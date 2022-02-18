U.S. markets closed

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to Exceed US$ 29 Bn Mark by 2031, Finds TMR Study

·6 min read

- Clinical advantages of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices for increased diagnosis time and precise results as compared to conventional heart monitors to cement growth

- High prevalence of congestive heart failure globally with an update of the American Heart Association for alarming increase in the future to steer growth of the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical use of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to assess heartbeat rate over time, correlate symptoms with heartbeat, detect abnormal heart rhythms, and to analyze other symptoms of the heart fuel the growth of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2031.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices feature distinct functional properties. The devices enable to monitor the heart with increased detection time and obtain precise results in comparison with conventional heart monitors.

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices have proven to be useful to monitor and record the heartbeat for longer duration to capture a brief, irregular, but potentially critical arrhythmia. Importantly, these devices are used to assist doctors to diagnose irregular cardiac arrhythmias that occur infrequently and unpredictably. Such arrhythmias usually exhibit symptoms, but are mostly not present by the time patient reaches the doctor. For such reasons, several cardiac arrhythmias are challenging to be diagnosed using conventional ECGs.

Request Brochure of Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Research Report

North America is a key region in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. This can be attributed to substantial funds for advanced devices for the treatment of cardiac diseases and high incidence of heart failure due to a sizeable elderly population.

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market – Key Findings of Report

  • High incidence of prevalence of heart-related issues, including angina, coronary heart disease, arrhythmia, and valve blockage stirs demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to track and monitor the heart to avoid fatal outcomes

  • Critical use of cardiac monitoring devices for the value of cardiac output in the treatment of heart attacks, and to monitor the heart to avoid fatal outcomes create ample opportunities

  • Need to execute advanced and minimally invasive surgery to improve patients' heart activity and improved outcomes of various cardiac procedures propels the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

  • Growth curve of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market to benefit from rising demand for advanced cardiac devices such as event monitors, Holter monitors, implantable loop recorders, and mobile cardiac telemetry

  • Use of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to detect, eliminate, and restrict mycoplasma infection in cell culture displays demand from research institutions and organizations

  • Investments in healthcare from governments and large corporations, along with favorable reimbursement policies to fuel the growth of the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

  • Significance of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to serve individuals at remote locations that do not have a cardiologist in proximity, and have the advantage of interns and junior practitioners to be trained to use these devices

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market – Growth Drivers

  • Rise in the number of individuals afflicted with obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes mellitus, and high blood pressure that are the leading causes of heart failure fuels the growth of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. According to statistics of the American Heart Association, congestive heart failure is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. that accounts for 8.5% of deaths.

  • Advantages of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices for uninterrupted monitoring of the heart stir demand

TMR offers custom market research services

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market are;

  • Abbott

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • GE Healthcare

  • Hill-Rom Holdings

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Medtronic

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Buy Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Research Report

The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented as follows;

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Type

  • ECG Devices

  • Holter Monitors

  • Event Monitors

  • Implantable Loop Recorders

  • Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Cell Culture Market: The global cell culture market for the historical period 2017–2019 and forecast period 2021–2028, rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals, increase in product development by players, and rapid development of novel vaccines are projected to drive the global cell culture market during the forecast period.

Clinical Trial Management System Market: Increase in R&D investment by the pharmaceutical, life science, and clinical research industries are propelling the clinical trial management system market. R&D in the pharmaceutical industry has contributed to medical research and increased life expectancy.

Corporate Wellness Market: The increasing adoption of advanced corporate wellness programs in many developing regions is fueling the growth of the global market. The global corporate wellness market is expected to witness tremendous growth opportunities due to rising incidences of chronic disorders across the globe.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
