Ambulatory Health Care Services Market is Likely to Grasp the Value of USD 5.42 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Data Bridge Market Research
·10 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ambulatory health care services market which is USD 3.40 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ambulatory healthcare services market which is USD 3.40 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. "Ambulatory Health Care Services Market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The Ambulatory Health Care Services market research report draws attention to key market dynamics of the sector.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ambulatory healthcare services market which is USD 3.40 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Sample PDF of the Ambulatory Health Care Services Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ambulatory-health-care-services-market

Ambulatory service centers (ASC) are also known as outpatient care facilities. These outpatient medical care facilities offer services such as consultation, diagnosis, treatment, and intervention. It is a more convenient alternative to outpatient hospital procedures. Ophthalmology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain management, gynaecology, and many other specialties are represented in ASC. Physicians have spearheaded the development of ASC in order to improve patient care, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by 2020. The increased demand for healthcare systems due to chronic disease has become a major concern. Similarly, chronic disease is expected to increase demand for ambulatory healthcare services. According to WHO research, chronic diseases are expected to account for nearly three-quarters of all deaths worldwide by 2020. According to the studies, 71% of deaths in developing countries may be caused by ischaemic heart disease (IHD), 75% by stroke, and 70% by diabetes. As a result, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the ambulatory health care services market.

Competitive Landscape

The research promotes high-end commercialization and profit-steering opportunities, and it takes market dimensions and volatility into account.

This section of the report also focuses on accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion, to ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects.

To ensure a smooth ride and hopeful business returns despite numerous odds and unprecedented hurdles, this research has carefully gauged facts pertaining to portfolio advancements, geographical presence, and other essential market details.

Some of the major players operating in the ambulatory health care services market are:

  • AMSURG (U.S.)

  • IntegraMed America (U.S.)

  • Terveystalo (Finland)

  • Aspen Healthcare (U.K.)

  • Medical Facilities Corporation (Canada)

  • Symbion Pty Ltd (U.S.)

  • HCA Healthcare (U.S.)

  • Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

  • LVL Medical (France)

  • DaVita Inc. (U.S.)

  • Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

  • Surgery Partners (U.S.)

  • Medical Facilities Corporation (Canada)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-ambulatory-health-care-services-market

Opportunities for Key Players:

  • Government Initiatives

Governments are increasing their investments in primary healthcare facilities in order to provide more accessible medical care. In February 2016, NHS reforms involving increased funding for general physicians to relieve pressure on accident and emergency departments boosted the prospects of Primary Healthcare Properties (PHP). Various business strategies implemented by prominent companies are also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Ambulatory Health Care Services Industry Research

Type

  • Primary Care Offices

  • Emergency Departments

  • Surgical Specialty

  • Diagnosis

  • Observation

  • Consultation

  • Treatment

  • Intervention

  • Rehabilitation Services

  • Medical Specialty

Application

  • Orthopedics

  • Ophthalmology

  • Gastroenterology

  • Plastic Surgery

  • Pain Management

  • Spinal Injections

Key Industry Drivers:

  • Increasing use of robotics

The increasing use of robotics in ambulatory services enables doctors to perform complex procedures with greater precision, flexibility, and control than traditional techniques. These factors are expected to drive the ambulatory health care services market forward. For instance, CMR Surgical (CMR) announced the launch of the Versius Surgical Robotic System in March 2022, which was installed in an outpatient surgical practice for the first time in Europe for hernia surgery.

  • An increasing number of outpatient care services

The increasing number of outpatient care services and acquisitions of several ambulatory surgical centers by market players are expected to drive market growth in this region. For instance, in 2021, United Surgical Partners International (USPI) agreed to acquire SurgCenter Development's remaining centers as part of a 1.2 billion USD long-term development agreement. Tenet/USPI will acquire ownership of 92 ambulatory surgery centers in 21 states as part of this transaction.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ambulatory-health-care-services-market

Ambulatory Health Care Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the ambulatory health care services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the ambulatory health care services market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among people and the favourable reimbursement scenario for ambulatory services in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 due to the rising awareness about ambulatory centers and technological adoption.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

  • Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

  • A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the Ambulatory Health Care Services market is depicted by this report.

  • The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

  • The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

  • The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Ambulatory Health Care Services market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

  • It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

  • This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, By Type

  8. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, By Application

  9. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market, By Region

  10. Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market: Company Landscape

  11. SWOT Analyses

  12. Company Profile

  13. Questionnaires

  14. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ambulatory-health-care-services-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market, By Product Type (Stand-Alone X-Ray Devices and Mobile X-Ray Devices), End User (Orthopedic Clinics Standalone Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Offices and Corporate Settings), Application (Orthopedic, Cancer, Dental, Cardiovascular And Other Applications), Accessories (Digital Sensor Holders, Film And Phosphate Plate Holders, Film Processing Hangers and Radiography Aprons), Technology (Digital Radiography X-Ray (Dr), Computed Radiography X-Ray (Cr) and Retrofit X-Ray), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders and Distributor), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ambulatory-x-ray-devices-market

  • Asia-Pacific Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market, By Product Type (Handheld X-Ray Devices and Mobile X-Ray Devices), Accessories (Digital Sensor Holders, Film and Phosphate Plate Holders, Film Processing Hangers, and Radiography Aprons), Technology (Computed Radiography (CR), Digital Radiography (DR) and Analog), Application (Orthopaedic, Cancer, Dental, Cardiovascular and Other), End User (Orthopaedic Clinics, Standalone Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Offices and Corporate Settings), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Distributor and Retail), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-ambulatory-x-ray-devices-market

  • Asia-Pacific Ambulatory X-Ray Devices Market, By Product Type (Handheld X-Ray Devices and Mobile X-Ray Devices), Accessories (Digital Sensor Holders, Film and Phosphate Plate Holders, Film Processing Hangers and Radiography Aprons), Technology (Computed Radiography (CR) and Digital Radiography (DR), Analog), Application (Orthopaedic, Cancer, Dental, Cardiovascular and Other), End User (Orthopaedic Clinics, Standalone Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Offices and Corporate Settings), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Distributor and Retail), Country (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-ambulatory-x-ray-devices-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled levels of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered to more than 40% of fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adept at creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


