many Americans living longer and retiring earlier, more and more people have time, health and energy to work in retirement. And this has led to a surge in retirees doing just that. So whether you need the extra cash … Continue reading → The post Four Ways to Make Money in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • Judge Pushes Voyager Digital to Consider Rival Offers to FTX Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. agreed to consider higher offers than the $1.4 billion bid it accepted from FTX US, the digital-asset exchange founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, a decision that could increase payouts to customers who had their accounts frozen.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is D