Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

The question: Based on the performance data of the last 50 years, what are the rough odds that the U.S. stock market will perform better than non-U. S. stock markets over the next 12 months? The answer, using data from stock market financial data company MSCI, is C: About 50%. Since 1970, when MSCI first began tracking the numbers, the MSCI US stock market index has beaten the MSCI “ex-U. S.” index (i.e., everywhere else) 51% of the time: 26 out of 51 years.
Reducing carbon emissions is all the vogue among the green policy wonks these days, and whether you believe in the efficacy of those policies or not, one thing is undeniable: they will have an impact on your daily life. Specifically, they will impact the cars you drive – and probably your fuel and electric bills as well.It’s no secret that the Trump Administration has favored the oil and gas industry, and in fact, gasoline prices have declined during the past four years. The incoming Biden Administration is expected to look far more favorably on green policies, particularly the electrification of the automobile fleet. Electric vehicles have been with us for a while, and some models are achieving popularity and driver approval. The next step will be a governmental push, via policy, to make EVs cheaper to build, more affordable to buy, and more practical on the road.In a recent report from Goldman Sachs, the investment giant foresees global sales of electric vehicles hitting 1.8 million units this year, with 8.3 million by 2025 and an impressive 34 million by 2035. The result of this will be a reduction in the conventional car/electric car ratio of 18%.With this in mind, Goldman’s stock analysts are tapping two electric vehicle companies which are likely to succeed in the climate of the next four years – and one to watch from the sidelines. We've used the TipRanks database to get a better sense of what other Wall Street analysts think about the trio. Li Auto (LI)Li Auto is one of the myriad EV production companies that has cropped up in China in recent years. The Chinese domestic car market should not be overlooked – the country has a population near 1.4 billion, with some 800 million in the urban areas, and as a whole, China is rapidly growing wealthier. Li specializes in plug-in hybrids, which combine combustion engines and an electric drive train – and are especially useful in a country with a limited EV charging network. Li first model, the Li ONE, was put on the market in November of last year, and by this past October, the company had sold over 22,000 cars. That month, the sales volume hit 3,700, making the Li ONE China’s best-selling electric vehicle model. This company is a newcomer to the US stock markets, having held its IPO at the end of July this year. Share debuted on the market at $11.50, higher than the initial projected range. Since the IPO, shares in LI have gained 173%. Covering Li Auto for Goldman Sachs, analyst Fei Fang writes, “We believe Li Auto is differentiating itself from the broader Chinese auto-making industry by envisioning and creating compelling EV consumer experiences – and showing a willingness to take on the risk of unconventional technologies and act innovatively… driving transformations that will lead the long-term adoption of EVs in China. We view Li ONE as the first step in a larger innovation plan that will provide significant optionality value for the share price.”To this end, Fang rates LI a Buy along with a $60 price target. At current levels, this implies a 91% one-year upside. (To watch Fang’s track record, click here)Looking at the consensus breakdown, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on LI. 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a ‘Strong Buy.' It should also be noted that its $36.65 average price target suggests 16% upside from the current share price. (See LI stock analysis on TipRanks)Tesla (TSLA)This company needs no introduction; Elon Musk, with his genius for promotion and notoriety, has seen to that over the past few years. He’s been helped along by the company’s successful efforts to address quality control and production bottlenecks, while introducing popular new models. The result: TSLA stock has skyrocketed 667% in 2020.The huge spike in share value has accompanied record-setting profits. Tesla turned profitable in 3Q19, and has remained so despite the impact of corona. The company’s 3Q20 results were nothing short of remarkable. Revenues rose to $8.8 billion, a 39% year-over-year gain and an even bigger 46% sequential gain. EPS rose 105% year-over-year, to hit 76 cents per share. And even better for the car maker: the free cash flow is solid, at $1.4 billion for the quarter.The third quarter results stood on a solid foundation of production and deliveries. The company reported 145,000 vehicles manufactured in the quarter, with nearly 140,000 delivered. Improvements in delivery efficiency have helped the company to cut back on its new vehicle inventory.Goldman analyst Mark Delaney is bullish on Tesla – and on the EV sector’s future, in general. He writes, “We believe that the shift toward battery electric vehicle (EV) adoption is accelerating and will occur faster than our prior view. We believe that battery prices are falling faster than we previously expected which improves the economics of EV ownership, and there has recently been an increase in regulatory proposals from some jurisdictions to limit or ban the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles entirely in 10-20 years.”Backing his bullish stance, Delaney rates TSLA a Buy. His price target, of $780, suggests an upside of 21% in the next 12 months. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here)However, despite the huge gains in recent months, or maybe because of that, Wall Street remains cautious of Tesla. The analyst consensus rating is a Hold, based on 25 reviews, including 10 Buys, 8 Holds, and 7 Sells. The stock’s average price target is $403.24, indicating a possible downside of 37% from current levels. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks)Nio (NIO)Last on our list is Goldman’s neutral call on Nio, another Chinese electric vehicle company. Nio has, in recent months, managed to stand out from China’s crowded domestic EV market, introducing new models and innovative ideas. The company’s current line-up includes three mid-size SUVs powered by lithium-ion batteries, and sports car, a 2-door coupe with water-cooled electric motors. The company has several models, including two sedans, a minivan, and another SUV, lined up for future release.Among the customer-oriented ideas that Nio is working with is ‘Battery as a Service,’ or BaaS. This concept divorces the battery from the vehicle, allowing car owners to purchase a monthly subscription and ‘refuel’ their vehicle by swapping out the battery assembly.Earnings, while still at a net loss, have been improving for the past four quarters, and Q3 revenue came in at $4.53 billion, the best in over a year. Year-to-date, NIO shares have shown tremendous growth -- the stock is up over 1000%.Noting that Nio has strength in its leading position in the market, Goldman's Fei Fang writes of the risks: “While Nio’s brand has been impressively established, we expect competition to heat up in the coming years with large OEMs launching comparable models, such as ID4 and Model Y… If our projected battery price declines / excess capacity does not come through and the industry works with tight manufacturing capacity and hefty EV component prices, it would weigh on Nio’s margin expansion.”Fang gives NIO shares a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating. But the analyst might as well have said “buy” — because he thinks the stock, currently at $45.11, could zoom ahead to $57 within a year, delivering 31% profits to new investors. Overall, Nio’s stock gets a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 7 Buys and 4 Holds. Meanwhile, the $49.01 average price target implies nearly 9% upside. To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks' Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks' equity insights.
I am 63 and have been unemployed since March with unemployment benefits to run out by Dec. 24. Here is my question: Is this a good time to take Social Security to help subsidize my gig work or should I wait until my Full Retirement Age? See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?
CNBC's Jim Cramer discussed why a commercial he saw for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) might warrant a victory lap by young investors. What Happened: Norwegian has confirmed it won't set sail in the U.S. in the first few months of 2021, but that isn't stopping the company from advertising its cruises during NFL games.The Norwegian commercials feature people without masks having a "fabulous time" and enjoying themselves, Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."This suggests that there is still demand for cruises and proves "the Robinhood people were right," he said. Younger and millennial investors were known for scooping up cruise stocks during the earlier days of the pandemic.This move was considered foolish by some experts, who believed at the time the travel and leisure industry would take years to recover, if at all. "This younger generation says, wait a second -- people are going to cruise again, they are going to get a vaccine," Cramer said.By contrast, analysts and media pundits were "negative" on the sector, the CNBC host said. Why It's Important: Norwegian's stock by default should have fallen, as the company was active in listing new shares to raise capital, Cramer said. While the younger generation of investors may not understand this dynamic, he said they were optimistic cruise operators would figure out a way to survive the pandemic.What's Next: Norwegian has announced a new initiative to keep its guests safe. The company will install air purification and disinfection systems across all of its 28-ship fleet."They are going to figure it out," Cramer said.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Analyst Predicts How Disney May Respond To Time Warner's Direct-To-Streaming 2021 Movie Schedule * Chick-fil-A Takes Legal Action Against Chicken Producers, Alleges Price Fixing(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) story is evolving and the company's stock could shoot up to $2,500 in three years, according to Loup Ventures co-founder Gene Munster.What Happened: Munster talking to CNBC's "Squawk Box" program on Monday said that the Elon Musk-led company was on an evolutionary course."Elon has recently said that 30% to 40% of the value of the car could be in insurance," Munster explained. "What that means is that they can start offering their own insurance and improve margins. That's high-margin revenue."In terms of potential challengers, Munster sees only Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) potentially matching Tesla if the iPhone maker were to get into the same segment.Related Link: Apple Seeks Patent For Windshield Crack Detection Tech"As a Tesla investor, that would be the one announcement that would cause me to step back and rethink things," Munster said on a possible foray by Apple into autos.Why It Matters: Should Tesla stock touch $2,500 in the coming three years, it would value the company over $2 trillion, taking into account 931.8 million shares outstanding. The Palo Alto-based automaker's existing market cap is worth $598 billion. Apple's market capitalization is over $2.1 trillion, as of Monday's closing.Munster does not think legacy automakers such as Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) or General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) pose a formidable challenge to Tesla as "really there's no substance competition."Musk has suggested that Tesla is open to buying a traditional automaker but Munster thinks that is unlikely to happen, partly because of vertical integration.In terms of where Tesla is headed, Munster gave an example, which he said could make him lose his credibility -- "I believe this is actually on Tesla's roadmap is a flying taxi.""I would not invest in Tesla based on that, but the concept that this company is going to continue to evolve and be a tech leader in the next decade, I'm on board with that," said the analyst.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7.1% higher at $641.76 on Monday and gained 1.17% in the after-hours sessionClick here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral Nov 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla, Wirecard — A Long-Short Bet Has Helped 'Tiger Cub' Post 52% Gains This Year * Aptera's 'Never Charge' 1,000-Mile EV Seems To Feature Tesla Supercharger Compatibility: Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Sometimes, the experts will tell us what we already know. Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has built a legendary reputation in financial circles, for taking his firm from a home business in his two-bedroom apartment to the international hedge fund giant, employing over 1,500 people and managing more than $138 billion in total assets. But when questioned on how he did it, or how today’s investors can survive the ongoing pandemic crisis, his advice can sound downright ordinary.Dalio’s advice for investing during the pandemic can be summed up easily enough. First, he says to diversify the portfolio. Diversification means spreading out the risk, which in turn will reduce your losses should one – or even several – investments turn south. Second, Dalio tells us not to bother trying to ‘time the market.’ Even the pros don’t usually get this right, and Dalio says that simply buying into a stock you like, and holding it long term, is a better strategy then trying to buy in at the right time. The stock market is a risky place to put your money, and Dalio understands that. His tactics for mitigating that risk are age-old – and have arguably brought him great success. Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Bridgewater's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks Dalio's fund picked up during Q3 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Baxter International (BAX)We will start with Baxter International, a healthcare company based outside of Chicago. Baxter produces medical devices and other products for the treatment of acute and chronic conditions, particularly blood, immune, and kidney diseases. The company markets mainly to healthcare professionals and institutions, rather than the open market, and boasts over $11 billion in annual revenue.The company’s revenues through 2020 have been stable, and in-line with historical values. Baxter ended 2019 with a $3 billion quarter; that slipped to $2.72 billion 1Q20, but had risen steadily to $2.97 billion by 3Q20. The company pays out a modest dividend for investors, which at 24.5 cents per common share gives a yield of 1.3%.Dalio’s position in Baxter is a new one for him. His firm bought up 124,701 shares of the stock, a holding that is worth $9.73 million at current prices.5-star analyst Danielle Antalffy, of SVB Leerink, writes of Baxter, “[We] see BAX's underlying fundamentals -- accelerating sales growth, meaningful margin expansion -- as unchanged. One of the most meaningful datapoints in this quarter was 6% peritoneal dialysis patient growth… well ahead of the mid-single-digit long-term growth outlook for the Renal business that the Street is modeling. As the COVID pressures begin to lift, visibility into the long-term growth drivers should improve, and we would expect the shares to move meaningfully higher.”In line with her bullish comments, Antalffy rates BAX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $105 price target implies a 34% one-year upside potential. (To watch Antalffy’s track record, click here)Overall, the analyst consensus rating on Baxter is a Strong Buy, based on 12 reviews that include 11 Buys against just a single Hold. The stock is selling for $78, and its $95 average price target suggest it has room for ~22% upside growth in 2021. (See BAX stock analysis on TipRanks)CVS Health Corporation (CVS)The next stock is another healthcare company, but where Baxter, above, markets to the professional side of that sector, CVS aims squarely at the consumer healthcare market. This company is best known as the CVS pharmacy chain, and is a staple of the retail scene. CVS stores offer a range of home healthcare and hygiene products, along with basic groceries, pharmacy services, and some more specialized prescription medical equipment. The company has brought in more than $130 billion in annual revenues for the past three years.CVS’ revenues showed a slight dip this year, during Q2, when economic conditions deteriorated, but quickly rebounded. The sequence of quarterly earnings in 2020, $66.7 billion, $65.3 billion, and $67.1 billion, show a steady sales base, to be expected from a retailer dealing in products mainly deemed essential during the shutdown policies. Q3 EPS came in at $1.66, well ahead of consensus expectations of $1.33.The dividend here is 50 cents per share, and has been held steady at that level for over three years now. The payment annualizes to $2, and gives a yield of 2.7%.Dalio’s Bridgewater bought 320,039 shares of CVS stock last quarter, expanding a test position that the firm already held. The buy boosted the total holding dramatically, to 333,804 shares, which are now worth $24.87 million.Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill notes that CVS looks set for a ‘peaceful transition of power’ when the current CEO, Larry Merlo, steps down next year. "While we believe Ms. Lynch will likely consider executing upon CVS’ vertically integrated care delivery strategy, we do expect her to take a fresh look at the business and have little fear of exploring new directions. We believe Mr. Merlo’s legacy will be having the courage to try to reshape and better utilize the struggling retail pharmacy with the Aetna deal," Hill noted."CVS is in the early innings on delivering against its vision of a vertically integrated healthcare services company with outsized consumer engagement," the analyst concluded.To this end, Hill rates CVS shares as a Buy, and gives them a $101 price target, indicating his confidence in 35% growth potential over the next months. (To watch Hill’s track record, click here)Overall, CVS has 7 recent Buy reviews and 2 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The average price target is $83.29, suggesting an 11% upside from the current share price of $74.50. (See CVS stock analysis on TipRanks)Darling Ingredients (DAR)With the last stock, we move from healthcare to the food industry. Darling Ingredients recycles the waste products of the restaurant industry and the animal-processing industry – namely, oils, fats, and grease – and manufactures usable meat and bone meals, yellow grease, and tallow. The company’s products are used in pet foods, animal feeds, bioenergy, and fertilizers. Darling has delivered strong performance through 2020. The company’s quarterly earnings have held between $848 million and $852 million during the corona crisis, while earnings have been shown year-over-year gains in each quarter. The Q3 results included 61 cents EPS on $850 million in top line revenues. DAR stock has been rising steadily since last winter’s market crash, and is up ~77% year-to-date.This is another new holding for Dalio and Bridgewater. During Q3, the fund pulled the trigger on 69,392 shares, which are now worth $3.46 million. Covering the stock for Wolfe Research, 5-star analyst Sam Margolin is impressed by Darling’s combination of cutting-edge renewable fuels and mature feed segments. “We rate DAR Outperform because of its rapid growth in the Renewable Diesel segment (Diamond Green Diesel JV), supported by its feedstock/manufacturing advantage sourced largely from the base business… DAR’s other segments are Food and Feed ingredients, which are relatively mature compared to Fuels. While we do not expect material growth in Food and Feed, we note that margins in the segments have been remarkably steady over recent years…”These comments support Margolin’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $67 price target implies 34% upside growth next year. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that DAR is a Strong Buy. To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks' Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks' equity insights.
Among those indices, the best-performing industry was information technology -- as tech companies have led the recovery from March's lows and stormed to new highs over the ensuing nine months. For retailers looking to capitalize on the end-of-year shopping frenzy, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. In 2020, online retailers stand to benefit considerably more than their brick-and-mortar rivals, who find themselves squeezed between expanding lockdown orders and a consumer population that's hesitant to leave home for too long.
(Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group created the price-cutting fervor that became an Olympic sport in money management. Now it’s feeling the toll of that competition.The fund giant amassed $6.3 trillion on founder Jack Bogle’s once-contrarian idea that it could thrive by focusing on cutting costs for investors. That ethos, which helped Vanguard earn the trust of small savers and big institutions alike, has been showing its limits in a turbulent year.Net flows to Vanguard’s funds slowed in 2020 as rivals continue to roll out similar products and amid the rise of so-called robo advisers and almost-free trading. The vast majority of its growth came from exchange-traded funds, though they offer even thinner fees than the index mutual funds that long propelled its success. The company staged an abrupt retreat in recent months from some of its boldest plans for global expansion.It all shows that even the world’s second-largest asset manager isn’t impervious to the combined pressures of industry competition and the discombobulating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the financial world. As Vanguard charts a course through the storm, it’s ditched business lines, closed overseas offices and seen senior executives depart. Now the firm is swiveling to focus more squarely on what it knows best: catering to individual investors.“Their roots are in retail -- that higher-touch institutional service model isn’t necessarily their strength,” said Kyle Sanders, an asset management analyst at Edward Jones. “They were just never reaching that level of success.”It’s no help that competition in retail investing is fiercer than ever, with customers expecting virtually-free experiences at a range of firms -- whether it’s getting automated advice online or making no-fee trades through Charles Schwab Corp. or the financial-technology phenomenon Robinhood Markets Inc.This year, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded from a blistering selloff to soar past 30,000 for the first time, funds run by Vanguard in the U.S. drew about $159.1 billion in total net flows through October, coming in 19% below the approximately $197 billion it collected by the same point last year. That’s the money manager’s lowest level of net flows for the first 10 months of a year since 2013.Vanguard’s storied mutual funds took in just $10.4 billion over the same 10-month period. Its ETFs brought in a net $148.7 billion, with around 20% of that coming from conversions of shares from its mutual funds to its ETFs, according to company data.The squeeze on inflows isn’t just affecting Vanguard. Its main rival, publicly traded BlackRock Inc., saw total net flows through the first three quarters of the year dip 12% from the year-earlier period to $264 billion.Unlike such rivals, Vanguard has an unusual structure in which it’s owned by its funds and therefore the investors in them. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based firm’s main mission is to give customers “the best chance for investment success,” said company spokesman Freddy Martino.Amid heightened competition among low-cost money managers, Vanguard has made a series of moves this year rolling back its global ambitions. It withdrew from Hong Kong and Japan, and returned $21 billion in managed assets to government clients in China. It shuttered most of its Australia institutional business.Another blow came last week, when Vanguard lost its mandate to run at least $590 million in Taiwan government pension and insurance assets. The sum was redeemed in part because of the firm’s “unusual moves” in Asia, according to a Bureau of Labor Funds update.“Vanguard’s vision for our international businesses is to improve investment outcomes for individual investors, either by serving them directly or through financial intermediaries,” Martino said in a statement. “We are focused on countries globally where our business model resonates.”Institutional funds were at one point a pillar of Vanguard’s growth strategy in Asia. Back when William McNabb was chief executive officer, he made a point to travel to Asia at least once a year. After taking the helm in 2018, Tim Buckley opted out of his predecessor’s annual trips, according to a former employee in the region. They likely became impossible anyway with the pandemic.That person and two former colleagues, speaking on the condition they not be identified, said the company found it increasingly difficult to commit the necessary resources to catering to the region’s institutional clients, who often require customization and individualized attention. In recent years the firm turned away some mandates from institutional customers because the fees generated were too low to justify the work, one of the people said. It still maintains a presence in defined contribution plans, a type of retirement plan, as well as in endowments and foundations.Vanguard made several leadership changes this year. In July it named John James, formerly the head of Vanguard’s human resources division, to oversee institutions, preceding its pullback in Asia. Last week it appointed Chris McIsaac to lead its international business, succeeding a more-than three-decade company veteran, Jim Norris.To its competitors -- and especially smaller firms that have suffered outflows this year -- Vanguard maintains an enviable position in money management. Its ETF inflows are a major bright spot: Vanguard trounced BlackRock in the first three quarters of the year as it continues to gain market share.As it adjusts, Vanguard is doubling down on managing money for individual investors, setting up a potential price war for investment advice. It’s promoting a robo-adviser that selects portfolios made up of Vanguard ETFs. For those with about $50,000 or more to invest, Vanguard pushes a reduced-cost advisory service with access to a human via phone, email or video conference. Since setting up a joint venture with China’s Ant Group Co. last December, the duo unveiled a robo adviser aimed at customers with at least 800 yuan ($122) to invest, which recommends portfolios built from 6,000 mutual funds.In a sense, the company is doubling down on the no-frills ethos that has worked so well for decades to weather the landscape it helped inspire.“The Vanguard effect is hitting Vanguard,” said Eric Balchunas, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s like a boomerang in a way.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
