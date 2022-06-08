U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Ambulance Services Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 70 billion by 2031: TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Advancements in basic life support transport technologies underpins enormous revenue prospects for companies in the ambulance services market; Demand for advanced life support ambulance services rising, supported by government initiatives

  • Favourable reimbursement policies spurred adoption of ambulance services notably in North America; need for EMS in older patients expanding horizon for profitable avenues

ALBANY, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Various companies in the ambulance services market are aiming at constantly advancing technologies notably in air ambulance services to meet wide-ranging provision of care to patients in emergency medical services. Rise in demand for emergency ambulance services for urgent and life-threatening health conditions has shaped the revenue prospects for players in the market. The global market for ambulance services is forecast to surpass US$ 70 Bn by 2031.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Recent developments in the ambulance services have underscored the trend of massive demand for services in basic life support (BLS). The opportunities in the segment are projected to expand at moderate pace in the near future, as a TMR study found analysing the growth dynamics of the ambulance services market. Emerging economies are witnessing growing need for expanding the scope of advanced life support (ALS) systems for patients in rural areas. The trend will likely influence future market demand for ambulance services considerably in the near future.

The global market for ambulance services has witnessed new revenue streams from the changing nature of demand from elderly population. Healthcare providers are geared toward addressing these needs in older patients especially the cohorts that need ALS transport. These have more comorbidities than young adults. Hence, rapidly aging populations in several developing and developed nations is spurring the use of products in the ambulance services market for meeting out-of-hospital medical emergencies.

Request Brochure of Ambulance Services Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2347

Key Findings of Ambulance Services Market Study

  • Wide Range of Demand for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Propel Revenue Growth: Changing nature of and rise in demand for emergency medical care have steered the prospects of the ambulance services market. In this regard, the analysts of TMR observed that air and boat ambulance services have created lucrative avenues for companies in the ambulance services market. Healthcare providers are leaning on expanding the scope of EMS by equipping the systems with advanced technologies and paramedics.

  • Widespread Demand for Basic Life Support Services Underpins Abundant Opportunities: Basic life support (BLS) services have witnessed massive demand in recent years. Number of hospital visits from sub-acute care facilities and demand for BLS services among psychiatric patients have increased considerably in various countries. The trend is likely to reinforce the revenue potential in ambulance services market from the BLS segment.

  • Companies to Reap Revenue Gains from Need for Fully Equipped Ambulance: Need for fully equipping ambulances to meet the complex needs of patients is generating incredible avenues. High equipped patients have gathered traction among high acuity patients, thus spurring profitable opportunities in the ambulance services market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Ambulance Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2347

Ambulance Services Market: Key Drivers

  • Favorable reimbursement policies have played a pivotal role in expanding the outlook of the ambulance services market. Growing initiatives by governments in some developed countries on funding EMS have shaped the evolution trajectories.

  • Need for reducing the response times to critical intervention especially in case of geriatric population is a key underpinning for expanding the scope of offering by companies in the ambulance services market

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Ambulance Services Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2347

Ambulance Services Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America held a major share of the global ambulance services market in 2021. Rise in demand for advanced services especially in geriatric population and favorable reimbursement frameworks have propelled the revenue growth of the regional market. Rising adoption of EMS in chronic and acute diseases has spurred enormous profitable avenues in the North America ambulance services market.

  • In 2021, Asia Pacific was fastest growing market for ambulance services globally. The region is anticipated to contribute sizable revenues to market players in the coming years. Presence of a vast target population especially in the emerging economies will fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific ambulance services market.

Ambulance Services Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the market are Aeromedevac Air Ambulance, Air Methods, American Ambulance Service, Inc., BVG India Limited, and Babcock International Group plc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2347

Ambulance Services Market: Segmentation

  • Mode of Transport

  • Type of Equipment

  • Service

Regions

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Mobile Hospitals Market: The global mobile hospitals market owes a surge in demand to rapid advancements in technology and development in products & services in the healthcare sector. The concept of movable hospitals has gained importance during calamities and wars.

Telemedicine Market: Rise in the demand for radiological services due to increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions such as orthopedic injuries and congestive heart failures is a major driving factor for the services in the global telemedicine market.

mHealth Services Market: Leading companies are introducing technological advancements related to mHealth solutions, which are projected to fuel the growth of the global mHealth services market post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home Diagnostics Market: Health data that can be gathered via home testing includes blood pressure, pulmonary testing, dermatological diagnosis, and neurological testing. With easy access to healthcare at doorsteps, the global home diagnostics market is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Healthcare Biometrics Market: Technological advancements in medical devices, lucrative presence of manufacturers, and digitalization help product manufacturers to stay ahead of the competition in the healthcare biometrics market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200,
Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn 
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambulance-services-market-to-exceed-valuation-of-us-70-billion-by-2031-tmr-study-301563248.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

