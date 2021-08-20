U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.47
    +24.67 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,082.75
    +188.63 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,649.84
    +108.05 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,154.04
    +21.62 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.11
    -0.58 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2520
    +0.0100 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    +0.0390 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,546.74
    +2,771.64 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.83
    +35.44 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Ambulance Services Market| Evolving Opportunities with Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. and Air Methods Corp. | Technavio

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ambulance services market is poised to grow by $ 7.77 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request a free sample!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ambulance Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ambulance Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key vendors are primarily focusing on the implementation of the lightweight fleet, advanced medical technologies onboard, and robust systems. Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corp., and America Ambulance Services Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Ambulance Services Market Analysis Report by Type (Emergency and Non-emergency) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ambulance-services-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents. In addition, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the Ambulance Services Market, however, the high cost and operational constraints of air ambulances will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Major Five Ambulance Services Companies:

  • Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.

  • Air Methods Corp.

  • Babcock International Group PLC

  • BVG India Limited

  • Falck AS

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ambulance Services Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

  • Emergency - size and forecast

  • Non-emergency - size and forecast

Ambulance Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

  • North America - size and forecast

  • Europe - size and forecast

  • APAC - size and forecast

  • South America - size and forecast

  • MEA - size and forecast

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more - Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

Floor Pad Market Report -The floor pad market has the potential to grow by USD 71.33 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.80%. Get a Free Sample report now!

Factoring Market Report -The factoring market has the potential to grow by USD 1457.01 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.48%. Get a Free sample report now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambulance-services-market-evolving-opportunities-with-acadian-ambulance-service-inc-and-air-methods-corp--technavio-301359289.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • 3 Major Takeaways From Wish's Latest Earnings

    Wish had a challenging quarter and management is gearing up its effort to turn around the situation.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy? Software Maker Sets Path To $10 Billion In Revenue By 2028

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has pulled back. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Will Intel Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has not shown any signs in recent years that it is on its way to a $1 trillion market capitalization. CEO Pat Gelsinger has instituted changes that could address technical challenges and spawn new lines of business. Interestingly, a $1 trillion market cap for Intel within nine years is not as far-fetched as one might assume.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Footlocker beats earnings estimates, Deere crops up new guidance, Applied Materials tops estimates amid chip shortage

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Footlocker dashes past estimates as the company posted earnings that caused the stock to surge, John Deere offering new guidance after strong demand doubled its quarterly profits, and Applied Material reporting an earnings beat despite concerns over a chip shortage.