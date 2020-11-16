Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come
* This weekend's Barron's cover offers a low-risk strategy for investors optimistic about an ecomomic recovery. * Other featured articles discuss what a COVID-19 vaccine would mean for the stock market and how it could shake up the pharmaceutical industry. * Also, the prospects for semiconductor stocks, a leading retailer, a financial services giant and more."A Low-Risk Strategy for Those Optimistic About a Recovery" by Daren Fonda suggests that small companies typically outperform over the long term, even more so at the beginning of an economic rebound. With a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, Barron's believes Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is among the small cap stocks worth a look.Max A. Cherney's "Intel Can Shine Again" looks at how repeated manufacturing delays have dented the reputation of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). In addition, Apple now has ditched Intel's products. Discover why Barron's thinks the stock is down but not out.In "A Covid Vaccine Is Coming. Here's What It Means for the Stock Market," Andrew Bary makes the case that after years of disappointment, a rotation into value-oriented investments from growth could gain traction. See why the likes of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) could be poised to climb as well.Semiconductor demand is surging, even as mergers reshape the industry. So says "5 Semiconductor Stocks With Stellar Prospects" by Leslie P. Norton. Find out how to play the next growth spurt and whether NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) are among the bargains now.In Bill Alpert's "Covid Vaccine Could Be a Drug Industry Game Changer," see how promising vaccine news lifted hopes that mRNA technology would be validated and speed other products to market. Find out what could this mean for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and others."Target Is Booming During the Pandemic. Why the Stock Still Looks Undervalued" by Teresa Rivas discusses why, even though Target Corporation (NASDAQ: TGT) is classified as a big-box retailer, these days it looks more like a department store than any department store. Plus, what to expect from this week's earnings report.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And MoreCheck out how Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), the biggest pure play bet on memory chips, also could be a play on multiple hot themes, including 5G, electric vehicles, data center growth and even the end of the pandemic. This, according to Eric J. Savitz's "It's Time to Put Aside the Bad Memories of Micron's Stock."In "Pandemic or Not, Visa Remains a Growth Stock Stalking Its Biggest Rival, Cash," Jack Hough focuses on how, despite reduced spending during the pandemic, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has seen greater adoption as consumers eschew cash. That should pay dividends after the crisis is over, according to this article.Reshma Kapadia's "Alibaba Joins the Ranks of Internet Giants Scorched by Regulators" says China has joined the United States and Europe in scrutinizing the big internet platforms whose shares have soared amid the pandemic. It talks about the case of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and the blow that befell its fintech affiliate, Ant Group.Also in this week's Barron's: * What is next for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau * Why the U.S. election bodes well for tech * Why to expect more ESG activism and SPACs in 2021 * Whether investors can predict special dividends * How to play the value stock boomlet while it lasts * Whether the stock market needs tech to hit new records * ETFs poised to benefit from a retail rebound * What the end of Moore's law means for investors and the economy * Why the $9 billion U.S. Postal Service loss matters * What to expect from the coming retail earnings reportsAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Kraft, IBM, Vertex And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
(Bloomberg) -- Two years after the stunning arrest of Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct, discussions are underway inside Nissan Motor Co. that could fundamentally reshape the world’s biggest car alliance and unwind a key part of its former chairman’s legacy.The automaker is exploring ways to sell some or all of its 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said. Concern is mounting within Nissan that it will take longer for the company to recover from the pandemic-induced crisis, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions aren’t public. A sale may be the first step in a broader review of the three-way alliance that also includes Renault SA, they said.Nissan shares jumped 5.4% to their highest since June, leaving the stock down 26% this year. Mitsubishi Motors shares dipped but recovered to close 2.5% higher in Tokyo. Renault shares rose as much as 4.3% in Paris.“There are no plans to change the capital structure with Mitsubishi,” Nissan said in a statement. Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement there were no discussions to review their capital relationship and that the automaker “will continue to collaborate within the alliance.” A representative for Renault declined to comment.When Ghosn rescued Mitsubishi Motors in 2016 with a $2.3 billion investment and invitation into the alliance, it didn’t take long for him to boast about the “new force in the global auto industry.” He had even bigger plans — to create a holding company for a carmaking empire capable of dethroning Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG as the world’s biggest producer of automobiles.All that changed on Nov. 19, 2018, when Ghosn and former Nissan director Greg Kelly were arrested in Tokyo and accused of underreporting the former chairman’s compensation. Both have denied wrongdoing. Additional charges were filed later accusing Ghosn of using company assets improperly, which he has denied.Chaos gripped the alliance. Ghosn loyalists were ousted while Nissan and Renault executives jockeyed for control to fill the power vacuum. There was deep resentment at the French automaker, which was kept out of the loop as Nissan insiders spent months working with Japanese prosecutors to orchestrate the powerful chairman’s ouster.Ghosn was released, re-arrested and freed on bail again in 2019. He escaped trial by making a daring undercover escape in December of that year on a private jet and made his way Lebanon. The one-two punch of a drop in global auto demand and the pandemic has wiped more than $44 billion from the combined market value of the three alliance partners.“The best thing is to end the alliance,” said Tokyo Tokai Research analyst Seiji Sugiura, a frequent critic of the partnership who has written extensively about the companies in Japanese periodicals. “They should either become one, or split.”One unsettled variable for Nissan is finding a buyer, according to the people familiar with its deliberations. The automaker could sell to one of the group’s companies such as Mitsubishi Corp., which already holds 20% of Mitsubishi Motors. Finding another purchaser or turning to the open market also are options. Nothing has been decided, the people said.A sale would only bring in a relatively modest sum of cash. The holding was worth about $950 million at the close of trading last week, less than half what Nissan paid four years ago.Mitsubishi Motors has forecast a $1.3 billion operating loss for the fiscal year ending in March and was forced earlier this year to shut down production of the Pajero SUV and other larger vehicle lines, leaving it to focus on smaller cars and markets in Southeast Asia.Nissan’s results, released last week, suggest restructuring efforts are gaining some traction, although the the automaker is still projecting a $3.2 billion operating loss for the fiscal year. It has been on a debt-issuing spree, raising a total of almost 900 billion yen in funding.While a share sale would fundamentally reshape Nissan’s capital ties with one of its key partners, the three automakers will probably make the case that the alliance remains intact operationally, the people said. They will emphasize the partnership can work without the shareholding and that the sale may also free them to collaborate with other partners, one of the people said.“A question that has come up in recent investor calls is can the alliance continue to work together without the cross-shareholding, and we do not see why not,” Tom Narayan, an RBC Capital Markets analyst with the equivalent of a hold rating on Renault, wrote Monday. “We view today’s news as a positive for RNO shares as it highlights the trapped value at the company’s Nissan stake and points out the possibility of continuing the alliance without cross-shareholding.”Rescue MissionThe alliance began two decades ago when Renault swooped in to save Nissan with a cash injection, saving the bigger automaker from bankruptcy. The French automaker sent in Ghosn, who turned around Nissan and eventually took over leadership of both companies. While they benefited from being able to pool their purchasing power, that wasn’t matched by meaningful joint product development.By the time Ghosn was arrested, there was deep resentment with Nissan that it had little sway over the partnership, even though it was sending billions of dollars in dividends annually to Renault, which exercised more control over the bigger Japanese company through its 43% stake. Nissan owns 15% of Renault and has no voting rights.To move past the turmoil since Ghosn’s arrest, the alliance unveiled a new operating structure in May, vowing deeper cooperation. The proportion of autos manufactured on common platforms will double to around 80% by 2024, executives promised. The new strategy dubbed “leader-follower” is designed to force teams to work together by designating one company to head up specific technologies or regions and ultimately take responsibility for success or failure.“Mitsubishi Motors is working on their ‘Small but Beautiful’ business transformation plan which they announced in July,” Nissan said in its statement. “It is essential for each alliance partner to focus on its core competences and maximize the use of each other’s asset to accomplish its midterm plan.”The plan would make the alliance so tightly intertwined that “no step backward” would be possible, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard has said. The 67-year-old Frenchman also is chairman of the alliance operating board that oversees the union of carmakers whose still relatively new chief executives haven’t had much time or opportunity to work together.Makoto Uchida took the top job at Nissan less than a year ago, while Luca de Meo started in July as Renault’s second CEO since Ghosn’s arrest. Osamu Masuko, the Mitsubishi Motors chairman who forged the deal with Ghosn and was the automaker’s main link to Nissan, died in August.Bigger ForcesIt remains to be seen whether the leader-follower plan — which is focused on costs — will deliver the meaningful innovations necessary to deal with the larger forces sweeping through the global auto industry. Regulators are stepping up pressure to embrace electric vehicles, while autonomous driving technology has the potential to reshape the concept of auto ownership.Electric vehicles are a prime example of an area in which the alliance has missed opportunities. Although Renault and Nissan were ahead of many rivals when they rolled out their respective EV models, the Zoe and the Leaf, they are still based on different platforms years after their debut. The alliance partners’ next-generation EVs will share a jointly developed base.“The alliance is clearly unfulfilled potential,” said Societe Generale analyst Stephen Reitman.The companies have thrown out Ghosn’s method of measuring the alliance’s success through synergies, a metric that was targeted to reach more than 10 billion euros in 2022 but based on numbers Senard has said he never understood. Renault and Nissan also have pledged to turn the page on Ghosn’s unrelenting pursuit of growth and sales volumes.Yet in the midst of the pandemic, Renault’s de Meo also has warned that Renault and Nissan need to fix their own internal problems to make sure the house doesn’t go up in flames.“Each company is now in trouble,” Ghosn said in an August interview. “I don’t think they know where they are going. There’s no more vision. In my opinion, the best people have left, or will leave.”Renault’s record first-half loss and exposure to a weakening European market complicates its turnaround efforts. While de Meo has held up rival PSA Group’s near-death experience as proof that recovery is possible, Covid-19 is rendering pre-pandemic problems such as factory overcapacity even more difficult to address.Taken together with other developments — including the French automaker’s merger flirtation with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV last year — it’s clear Ghosn’s ouster left the alliance on shakier ground. Each automaker has turned inward, leading some to question whether the partnership can survive.“For good or for worse, Ghosn was holding it together,” said Tatsuo Yoshida, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.(Updates with Renault shares in third paragraph and analyst comment in 15th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
Calpers loaded up on more Nikola and NIO shares in the third quarter, and doubled its investment in videoconferencing stock Zoom. It also edged up a position in Tesla.
Lower-valued American cannabis stocks are set to outperform their Canadian rivals as U.S. legal pot sales outpace those north of the border.
The stock market is at highs, but which sectors will lead? Google is in a rare stock in buy zone now. JD.com earnings and Moderna coronavirus vaccine news loom.
The largest retail REIT and mall owner in the U.S. is giving lenders on several of its shopping centers an early Christmas present: the keys back.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says he "most likely" has COVID-19.What Happened: Musk on Saturday tweeted that he has cold-like symptoms, leading him to believe it probably is COVID-19. He described it as a "moderate case."> Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020Criticism of Testing: This follows his calling out tests as "bogus" after testing positive in two tests and negative in two others. He said Friday that the rapid antigen tests came from Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX). Benzinga's Take: Musk has weathered stressful challenges before, many of them arguably more daunting than this. As a high-flying executive with access to top-notch health care, he'll almost certainly be back to work in top form very quickly.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * V-Shaped Recovery Looking More Likely As Corporate Profits Show Resilience(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
As the United States election draws to a close, Goldman Sachs has picked a group of 25 energy stocks to buy or sell in the coming weeks
Chip maker (NVDA) is set to return to its videogame roots when it reports earnings on Wednesday, as its graphics card sales are expected to power fiscal third-quarter sales. Overall graphics cards sold well in September, leading to Cascend Securities analyst Eric Ross to conclude that sales reflected what they typically do around the holidays. Cards continued to sell well through October, which is a net positive for Nvidia, Ross wrote in a Thursday note to clients.
Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?
Costco is now selling a 12-month membership to private aviation service Wheels Up for $17,499.99. The price includes a $3,500 Costco Shop Card.
The Chinese search engine giant reports Q3 2020 earnings after Monday’s U.S. closing bell.
Biotech stocks advanced in the week ended Nov. 13 amid a vaccine news flow-induced rally that also lifted the broader market.The week started with positive tidings from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX), which reported positive interim Phase 3 data for their jointly developed mRNA vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus.An update from rival vaccine developer Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) on reaching the mandated number of cases for its first interim analysis also generated optimism.Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) rallied over 300% during the week, with the upside primarily due to a positive mid-stage readout for its investigational drug in a stomach cancer study.Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN), meanwhile, came under pressure after the FDA rejected its ADHD drug.Earnings news flow continued, but the week was silent on the IPO front. Multiple conferences got underway during the week, giving biopharma companies a chance to show new data on products they're investigating.Here are the key catalysts for the week from Nov. 13.Conferences * American Academy of Ophthalmology, or AAO, 2020 Virtual meeting: Nov. 13-15 * American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, or AASLD, The Liver Meeting, Digital Experience: Nov. 13-16 * Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, Idea Forum, 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day: Nov. 16 * Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference: Nov. 16-18 * Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Nov. 17-19 * Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference: Nov. 18-19 * Connective Tissue Oncology Society, or CTOS, Virtual Annual Meeting: Nov. 18-21 * SVB Leerink Oncology Day: Nov. 19 * 2020 Society for Neuro-Oncology, or SNO, Virtual Meeting: Nov. 19-21PDUFA Dates The FDA is set to rule on Alkermes Plc's (NASDAQ: ALKS) NDA for ALKS 3831 in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. (Sunday)Also on Sunday, the fate of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp's (NASDAQ: ADMP) Zimhi, an investigational treatment for opioid overdose, is to be decided by the FDA.Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) awaits the FDA's nod for its ANDA for dimethyl fumarate, a generic version of one made by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) to treat a relapsing form of multiple sclerosis. (Monday)The FDA has set a PDUFA date of Nov. 16 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) BLA for liso-cel as a treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies. (Monday)Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) awaits a decisive moment with the FDA on Nov. 20 with respect to its NDA for Lonfarnib in progeria and progeroid laminopathies. (Friday)Clinical Readout/Data Presentations AAO Meeting Presentations Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX): updated interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate OpRegen in dry age-related macular degeneration. (Sunday); the company has also scheduled a call with key opinion leaders Tuesday, 4 pm ET, to discuss the data.AASLD Presentations Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ALBO): new data from a Phase 3 study of odevixibat in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (Sunday)Inventiva ADR Representing Ord Shs (NASDAQ: IVA): new data from the NATIVE Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for NASH, focusing on the efficacy of lanifibranor in type-2 diabetic patients and its positive effect on key plasma biomarkers (Sunday)Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO): additional data analysis from the Phase 2a BALANCED study of efruxifermin in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (Sunday)Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA): Updated Phase 1 data for RG6346 in HBV infection (Monday)CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY): a late-breaking presentation highlighting results from the ENHANCE Phase 3 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (Monday)Related Link: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit From Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine That Requires Cold Chain Storage SNO Meeting Presentations VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV): data from Part B of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901, its cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, in recurrent glioblastoma (Thursday)Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA): update on Phase 2 studies of VAL-083 in MGMT-unmethylated Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (Thursday)Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV): new interim data from the ongoing NIH-sponsored ReSPECT Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its lead investigational asset, Rhenium NanoLiposome in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (Thursday)CTOS Presentations Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI): data from the Phase 3 portion of the SEAL study of Xpovio in advanced dedifferentiated liposarcomaCogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT): final clinical data from its Phase 1/2 study of PLX9486 in gastrointestinal stromal tumorsStandalone Data Readouts Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) will announce at its Virtual R&D Day scheduled for Tuesday additional details on its new Hunter syndrome program, while also sharing new data on its three clinical programs, including initial clinical data from its Gaucher disease program.Pfizer and BioNTech expect safety data milestone to be achieved in the third week of November and plan for emergency use authorization shortly after.Moderna could release interim Phase 3 readout for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, given it has said it has reached the mandated number of cases for analysis.Earnings Monday Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) (before the market open) Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) (before the market open) Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) (before the market open)Tuesday Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) (before the market open) PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM)Wednesday Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) (after the close)Thursday Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) (after the close)Friday Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: BNR) (before the market open)IPOs San Diego, California-based Maravai Lifsciences Holding, Inc. is planning to sell in an initial public offering 50 million shares of its common stock at a price range of $24-$27. The company, which provides critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases, said its shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MRVI.Sotera Health Company,, a sterilization, lab testing and advisory services company, has filed a prospectus with the SEC to offer 46.6 million shares of its common stock, which are to be priced between $20 and $23. The Broadview Heights, Ohio-based company has applied for listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SHC.IPO Quiet Period Expiry Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX)See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Moderna Achieves COVID-19 Case Number For First Interim Readout: What's Next? * What Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Data Means For Moderna(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
