Ambulance Services Market is Projected to Reach US$ 84.07 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·5 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

The Ambulance Services Market is expected to reach US$ 84.07 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.79% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Detroit, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Ambulance Services Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1321/ambulance-services-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Ambulance Services Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • The demand for ambulance services has increased due to the increasing number of road accidents in developing regions.

  • Increase in the number of people suffering from various chronic diseases and rise in the geriatric population.

  • The rise in medical tourism and the availability of reimbursement policies.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Ambulance Services Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Mode of Transportation Type (Air Ambulance, Ground Ambulance, and Water Ambulance),

  • By Services Type (Emergency Medical Services, Non-emergency Medical Services),

  • By Payer Type (Public, Private, and Out-of-pocket),

  • By End-Use Industry Type (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Healthcare Settings, and Others),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Ambulance Services Market Insights

Market Trends by Mode of Transportation Type

The Ground Ambulance segment held the largest share of the market more than 48% in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into an air ambulance, ground ambulance, and water ambulance. Ground ambulance service is considered more cost-effective, accessible, and available than air and water ambulance services, which are better suited to extreme emergencies, which is driving the growth of this segment. Ground ambulances are used to transport patients to hospitals or other destinations via road. A ground ambulance is a vehicle that has been properly maintained, equipped, and authorised to do so.

Market Trends by Services Type

The Emergency Medical Services segment held the largest share of the market more than 60% in 2021 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into emergency medical services and non-emergency medical services. Non-emergency services provide medically necessary and pre-scheduled inter-facility services, which are the major drivers bolstering the growth of the segment.

Market Trends by Payer Type

The Private Segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

The ambulance services market is segmented as public, private, and out-of-pocket. Further, private payers offer numerous types of plans to meet the basic standards specifically set by the government, which is propelling growth.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The Nursing Homes Industry Segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

The ambulance services market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare settings, and others. Further, the increasing number of nursing coupled with the growing adoption of ambulance services is underpinning the growth of the segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America held the largest share of the market more than 46.80% in 2021 as well as the fastest-growing market for ambulance services, with the USA, Canada, and Mexico being the major countries offering lucrative growth opportunities.

The growth of the market is driven by the growth of various end-use industries, such as hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare settings, and others, which are generating huge demand for ambulance services and the presence of many ambulance service providers in the North American region.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Ambulance Services Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1321/ambulance-services-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Acadian Ambulance Service

  • America Ambulance Services

  • Air Methods

  • Aeromedevac

  • Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

  • BVG India Limited

  • Falck Danmark

  • Harmonie Ambulance

  • SHM Shipcare

  • Ziqitza Health Care

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Ambulance Services Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Patient Simulator Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2289/patient-simulator-market.html

  1. Life-Support Pressure Vessels Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2307/life-support-pressure-vessels-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


